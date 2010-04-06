ThemeChanger MT4

【MT4 Edition】One-Click Theme Changer: Instantly Switch Up Your Chart's Look!

"If only changing chart colors wasn't such a hassle..."

Sound familiar? We heard you! Introducing the "Theme Changer" for MT4 – a handy indicator that lets you instantly switch your chart's color scheme with a single click!

If you need the MT5 version, please click the link below:

MT5 Theme Changer

No more fiddling with complicated settings windows. With just one button on your chart, you can transform its appearance in a flash, cycling through several beautiful, pre-set color themes.

Perfect for traders who:

  • Want to quickly change their chart's look to match their mood or analytical approach.

  • Like to experiment with different color schemes to find what works best for them.

  • Prefer different themes for daytime and nighttime trading.

  • Want to save time on chart setup and focus more on analysis.

  • Are tired of the standard MT4 color schemes.

Key Features & Benefits:

  • Easy One-Click Theme Switching:
    Simply click the "Theme: (Theme Name)" button on your chart to cycle through the registered themes. Intuitive operation means you can switch to your preferred color schemeストレスなく (without stress / effortlessly).

  • Seven Preset Themes to Choose From:
    From classics like "Light," "Dark," and "Blue" to more unique options like "Pink" and "Yellow," you get a total of seven themes right out of the box. And of course, you can customize every single one of them!

  • Fully Customizable Color Settings:
    Fine-tune every aspect of each theme directly from the indicator's settings panel: "Background Color," "Foreground Color" (for price/time axis text, etc.), "Grid Color," "Bull Candle Outline & Wick," "Bear Candle Outline & Wick," "Bull Candle Body," "Bear Candle Body," and "Line Chart Color." Create your own signature themes!

  • Customize Theme Names Too:
    Freely change the display names for each theme (e.g., change "Light" to "Daytime Mode"). Make it truly yours for a more personal experience.

  • Smart Button Display/Hide Functionality:

    • Temporarily hide the main control buttons using the "✕" button next to the theme switcher. Keep your chart clean for analysis!

    • When the buttons are hidden, a small "-" (re-show) button will appear at your chosen location. Click it to bring the main buttons back anytime.

    • You can also press the 'R' key on your keyboard (while the chart window is selected) to re-show the buttons.

  • Button Design Customization:
    Adjust the button's display position, size, font, font size, text color, and background color to perfectly match your chart environment.

  • Initial Display Setting:
    Choose whether the buttons are visible иммунитет (immediately / by default) when you add the indicator to your chart, or if they start hidden with only the "-" re-show button visible.

Stop wasting time on chart color settings!
Upgrade your trading environment with the "Theme Changer" and make it more comfortable and efficient.

Please Note:

  • This indicator is exclusively for MT4. An MT5 version is available separately.

  • The button display/hide feature utilizes chart objects. In rare cases, there might be display interactions if used with other indicators or EAs that place a large number of objects on the chart.

