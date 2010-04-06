ThemeChanger MT4

【MT4 Edition】One-Click Theme Changer: Instantly Switch Up Your Chart's Look!

"If only changing chart colors wasn't such a hassle..."

Sound familiar? We heard you! Introducing the "Theme Changer" for MT4 – a handy indicator that lets you instantly switch your chart's color scheme with a single click!

If you need the MT5 version, please click the link below:

MT5 Theme Changer

No more fiddling with complicated settings windows. With just one button on your chart, you can transform its appearance in a flash, cycling through several beautiful, pre-set color themes.

Perfect for traders who:

Want to quickly change their chart's look to match their mood or analytical approach.

Like to experiment with different color schemes to find what works best for them.

Prefer different themes for daytime and nighttime trading.

Want to save time on chart setup and focus more on analysis.

Are tired of the standard MT4 color schemes.

Key Features & Benefits:

Easy One-Click Theme Switching:

Simply click the "Theme: (Theme Name)" button on your chart to cycle through the registered themes. Intuitive operation means you can switch to your preferred color schemeストレスなく (without stress / effortlessly).

Seven Preset Themes to Choose From:

From classics like "Light," "Dark," and "Blue" to more unique options like "Pink" and "Yellow," you get a total of seven themes right out of the box. And of course, you can customize every single one of them!

Fully Customizable Color Settings:

Fine-tune every aspect of each theme directly from the indicator's settings panel: "Background Color," "Foreground Color" (for price/time axis text, etc.), "Grid Color," "Bull Candle Outline & Wick," "Bear Candle Outline & Wick," "Bull Candle Body," "Bear Candle Body," and "Line Chart Color." Create your own signature themes!

Customize Theme Names Too:

Freely change the display names for each theme (e.g., change "Light" to "Daytime Mode"). Make it truly yours for a more personal experience.

Smart Button Display/Hide Functionality: Temporarily hide the main control buttons using the "✕" button next to the theme switcher. Keep your chart clean for analysis! When the buttons are hidden, a small "-" (re-show) button will appear at your chosen location. Click it to bring the main buttons back anytime. You can also press the 'R' key on your keyboard (while the chart window is selected) to re-show the buttons.

Button Design Customization:

Adjust the button's display position, size, font, font size, text color, and background color to perfectly match your chart environment.

Initial Display Setting:

Choose whether the buttons are visible иммунитет (immediately / by default) when you add the indicator to your chart, or if they start hidden with only the "-" re-show button visible.

Stop wasting time on chart color settings!

Upgrade your trading environment with the "Theme Changer" and make it more comfortable and efficient.

Please Note: