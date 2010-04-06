ThemeChanger MT4

【MT4 Edition】One-Click Theme Changer: Instantly Switch Up Your Chart's Look!

"If only changing chart colors wasn't such a hassle..."

Sound familiar? We heard you! Introducing the "Theme Changer" for MT4 – a handy indicator that lets you instantly switch your chart's color scheme with a single click!

If you need the MT5 version, please click the link below:

MT5 Theme Changer

No more fiddling with complicated settings windows. With just one button on your chart, you can transform its appearance in a flash, cycling through several beautiful, pre-set color themes.

Perfect for traders who:

  • Want to quickly change their chart's look to match their mood or analytical approach.

  • Like to experiment with different color schemes to find what works best for them.

  • Prefer different themes for daytime and nighttime trading.

  • Want to save time on chart setup and focus more on analysis.

  • Are tired of the standard MT4 color schemes.

Key Features & Benefits:

  • Easy One-Click Theme Switching:
    Simply click the "Theme: (Theme Name)" button on your chart to cycle through the registered themes. Intuitive operation means you can switch to your preferred color schemeストレスなく (without stress / effortlessly).

  • Seven Preset Themes to Choose From:
    From classics like "Light," "Dark," and "Blue" to more unique options like "Pink" and "Yellow," you get a total of seven themes right out of the box. And of course, you can customize every single one of them!

  • Fully Customizable Color Settings:
    Fine-tune every aspect of each theme directly from the indicator's settings panel: "Background Color," "Foreground Color" (for price/time axis text, etc.), "Grid Color," "Bull Candle Outline & Wick," "Bear Candle Outline & Wick," "Bull Candle Body," "Bear Candle Body," and "Line Chart Color." Create your own signature themes!

  • Customize Theme Names Too:
    Freely change the display names for each theme (e.g., change "Light" to "Daytime Mode"). Make it truly yours for a more personal experience.

  • Smart Button Display/Hide Functionality:

    • Temporarily hide the main control buttons using the "✕" button next to the theme switcher. Keep your chart clean for analysis!

    • When the buttons are hidden, a small "-" (re-show) button will appear at your chosen location. Click it to bring the main buttons back anytime.

    • You can also press the 'R' key on your keyboard (while the chart window is selected) to re-show the buttons.

  • Button Design Customization:
    Adjust the button's display position, size, font, font size, text color, and background color to perfectly match your chart environment.

  • Initial Display Setting:
    Choose whether the buttons are visible иммунитет (immediately / by default) when you add the indicator to your chart, or if they start hidden with only the "-" re-show button visible.

Stop wasting time on chart color settings!
Upgrade your trading environment with the "Theme Changer" and make it more comfortable and efficient.

Please Note:

  • This indicator is exclusively for MT4. An MT5 version is available separately.

  • The button display/hide feature utilizes chart objects. In rare cases, there might be display interactions if used with other indicators or EAs that place a large number of objects on the chart.

