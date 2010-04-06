ThemeChanger MT4

【MT4 Edition】One-Click Theme Changer: Instantly Switch Up Your Chart's Look!

"If only changing chart colors wasn't such a hassle..."

Sound familiar? We heard you! Introducing the "Theme Changer" for MT4 – a handy indicator that lets you instantly switch your chart's color scheme with a single click!

If you need the MT5 version, please click the link below:

MT5 Theme Changer

No more fiddling with complicated settings windows. With just one button on your chart, you can transform its appearance in a flash, cycling through several beautiful, pre-set color themes.

Perfect for traders who:

  • Want to quickly change their chart's look to match their mood or analytical approach.

  • Like to experiment with different color schemes to find what works best for them.

  • Prefer different themes for daytime and nighttime trading.

  • Want to save time on chart setup and focus more on analysis.

  • Are tired of the standard MT4 color schemes.

Key Features & Benefits:

  • Easy One-Click Theme Switching:
    Simply click the "Theme: (Theme Name)" button on your chart to cycle through the registered themes. Intuitive operation means you can switch to your preferred color schemeストレスなく (without stress / effortlessly).

  • Seven Preset Themes to Choose From:
    From classics like "Light," "Dark," and "Blue" to more unique options like "Pink" and "Yellow," you get a total of seven themes right out of the box. And of course, you can customize every single one of them!

  • Fully Customizable Color Settings:
    Fine-tune every aspect of each theme directly from the indicator's settings panel: "Background Color," "Foreground Color" (for price/time axis text, etc.), "Grid Color," "Bull Candle Outline & Wick," "Bear Candle Outline & Wick," "Bull Candle Body," "Bear Candle Body," and "Line Chart Color." Create your own signature themes!

  • Customize Theme Names Too:
    Freely change the display names for each theme (e.g., change "Light" to "Daytime Mode"). Make it truly yours for a more personal experience.

  • Smart Button Display/Hide Functionality:

    • Temporarily hide the main control buttons using the "✕" button next to the theme switcher. Keep your chart clean for analysis!

    • When the buttons are hidden, a small "-" (re-show) button will appear at your chosen location. Click it to bring the main buttons back anytime.

    • You can also press the 'R' key on your keyboard (while the chart window is selected) to re-show the buttons.

  • Button Design Customization:
    Adjust the button's display position, size, font, font size, text color, and background color to perfectly match your chart environment.

  • Initial Display Setting:
    Choose whether the buttons are visible иммунитет (immediately / by default) when you add the indicator to your chart, or if they start hidden with only the "-" re-show button visible.

Stop wasting time on chart color settings!
Upgrade your trading environment with the "Theme Changer" and make it more comfortable and efficient.

Please Note:

  • This indicator is exclusively for MT4. An MT5 version is available separately.

  • The button display/hide feature utilizes chart objects. In rare cases, there might be display interactions if used with other indicators or EAs that place a large number of objects on the chart.