Önerilen ürünler
IceFX TickInfo
Norbert Mereg
4 (1)
Göstergeler
This is a unique tick chart indicator for MetaTrader 4 platform. The software is capable to graphically display the last 100 ticks and in addition to that it displays the current spread, bid / ask and time values ​​in an elegant IceFX style dashboard. The indicator is an efficient tool for traders using M5 or even M1 timeframe. Indicator parameters: Corner - corner of panel CornerXOffset - horizontal offset from the corner CornerYOffset - vertical offset from the corner ChartType - type of char
FREE
Deal multiplier Mt4
Mikhail Mitin
4.42 (12)
Yardımcı programlar
The utility opens copies of open trades. It is very convenient if you use the Signals service and want to increase the volume of transactions. Settings: Symbols: all symbols only current symbol Orders: Buy Sell Magic Any Magic Input Magic Lot size Original - lot size from original order; Fix Lot - fix lot size (input); Lot X Mult - lot size X koef; Stop Loss From sender - Stop Loss from original; Without - without Stop Loss; Plus Fix - Stop Loss from original order + fix points; Fix Point - fix
FREE
Easy News
Maik Kemper
4.5 (4)
Yardımcı programlar
With Easy News, you can trade breakouts from a range at specific times. This is particularly lucrative for news and economic announcements because high risk/reward ratios are often present in these situations. This tool is suitable for all currencies and timeframes. It includes profit pyramiding. This means that when the first order is in profit by xx points (adjustable), another order is opened (depending on the set quantity). How does it work? At a specific time, the tool creates 2 stop orde
FREE
Swap Detector
Dustin Ricardo Pierenz
Yardımcı programlar
The Swap Detector is an essential MQL4 utility that displays the swap costs of any instrument when applied to a chart. It helps traders make informed decisions by visually indicating the swap value in customizable colors— green for positive (good) and red for negative (bad) by default. This tool ensures transparency in overnight holding costs, enabling better trade planning and risk management
FREE
Wicks Trade Panel
Lee Teik Hong
4 (1)
Yardımcı programlar
Wicks Trade Panel  It's a Trade Panel include Order Management & Risk Management for serious trader. Especially for those traders who pay attention to important events like the CPI, NFP, and ADP. A one-of-a-kind faster technique to fix the Entry Price by simply pointing the mouse pointer at it. This is what I enjoy about it. Automatically closing 50% order size lots when setting TRUE on Breakeven Status. It's especially useful when trading on significant economic events like the CPI, NFP, and A
FREE
DMI Drawdown Watcher
HEGUI Morad
5 (1)
Yardımcı programlar
DMI Drawdown Watcher: Track your Drawdowns in Real Time 100% free, functional and without limitations! The DMI Drawdown Watcher is an essential tool for traders, designed to monitor your drawdowns in real time. Ideal for optimizing your risk management, this indicator tracks your current and maximum losses, helping you meet the strict criteria of prop firms and protect your capital. Key Features: Max DrawDown Value Alert: Triggers an alert when the maximum drawdown threshold is reached. (Def
FREE
Ziwox COT report
Sara Sabaghi
5 (1)
Yardımcı programlar
What is The Commitment of Traders (COT)? The Commitment of Traders (COT) report is a weekly publication of net positions in the future market that is released on Fridays by   CFTC commission. It is an outline for the commitment of the classified traders as commercial traders, speculators (non-commercial traders), and non-reportable traders. We use this report to understand the dynamics of the market. The commitment of commercial traders is not important for us because they take a position to he
FREE
One Touch Chart Switcher MT4
Mitsuaki Mine
Yardımcı programlar
Tek Tıkla Grafik Değiştirici | Günlük Analizlerinizi Daha Konforlu Hale Getirin Birçok döviz çiftini ve zaman dilimini kontrol etmek, bir trader için günlük bir iştir. Ancak grafikleri tek tek manuel olarak değiştirmek biraz zahmetli olabilir. Bu "Tek Tıkla Grafik Değiştirici", bu tür günlük grafik analizlerini biraz daha konforlu hale getirmek için geliştirilmiş bir MT4 indikatörüdür. Grafik üzerine yerleştirilen butonlara tıklayarak döviz çiftlerini ve zaman dilimlerini hızla değiştirebilirsin
FREE
Precision Candle Timer
Mauricio Valbuena
5 (1)
Yardımcı programlar
Precision Candle Timer is a must-have visual indicator that accurately displays the remaining time of the current candle on your chart. Perfect for traders who need precise timing for entries and exits , especially in scalping , day trading , or candle-formation-based strategies. Designed to be fully customizable, you can easily change its position, color, font, and size to match your trading layout. It adds clarity, control, and responsiveness to your trading routine. Key Features: Precise t
FREE
GridderEA Pro
Nikolaos Pantzos
3.83 (6)
Uzman Danışmanlar
It's a multi-currency grid and martingale system that can trade all input pairs from one chart. The expert will close all orders for each pair using a profit level. The expert has the possibility to trade up to 100 pairs. Information Chose a broker with fast execution and low spreads for effective results. Please make some tests on a demo account to see how the expert works before using it on a real account. For 0.01 lot size and leverage 1:500, you need an initial balance of at least 10,000 f
FREE
Drawing using keys and notification
Sergei Poliukhov
Yardımcı programlar
Using hotkeys, you can create graphic objects of different drawing styles and different colors on the active chart. You can change the formatting styles for graphics. You can choose default drawing styles, or set them in the advisor properties selection window. Going to the graph, when creating graphic objects, the color, line type and line thickness are selected automatically. Drawing styles for graphical objects will depend on the current timeframe where drawing will be performed. Please watch
FREE
TradeMirror Pro MT4
Hao Liu
Yardımcı programlar
TradeMirror, MT4/MT5 platformları için geliştirilmiş, gerçek zamanlı işlem senkronizasyonu destekleyen yerel bir emir kopyalama aracıdır. Ürün Avantajları Finansal yazılımlar için güvenlik, istikrar ve gizlilik standartlarına uygun olarak üç temel alanda iyileştirme yapılmıştır: Kullanıcı dostu arayüz ile kolay kullanım Finansal senaryolarda hassas veri izolasyonu için gelişmiş gizlilik koruması Milisanlık emir senkronizasyonu ile gecikmesiz sinyal dağıtımı MT4/MT5 tam uyumluluğu ile farklı işle
FREE
Sensitive Price Levels
Marco Malguzz
Yardımcı programlar
The Sensitive Price Level indicator (SPL) draws fixed horizontal levels on charts that allow seeing sensitive target prices, helping to find more accurate entry points to open or close your trades. It is a needful instrument to take a decision in trading activity and to give a clear orientation on charts. A simple control panel allows calculating operation costs and lots. Features 1.Grid visualization price levels multiple of 10X,100X,1000X, identified by colors: - 10X     : DIMGRAY dot lines. -
Copy MT4 copier Demo
Andriy Motuzka
1 (1)
Yardımcı programlar
Demo version of the paid product - Copy MT4 copier , limited to lot size of 0.01 Universal copier of deals from MetaTrader 4 to MetaTrader 4 ( MT5<->MT5 version is available ; with both versions, you can copy MetaTrader 5<->MetaTrader 4, MetaTrader 4<->MetaTrader 5, MetaTrader 5<->MetaTrader 5, MetaTrader 4<->MetaTrader 4). Spread filter. Select the best price (start copying positions with a profit or loss). Configure the lot size, fixed or ratio-based (provider signals can be copied with an inc
FREE
MT4 to Tlgram lite
Fernando Morales
5 (1)
Yardımcı programlar
This demo EA only sends text messages to a predefined Telegram channel ( there is no need to confiure telegram ). The messages can be customized to show information about the trading activity. Also it shows the daily account PnL. Several instances of this EA can be used simultaneously from the same MT4 terminal but ensure that each one has different EA ID number (setting B16) I have tested this EA with forex symbols but it should work fine with any MT4 symbol (e.g. indexes, commodities, stocks,
FREE
Save Template
Dominik Kaczorowski
Yardımcı programlar
A very fast way to save your chart template. Set the keyboard shortcut to further speed up the operation. The script allows you to save a template with a specific prefix, with the current date or with the chart timeframe. The symbol is saved automatically. Script parameters: Prefix - prefix for the template name. Can be empty. With date - true = template name will containt current date With timeframe - true = template name will containt timeframe of the current chart
FREE
ChartColorMT4
Thomas Pierre Maurice Moine
Yardımcı programlar
Customize your charts with this simple utility. Choose in the 24 pre-built color sets, or use your own colors, save them to re-use them later. You can also add a text label on your chart. --- Chart Colors-- Color Set : 24 prebuilt color sets (select "Custom" to use colors below) Background color Foreground color Grid color Chart Up color Chart Down color Candle Bull color Candle Bear color  Line color Volumes color --- Label--- Text Label : Type the text you want to appear on the chart Label P
FREE
LT Candle Time with Alert MT4
Thiago Duarte
3.5 (2)
Yardımcı programlar
This indicator show the candle remaining time on the chart and/or in the corner of the window. It also display notificaton (popup and push) when a new candle is formed (optional). You configure the timer on candles and at chart corner. I don't need to explain the functions because are very simple. MT5 version:  https://www.mql5.com/pt/market/product/38470 Any doubt or suggestion to a new feature please comment. Enjoy!
FREE
Data Downloader
Mounir Cheikh
5 (1)
Yardımcı programlar