Produits recommandés
IceFX TickInfo
Norbert Mereg
4 (1)
Indicateurs
This is a unique tick chart indicator for MetaTrader 4 platform. The software is capable to graphically display the last 100 ticks and in addition to that it displays the current spread, bid / ask and time values ​​in an elegant IceFX style dashboard. The indicator is an efficient tool for traders using M5 or even M1 timeframe. Indicator parameters: Corner - corner of panel CornerXOffset - horizontal offset from the corner CornerYOffset - vertical offset from the corner ChartType - type of char
FREE
Deal multiplier Mt4
Mikhail Mitin
4.42 (12)
Utilitaires
The utility opens copies of open trades. It is very convenient if you use the Signals service and want to increase the volume of transactions. Settings: Symbols: all symbols only current symbol Orders: Buy Sell Magic Any Magic Input Magic Lot size Original - lot size from original order; Fix Lot - fix lot size (input); Lot X Mult - lot size X koef; Stop Loss From sender - Stop Loss from original; Without - without Stop Loss; Plus Fix - Stop Loss from original order + fix points; Fix Point - fix
FREE
Easy News
Maik Kemper
4.5 (4)
Utilitaires
With Easy News, you can trade breakouts from a range at specific times. This is particularly lucrative for news and economic announcements because high risk/reward ratios are often present in these situations. This tool is suitable for all currencies and timeframes. It includes profit pyramiding. This means that when the first order is in profit by xx points (adjustable), another order is opened (depending on the set quantity). How does it work? At a specific time, the tool creates 2 stop orde
FREE
Swap Detector
Dustin Ricardo Pierenz
Utilitaires
The Swap Detector is an essential MQL4 utility that displays the swap costs of any instrument when applied to a chart. It helps traders make informed decisions by visually indicating the swap value in customizable colors— green for positive (good) and red for negative (bad) by default. This tool ensures transparency in overnight holding costs, enabling better trade planning and risk management
FREE
Wicks Trade Panel
Lee Teik Hong
4 (1)
Utilitaires
Wicks Trade Panel  It's a Trade Panel include Order Management & Risk Management for serious trader. Especially for those traders who pay attention to important events like the CPI, NFP, and ADP. A one-of-a-kind faster technique to fix the Entry Price by simply pointing the mouse pointer at it. This is what I enjoy about it. Automatically closing 50% order size lots when setting TRUE on Breakeven Status. It's especially useful when trading on significant economic events like the CPI, NFP, and A
FREE
DMI Drawdown Watcher
HEGUI Morad
5 (1)
Utilitaires
DMI Drawdown Watcher : Suivez vos Drawdowns en Temps Réel 100% gratuit, fonctionnel et sans limitations ! Le DMI Drawdown Watcher est un outil essentiel pour les traders, conçu pour surveiller vos drawdowns en temps réel. Idéal pour optimiser votre gestion des risques, cet indicateur suit vos pertes actuelles et maximales, vous aidant à respecter les critères stricts des prop firms et à protéger votre capital. Caractéristiques Principales : Max DrawDown Value Alert : Déclenche une alerte lors
FREE
Ziwox COT report
Sara Sabaghi
5 (1)
Utilitaires
What is The Commitment of Traders (COT)? The Commitment of Traders (COT) report is a weekly publication of net positions in the future market that is released on Fridays by   CFTC commission. It is an outline for the commitment of the classified traders as commercial traders, speculators (non-commercial traders), and non-reportable traders. We use this report to understand the dynamics of the market. The commitment of commercial traders is not important for us because they take a position to he
FREE
One Touch Chart Switcher MT4
Mitsuaki Mine
Utilitaires
One Touch Chart Switcher | Simplifiez Votre Analyse Quotidienne Vérifier de nombreuses paires de devises et unités de temps est une tâche quotidienne pour tout trader. Cependant, changer manuellement de graphique un par un peut s'avérer fastidieux. Cet indicateur pour MT4, « One Touch Chart Switcher », a été conçu pour rendre cette analyse quotidienne un peu plus confortable. D'un simple clic sur les boutons affichés sur votre graphique, vous pouvez changer rapidement de paire de devises ou d'un
FREE
Precision Candle Timer
Mauricio Valbuena
5 (1)
Utilitaires
Precision Candle Timer is a must-have visual indicator that accurately displays the remaining time of the current candle on your chart. Perfect for traders who need precise timing for entries and exits , especially in scalping , day trading , or candle-formation-based strategies. Designed to be fully customizable, you can easily change its position, color, font, and size to match your trading layout. It adds clarity, control, and responsiveness to your trading routine. Key Features: Precise t
FREE
GridderEA Pro
Nikolaos Pantzos
3.83 (6)
Experts
It's a multi-currency grid and martingale system that can trade all input pairs from one chart. The expert will close all orders for each pair using a profit level. The expert has the possibility to trade up to 100 pairs. Information Chose a broker with fast execution and low spreads for effective results. Please make some tests on a demo account to see how the expert works before using it on a real account. For 0.01 lot size and leverage 1:500, you need an initial balance of at least 10,000 f
FREE
Drawing using keys and notification
Sergei Poliukhov
Utilitaires
Using hotkeys, you can create graphic objects of different drawing styles and different colors on the active chart. You can change the formatting styles for graphics. You can choose default drawing styles, or set them in the advisor properties selection window. Going to the graph, when creating graphic objects, the color, line type and line thickness are selected automatically. Drawing styles for graphical objects will depend on the current timeframe where drawing will be performed. Please watch
FREE
TradeMirror Pro MT4
Hao Liu
Utilitaires
TradeMirror est un outil de copie d'ordres localisé, spécialement conçu pour les plateformes MT4/MT5, qui synchronise les opérations de trading en temps réel. Avantages du produit En se basant sur les normes élevées des logiciels financiers en matière de sécurité, de stabilité et de protection de la vie privée, nous avons procédé à des optimisations en profondeur sur trois dimensions principales : Une interface graphique simple et intuitive, permettant une utilisation sans aucune barrière Des mé
FREE
Sensitive Price Levels
Marco Malguzz
Utilitaires
The Sensitive Price Level indicator (SPL) draws fixed horizontal levels on charts that allow seeing sensitive target prices, helping to find more accurate entry points to open or close your trades. It is a needful instrument to take a decision in trading activity and to give a clear orientation on charts. A simple control panel allows calculating operation costs and lots. Features 1.Grid visualization price levels multiple of 10X,100X,1000X, identified by colors: - 10X     : DIMGRAY dot lines. -
Copy MT4 copier Demo
Andriy Motuzka
1 (1)
Utilitaires
Demo version of the paid product - Copy MT4 copier , limited to lot size of 0.01 Universal copier of deals from MetaTrader 4 to MetaTrader 4 ( MT5<->MT5 version is available ; with both versions, you can copy MetaTrader 5<->MetaTrader 4, MetaTrader 4<->MetaTrader 5, MetaTrader 5<->MetaTrader 5, MetaTrader 4<->MetaTrader 4). Spread filter. Select the best price (start copying positions with a profit or loss). Configure the lot size, fixed or ratio-based (provider signals can be copied with an inc
FREE
MT4 to Tlgram lite
Fernando Morales
5 (1)
Utilitaires
This demo EA only sends text messages to a predefined Telegram channel ( there is no need to confiure telegram ). The messages can be customized to show information about the trading activity. Also it shows the daily account PnL. Several instances of this EA can be used simultaneously from the same MT4 terminal but ensure that each one has different EA ID number (setting B16) I have tested this EA with forex symbols but it should work fine with any MT4 symbol (e.g. indexes, commodities, stocks,
FREE
Save Template
Dominik Kaczorowski
Utilitaires
A very fast way to save your chart template. Set the keyboard shortcut to further speed up the operation. The script allows you to save a template with a specific prefix, with the current date or with the chart timeframe. The symbol is saved automatically. Script parameters: Prefix - prefix for the template name. Can be empty. With date - true = template name will containt current date With timeframe - true = template name will containt timeframe of the current chart
FREE
ChartColorMT4
Thomas Pierre Maurice Moine
Utilitaires
Customize your charts with this simple utility. Choose in the 24 pre-built color sets, or use your own colors, save them to re-use them later. You can also add a text label on your chart. --- Chart Colors-- Color Set : 24 prebuilt color sets (select "Custom" to use colors below) Background color Foreground color Grid color Chart Up color Chart Down color Candle Bull color Candle Bear color  Line color Volumes color --- Label--- Text Label : Type the text you want to appear on the chart Label P
FREE
LT Candle Time with Alert MT4
Thiago Duarte
3.5 (2)
Utilitaires
This indicator show the candle remaining time on the chart and/or in the corner of the window. It also display notificaton (popup and push) when a new candle is formed (optional). You configure the timer on candles and at chart corner. I don't need to explain the functions because are very simple. MT5 version:  https://www.mql5.com/pt/market/product/38470 Any doubt or suggestion to a new feature please comment. Enjoy!
FREE
Data Downloader
Mounir Cheikh
5 (1)
Utilitaires
This tool will allow you to export candles data (Open, High, Low, Close, Volume) for any financial instrument present in your MetaTrader 4. You can download the data of multiple Symbols and TimeFrames in the same csv file at once. You can schedule the frequency, simply choose the refresh interval (1 minute minimum, if 0 then the extraction will be done once) and the tool will do the work. No need to open a lot of charts in order to get the last sync, the tool will download the data directly. The
FREE
ForexBob 1 Click Closer Button
Manpreet Singh
Utilitaires
ForexBob 1 Click Button is very impresive forex tool for scalpers: 1. Helpful in Closing multiple trades in just Single Click. 2. Scalper can benefits the most who always eager to close multiple trades in averaging and lock the profits fast. 3. It helps to avoid latency and so profits can be locked where we need. 4. Easy to Install, same as we install any expert advisor. 5. Speed of closing trades depends on your broker's server speed. If you find any improvements we are open to your feedback
FREE
Regua MT4
Edgar Lima Uggioni
Utilitaires
Convenient tool for measuring the number of points between the prices directly on the chart. Displays in the measurement between points in percentage, points (financial) and time (bars ). Compatible with all graphical timeframes. When fixed on the chart is displayed in all timeframes. Press Ctrl, click the first point, move the mouse and will now display the measurement. Click again and fix. Very fast tool that does not occupy much space. Input Parameters Line Color Line Style Text Color Text S
FREE
Phone Trade Assistant
Krutik Piyushkumar Parekh
Utilitaires
Smart Lot-Size Calculator And Trade Assistant for Mobile Trading Overview: This is the tool every trader in the market must have no matter if you are scalper, swing traders, day trader, or long term trader. This On-The-Go trading tool will help you stay disciplined and also stay free from daily trade management chores, Most traders face common problems like   1. Calculation of proper lot-size of a position to take controlled risk  2. Managing every trade and trailing stop-loss if trades goes in
FREE
Risk Assist Pro
Angel Negron
Utilitaires
This Expert Advisor will change how you manage your risk forever. The EA automatically calculates your position size by either looking at your balance or equity. You need simply type in how much risk you want to have on that particular trade, move your TP line and SL line and it does the rest. Click buy or sell and it enters the position and places your TP/SL for you.  It does the same thing for pending buy limits or sell stops.  Feel confident knowing your risk before entering your trade! Most
Hogvid Chart Scale
David Richard Hinze
Utilitaires
Do you want tidy and attractive charts? Let Hogvid Chart Scale help you! Chart Scale automatically scales the height of the chart to a configurable percentage of the total window height. This creates space at the top and bottom of the window for additional visual elements and increases clarity without having to manually adjust the vertical scaling which can be annoying, especially if you change the chart symbol frequently. The function can be activated and deactivated at any time with a simple
FREE
Arlene Sessions Backgrounds
Joaquin Nicolas Metayer
Indicateurs
Arlene Sessions Background is an indicator that draws colored rectangles on the chart depending on your session, within the price range that has moved and when the sessions overlap, it will be painted in a color that will be the mixture of the colors of the respective sessions. You can see the version 2 here:  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/68934 Inputs NumberOfDays AsiaBegin AsiaEnd AsiaColor EurBegin EurEnd EurColor USABegin USAEnd USAColor If you only want to paint a session on your
FREE
Candle Time MT4
Danrlei Hornke
Utilitaires
Free indicator, that displays the remaining time until the current candle closes directly on the chart. Designed for traders who demand precision and timing, this lightweight and fully customizable tool enhances your trading experience. It is easy to install, compatible with all assets, markets, and timeframes, and provides real-time updates to support smarter decision-making.
FREE
FullMarginRiskGuardMT4
Seti Gautama Adi Nugroho
Utilitaires
it is hard to do full margin strategy in MT4, because you cannot close all orders easily. Unlock the power of full margin trading with confidence using   FullMargin RiskGuard , a cutting-edge Expert Advisor (EA) designed specifically for beginner traders on the MetaTrader 5 platform. Inspired by the renowned trading style of Papip Celebes, this EA empowers users to execute full trade strategies while safeguarding their capital with advanced risk management features. Key Features: MaxFloatingLos
FREE
LocalTime Add or replace time scale
Sajiro Yoshizaki
Utilitaires
Cet outil ajoute une échelle de temps d'origine avec une différence de temps spécifiée ou calculée automatiquement au bas du graphique. En utilisant cet outil pratique, vous pouvez améliorer la lisibilité du graphique et réduire le stress mental en l'affichant dans un format horaire familier à vous ou à votre pays. Même si vous n'avez pas besoin de calculer les différences de temps, il suffit de remplacer l'échelle de temps par défaut par Local_Time pour améliorer la lisibilité du graphique.
FREE
Pairs Navigator
Suvashish Halder
5 (2)
Utilitaires
Pairs Navigator is a simple and easy-to-use tool that allows you to view all of your charts in a single window. This eliminates the need to open multiple charts from the Market Watch window, saving you time and effort. Pairs Navigator is also very lightweight, so it will not put a strain on your RAM or cause your MT4/5 platform to hang. To use Pairs Navigator, simply drag and drop the currency pairs you want to view into the Pairs Navigator window. You can then easily switch between charts by c
FREE
Trading Sessions MT4 Indicator by PipTick
Michal Jurnik
1 (1)
Utilitaires
The   Trading Sessions indicator   is a simple tool that helps to highlight a specific trading session. For example, it can be used to differentiate the European, American or Asian sessions. Main features The indicator shows a user-defined trading session. Alert notifications for the start and end of the session. Custom session time. Works on every timeframe (M1, M5, M15, M30, H1, H4, D1, W1, MN). Customizable parameters (Colors, alerts...). It can be used for creating EA. Available for MT4 an
FREE
Les acheteurs de ce produit ont également acheté
Local Trade Copier EA MT4
Juvenille Emperor Limited
4.96 (104)
Utilitaires
Découvrez une expérience exceptionnellement rapide de copie de trades avec le Local Trade Copier EA MT4 . Avec sa configuration facile en 1 minute, ce copieur de trades vous permet de copier des trades entre plusieurs terminaux MetaTrader sur le même ordinateur Windows ou Windows VPS avec des vitesses de copie ultra-rapides de moins de 0.5 seconde. Que vous soyez un trader débutant ou professionnel, le Local Trade Copier EA MT4 offre une large gamme d'options pour le personnaliser en fonction d
Forex Trade Manager MT4
InvestSoft
4.98 (420)
Utilitaires
Bienvenue sur Trade Manager EA, l’outil ultime de gestion des risques conçu pour rendre le trading plus intuitif, précis et efficace. Ce n’est pas seulement un outil d’exécution d’ordres ; c’est une solution complète pour la planification des trades, la gestion des positions et le contrôle des risques. Que vous soyez débutant, trader expérimenté ou scalpeur ayant besoin d’une exécution rapide, Trade Manager EA s’adapte à vos besoins, offrant une flexibilité sur tous les marchés, des devises et i
Trade Assistant MT4
Evgeniy Kravchenko
4.43 (191)
Utilitaires
It helps to calculate the risk per trade, the easy installation of a new order, order management with partial closing functions, trailing stop of 7 types and other useful functions. Additional materials and instructions Installation instructions   -   Application instructions   -   Trial version of the application for a demo account Line function -   shows on the chart the Opening line, Stop Loss, Take Profit. With this function it is easy to set a new order and see its additional characteris
Copy Cat More Trade Copier MT4
Dilwyn Tng
5 (2)
Utilitaires
Copy Cat More Trade Copier MT4 (Copie Chat MT4) n’est pas seulement un simple copieur de trades local ; c’est un cadre complet de gestion des risques et d’exécution conçu pour les défis actuels du trading. Des challenges de prop firms à la gestion de comptes personnels, il s’adapte à chaque situation grâce à une combinaison d’exécution robuste, de protection du capital, de configuration flexible et de traitement avancé des opérations. Le copieur fonctionne en mode Master (émetteur) et en mode Sl
TradePanel MT4
Alfiya Fazylova
4.84 (89)
Utilitaires
Trade Panel est un assistant commercial multifonctionnel. L'application contient plus de 50 fonctions de trading pour le trading manuel et vous permet d'automatiser la plupart des opérations de trading. Attention, l'application ne fonctionne pas dans le testeur de stratégie. Avant d'acheter, vous pouvez tester la version démo sur un compte démo. Version démo ici . Instructions complètes ici . Commerce. Permet d'effectuer des opérations de trading en un clic : Ouvrez des ordres et des positions e
Telegram To MT4 Copier
Trinh Dat
4.95 (40)
Utilitaires
The product will copy all telegram signal to MT4   ( which you are member  ) , also it can work as remote copier.  Easy to set up, copy order instant, can work with almost signal formats, image signal, s upport to translate other language to English Work with all type of channel or group, even channel have "Restrict Saving Content", work with  multi channel, multi MT5 Work as remote copier: with signal have ticket number, it will copy exactly via ticket number. Support to backtest signal. How to
Second Chart the Time Frame in Seconds
Boris Sedov
4.8 (5)
Utilitaires
Seconds Chart — un outil unique pour créer des graphiques en secondes dans MetaTrader 4 . Grâce à Seconds Chart , vous pouvez créer un graphique avec une période définie en secondes, offrant une flexibilité et une précision idéales pour l'analyse, indisponibles sur les graphiques standards en minutes ou en heures. Par exemple, la période S15 indique un graphique avec des bougies d'une durée de 15 secondes. Vous pouvez utiliser n'importe quel indicateur, expert advisor (EA) ou script. Leur utilis
Exp COPYLOT CLIENT for MT4
Vladislav Andruschenko
4.69 (64)
Utilitaires
Copieur commercial pour MetaTrader 4.       Il copie les transactions de change, les positions et les ordres de tous les comptes. C'est l'un des meilleurs copieurs commerciaux       MT4 - MT4, MT5 - MT4       pour le       COPYLOTE MT4       version (ou       MT4 - MT5 MT5 - MT5       pour le       COPYLOTE MT5       version). Version MT5 Description complète   +DEMO +PDF Comment acheter Comment installer     Comment obtenir des fichiers journaux     Comment tester et optimiser     Tous les p
News Filter EA MT4
Rashed Samir
5 (8)
Utilitaires
News Filter EA: Advanced Algo Trading Assistant News Filter EA is an advanced algo trading assistant designed to enhance your trading experience. By using the   News Filter EA , you can integrate a Forex economic news filter into your existing expert advisor, even if you do not have access to its source code. In addition to the news filter, you can also specify   trading days   and   hours   for your expert. The News Filter EA also includes   risk management   and   equity protection   features
Trade Dashboard MT4
Fatemeh Ameri
4.96 (52)
Utilitaires
Tired of complex order placement and manual calculations? Trade Dashboard is your solution. With its user-friendly interface, placing orders becomes effortless, by a single click, you can open trades, set stop loss and take profit levels, manage trade lot size, and calculate risk to reward ratios, allowing you to only focus on your strategy. Say goodbye to manual calculations and streamline your trading experience with Trade Dashboard. Download  Demo Version  right now. You can find  Details of
PZ Trade Pad Pro MT4
PZ TRADING SLU
5 (2)
Utilitaires
Effortlessly calculate lot sizes and manage trades to save time and avoid costly errors The Trade Pad Pro EA is a tool for the Metatrader Platform that aims to help traders manage their trades more efficiently and effectively. It has a user-friendly visual interface that allows users to easily place and manage an unlimited number of trades, helping to avoid human errors and enhance their trading activity. One of the key features of the Trade Pad Pro EA is its focus on risk and position manageme
Equity Protect Pro
Shi Jie He
5 (1)
Utilitaires
Equity Protect Pro : Votre expert en protection de compte complet pour un trading en toute sérénité Si vous recherchez des fonctionnalités telles que la protection de compte, la protection des capitaux propres, la protection de portefeuille, la protection multi-stratégies, la protection des bénéfices, la prise de bénéfices, la sécurité de trading, les programmes de contrôle des risques, le contrôle automatique des risques, la liquidation automatique, la liquidation conditionnelle, la liquidatio
Basket EA MT4
Juvenille Emperor Limited
5 (5)
Utilitaires
Basket EA MT4 est un outil puissant de capture de bénéfices et un système complet de protection de compte, le tout réuni dans une solution simple et facile à utiliser. Son objectif principal est de vous donner un contrôle total sur le profit et la perte global de votre compte en gérant toutes les positions ouvertes au niveau du panier (basket), plutôt que traitement individuellement. Le EA propose une gamme complète de fonctions au niveau du panier : take profit, stop loss, break even et trailin
MT4 to Telegram Signal Provider
Lukas Roth
4.88 (41)
Utilitaires
Le MT4 to Telegram Signal Provider est un outil facile à utiliser et entièrement personnalisable qui permet d'envoyer des signaux à Telegram, transformant ainsi votre compte en fournisseur de signaux. Le format des messages est entièrement personnalisable ! Cependant, pour une utilisation simple, vous pouvez également opter pour un modèle prédéfini et activer ou désactiver des parties spécifiques du message. [ Démonstration ]   [ Manuel ] [ Version MT5 ] [ Version Discord ] [ Canal Telegram ]  N
Risk Manager for MT4
Sergey Batudayev
4.6 (10)
Utilitaires
Expert Advisor Risk Manager pour MT4 est un programme très important et, à mon avis, nécessaire pour chaque commerçant. Avec cet Expert Advisor, vous pourrez contrôler le risque de votre compte de trading. Le contrôle des risques et des bénéfices peut être effectué à la fois en termes monétaires et en termes de pourcentage. Pour que l'Expert Advisor fonctionne, attachez-le simplement au tableau des paires de devises et définissez les valeurs de risque acceptables dans la devise du dépôt ou en
Trading box Technical analysis
Igor Zizek
5 (37)
Utilitaires
Everything for chart Technical Analysis indicator MT4 in one tool Draw your supply demand zone with rectangle and support resistance with trendline and get alerts to mobile phone or email alert -  Risk reward indicator Video tutorials, manuals, DEMO download   here .  Find contacts on my   profile . 1.   Extended rectangles and trendlines Object will be extended to the right edge of the chart when price will draw new candles on chart. This is rectangle extender or trendline extender. 2. Price to
Real AI Assistant
Sara Sabaghi
Utilitaires
Your Smart Trading Assistant for the Forex Market Introducing a powerful MetaTrader tool designed to revolutionize the way you trade. This intelligent assistant goes beyond traditional indicators to provide a comprehensive, AI-driven market analysis — so you can trade with clarity and confidence. What It Does This advanced tool continuously monitors and analyzes a wide range of market data to deliver high-quality trading insights. It reads between the lines of financial news, scans the forex ma
Telegram To MT4 Receiver
Levi Dane Benjamin
4.2 (5)
Utilitaires
Copiez les signaux de n'importe quel canal dont vous êtes membre (y compris privé et restreint) directement sur votre MT4.  Cet outil a été conçu en pensant à l'utilisateur tout en offrant de nombreuses fonctionnalités dont vous avez besoin pour gérer et surveiller les transactions. Ce produit est présenté dans une interface graphique conviviale et visuellement attrayante. Personnalisez vos paramètres et commencez à utiliser le produit en quelques minutes ! Guide de l'utilisateur + Démo  | Ver
Trade copier MT4
Alfiya Fazylova
4.55 (31)
Utilitaires
Trade Copier est un utilitaire professionnel conçu pour copier et synchroniser les commandesentre les comptes de trading. Les commandes sont copiées du compte/terminal du fournisseur vers le compte/terminal du destinataire, qui sont installés sur le même ordinateur ou vps. Avant d'acheter, vous pouvez tester la version démo sur un compte démo. Version démo ici . Instructions complètes ici . Principales fonctionnalités et avantages: Prend en charge la copie des commandes MT4> MT4, MT4> MT5, MT5>
Take a Break
Eric Emmrich
5 (29)
Utilitaires
The most advanced news filter on MQL market - free demo available Take a Break has transformed from a basic news filter into a comprehensive account protection solution. It seamlessly pauses any other Expert Advisors during news events or based on your custom filters, all while safeguarding your EA settings - restoring them automatically when trading resumes for complete peace of mind. Typical use cases: A single news filter for all your EAs. Stop trading during news/high volatility (+ close all
Telegram to MT4 Coppy
Sergey Batudayev
3.57 (7)
Utilitaires
Télégramme vers MT4 :   la solution ultime pour copier des signaux Simplifiez votre trading avec   Telegram vers MT4   , l'utilitaire de pointe conçu pour copier les signaux de trading directement depuis les canaux et chats Telegram vers votre plateforme MetaTrader 4, sans DLL. Cette solution robuste garantit une exécution fluide des signaux avec une précision et des options de personnalisation inégalées, vous faisant gagner du temps et optimisant votre efficacité. [ Instructions and DEMO ] Cara
Zone Trader MT4
LEE SAMSON
5 (1)
Utilitaires
Négociez automatiquement les zones de support et de résistance ou d'offre et de demande une fois que vous avez identifié les zones clés à partir desquelles vous souhaitez négocier. Cet EA vous permet de dessiner des zones d'achat et de vente en un seul clic, puis de les placer exactement là où vous vous attendez à ce que le prix change. L'EA surveille ensuite ces zones et effectuera automatiquement des transactions en fonction de l'action des prix que vous spécifiez pour les zones. Une fois la
VirtualTradePad mt4 Extra
Vladislav Andruschenko
4.86 (58)
Utilitaires
Panneau de trading pour trader en 1 clic.   Travailler avec des positions et des commandes!   Trading à partir du graphique ou du clavier. En utilisant notre panel de trading, vous pouvez trader en un clic à partir du graphique et effectuer des opérations de trading 30 fois plus rapidement que le contrôle MetaTrader standard. Des calculs automatiques de paramètres et de fonctions qui facilitent la vie d'un trader et aident un trader à mener ses activités de trading beaucoup plus rapidement et pl
EasyInsight AIO MT4
Alain Verleyen
3 (1)
Utilitaires
EASY Insight AIO – La solution tout-en-un pour un trading intelligent et sans effort Présentation Imaginez pouvoir analyser l’ensemble du marché — Forex, Or, Crypto, Indices et même Actions — en quelques secondes, sans aucune analyse manuelle de graphiques, sans installation complexe ni configuration d’indicateurs. EASY Insight AIO est votre outil d’exportation ultime, prêt à l’emploi, pour un trading alimenté par l’IA. Il fournit une vue d’ensemble du marché dans un fichier CSV propre — prêt
CloseIfProfitorLoss with Trailing
Vladislav Andruschenko
4.8 (30)
Utilitaires
Clôture des positions dans MetaTrader 4 après avoir atteint le bénéfice/perte total avec la fonction de suivi des bénéfices. Vous pouvez activer les arrêts virtuels (ordre séparé) . Calcul et clôture des positions ACHAT et VENTE séparément (ACHAT VENTE séparé) . Fermeture et calcul de tous les symboles ou du symbole courant uniquement (Tous les symboles) . Activer le suivi pour le profit ( Trailing Profit ). Clôture sur le total des profits et pertes en devise de dépôt, en points, ou en % du so
KopirMT4 Copy trades for MT4
Alexandr Gavrilin
4.53 (80)
Utilitaires
The adviser has been withdrawn from sale  KopirMT4 (CopierMT4) - transaction copier for the MetaTrader 4 terminal, copies (synchronizes, duplicates) transactions from any accounts (copier, copy dealers).  Supports copying: MT4 <-> MT4, MT4 -> MT5 Hedge, MT5 Hedge -> MT4 Support:  https://www.mql5.com/ru/messages/01c3f341a058d901 Why exactly our product? The copier has a high speed and is not dependent on ticks. Copy speed - less than 0.5 sec. Transactions are copied with high accuracy, the sc
KT Equity Protector MT4
KEENBASE SOFTWARE SOLUTIONS
3.4 (5)
Utilitaires
Protégez votre capital de trading sans effort Protéger votre capital est aussi essentiel que de le faire fructifier. KT Equity Protector agit comme votre gestionnaire de risques personnel, surveillant en continu l’équité de votre compte et intervenant automatiquement pour limiter les pertes ou sécuriser les profits en fermant toutes les positions et ordres en attente dès que les objectifs prédéfinis sont atteints. Fini les décisions émotionnelles ou les incertitudes — laissez ce protecteur fiabl
Partial Closure EA MT4
Juvenille Emperor Limited
5 (3)
Utilitaires
Partial Closure EA MT4 vous permet de clôturer partiellement n'importe quelle position sur votre compte, manuellement selon un pourcentage choisi de la taille du lot et/ou par numéro de ticket, ou automatiquement selon des pourcentages définis des niveaux de TP/SL, en clôturant un pourcentage de la taille de lot initiale sur jusqu’à 10 niveaux de take profit et 10 de stop loss. Il peut gérer toutes ou certaines des transactions de votre compte en spécifiant ou en excluant certains numéros magiq
Unlimited Trade Copier Pro
Vu Trung Kien
3.86 (7)
Utilitaires
Unlimited Trade Copier Pro is a tool to copy trade remotely to multiple MT4, MT5 and cTrader accounts at different computers/locations over internet. This is an ideal solution for you if you are a signal provider and want to copy your trades to other receivers globally on your own rules. One provider can copy trades to multiple receivers and one receiver can get trade from multiple providers as well. The provider can even set the subscription expiry for each receiver, so that receiver will not b
Trading History MT4
Siarhei Vashchylka
5 (9)
Utilitaires
Trading History - A program for trading and money management on the history of quotes in stratagy tester. It can work with pending and immediate orders, and is equipped with trailing stop, breakeven and take profit functions. Very good for training and testing different strategies. Manual (Be sure to read before purchasing) Advantages 1. Allows you to test any trading strategy in the shortest possible time 2. An excellent simulator for trading training. You can gain months of trading experience
Plus de l'auteur
Trend Wave Catcher
Mitsuaki Mine
5 (1)
Experts
Présentation de l'EA « Trend Wave Catcher » Présentation de l'EA « Trend Wave Catcher » Un programme de trading automatique multifonctionnel utilisant les moyennes mobiles Introduction : À propos de cet EA Le « Trend Wave Catcher » est un programme conçu pour être accessible même à ceux qui débutent dans le trading automatique sur le Forex (connu sous le nom d'Expert Advisors ou EA). L'objectif principal de cet EA est d'identifier et de trader dans le sens des grandes tendances du marché. Cepen
FREE
One Touch Chart Switcher
Mitsuaki Mine
Utilitaires
【MT5】 Optimisez votre analyse graphique : changez de paire de devises et d'unité de temps en un clic avec « One Touch Chart Switcher » Bonjour à tous ! Lors de vos analyses de trading, il vous arrive souvent de jongler entre plusieurs paires de devises et différentes unités de temps, n'est-ce pas ? Se dire « Voyons voir le graphique en H1 de cette paire... » ou « Je veux aussi vérifier le H4 de celle-ci... » et cliquer sans cesse pour changer de graphique est une tâche discrètement fastidieus
FREE
MT5 Theme Changer
Mitsuaki Mine
Utilitaires
ThemeChanger for MT5: Instantly Transform Your Chart Environment with One Click In the dynamic world of trading, your chart's appearance is more than just aesthetics; it significantly impacts analytical efficiency, visibility, and even your psychological state. However, manually adjusting MT5's color settings can be time-consuming, and switching between preferred themes quickly is often a hassle. ThemeChanger is the advanced MT5 indicator designed to revolutionize how you interact with your c
FREE
PriceBounceEA
Mitsuaki Mine
Experts
EA de Scalping Contre-Tendance sur USD/JPY M5 : PriceBounce_EA « PriceBounce_EA » est un Expert Advisor (EA) de scalping contre-tendance, conçu pour le trading de la paire USD/JPY sur l'unité de temps de 5 minutes (M5). Cet EA a été développé pour surmonter les faiblesses des stratégies de contre-tendance simples et pour réaliser des entrées plus précises. Il vise un trading logique en intégrant deux filtres : la tendance à long terme et la volatilité (l'élan du marché) . Concept de l'EA : Vis
FREE
One Touch Chart Switcher MT4
Mitsuaki Mine
Utilitaires
One Touch Chart Switcher | Simplifiez Votre Analyse Quotidienne Vérifier de nombreuses paires de devises et unités de temps est une tâche quotidienne pour tout trader. Cependant, changer manuellement de graphique un par un peut s'avérer fastidieux. Cet indicateur pour MT4, « One Touch Chart Switcher », a été conçu pour rendre cette analyse quotidienne un peu plus confortable. D'un simple clic sur les boutons affichés sur votre graphique, vous pouvez changer rapidement de paire de devises ou d'un
FREE
Filtrer:
Aucun avis
Répondre à l'avis