This tool will allow you to export candles data (Open, High, Low, Close, Volume) for any financial instrument present in your MetaTrader 4. You can download the data of multiple Symbols and TimeFrames in the same csv file at once. You can schedule the frequency, simply choose the refresh interval (1 minute minimum, if 0 then the extraction will be done once) and the tool will do the work. No need to open a lot of charts in order to get the last sync, the tool will download the data directly. The
FREE
ForexBob 1 Click Closer Button
Manpreet Singh
Yardımcı programlar
ForexBob 1 Click Button is very impresive forex tool for scalpers: 1. Helpful in Closing multiple trades in just Single Click. 2. Scalper can benefits the most who always eager to close multiple trades in averaging and lock the profits fast. 3. It helps to avoid latency and so profits can be locked where we need. 4. Easy to Install, same as we install any expert advisor. 5. Speed of closing trades depends on your broker's server speed. If you find any improvements we are open to your feedback
FREE
Regua MT4
Edgar Lima Uggioni
Yardımcı programlar
Convenient tool for measuring the number of points between the prices directly on the chart. Displays in the measurement between points in percentage, points (financial) and time (bars ). Compatible with all graphical timeframes. When fixed on the chart is displayed in all timeframes. Press Ctrl, click the first point, move the mouse and will now display the measurement. Click again and fix. Very fast tool that does not occupy much space. Input Parameters Line Color Line Style Text Color Text S
FREE
Phone Trade Assistant
Krutik Piyushkumar Parekh
Yardımcı programlar
Smart Lot-Size Calculator And Trade Assistant for Mobile Trading Overview: This is the tool every trader in the market must have no matter if you are scalper, swing traders, day trader, or long term trader. This On-The-Go trading tool will help you stay disciplined and also stay free from daily trade management chores, Most traders face common problems like   1. Calculation of proper lot-size of a position to take controlled risk  2. Managing every trade and trailing stop-loss if trades goes in
FREE
Risk Assist Pro
Angel Negron
Yardımcı programlar
This Expert Advisor will change how you manage your risk forever. The EA automatically calculates your position size by either looking at your balance or equity. You need simply type in how much risk you want to have on that particular trade, move your TP line and SL line and it does the rest. Click buy or sell and it enters the position and places your TP/SL for you.  It does the same thing for pending buy limits or sell stops.  Feel confident knowing your risk before entering your trade! Most
Hogvid Chart Scale
David Richard Hinze
Yardımcı programlar
Do you want tidy and attractive charts? Let Hogvid Chart Scale help you! Chart Scale automatically scales the height of the chart to a configurable percentage of the total window height. This creates space at the top and bottom of the window for additional visual elements and increases clarity without having to manually adjust the vertical scaling which can be annoying, especially if you change the chart symbol frequently. The function can be activated and deactivated at any time with a simple
FREE
Arlene Sessions Backgrounds
Joaquin Nicolas Metayer
Göstergeler
Arlene Sessions Background is an indicator that draws colored rectangles on the chart depending on your session, within the price range that has moved and when the sessions overlap, it will be painted in a color that will be the mixture of the colors of the respective sessions. You can see the version 2 here:  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/68934 Inputs NumberOfDays AsiaBegin AsiaEnd AsiaColor EurBegin EurEnd EurColor USABegin USAEnd USAColor If you only want to paint a session on your
FREE
Candle Time MT4
Danrlei Hornke
Yardımcı programlar
Free indicator, that displays the remaining time until the current candle closes directly on the chart. Designed for traders who demand precision and timing, this lightweight and fully customizable tool enhances your trading experience. It is easy to install, compatible with all assets, markets, and timeframes, and provides real-time updates to support smarter decision-making.
FREE
FullMarginRiskGuardMT4
Seti Gautama Adi Nugroho
Yardımcı programlar
it is hard to do full margin strategy in MT4, because you cannot close all orders easily. Unlock the power of full margin trading with confidence using   FullMargin RiskGuard , a cutting-edge Expert Advisor (EA) designed specifically for beginner traders on the MetaTrader 5 platform. Inspired by the renowned trading style of Papip Celebes, this EA empowers users to execute full trade strategies while safeguarding their capital with advanced risk management features. Key Features: MaxFloatingLos
FREE
LocalTime Add or replace time scale
Sajiro Yoshizaki
Yardımcı programlar
Bu araç, grafiğin altına belirli veya otomatik olarak hesaplanan bir zaman farkıyla orijinal bir zaman ölçeği ekler. Bu kullanışlı aracı kullanarak, grafiğin okunabilirliğini artırabilir ve size veya ülkenize tanıdık bir zaman biçiminde görüntüleyerek zihinsel stresi azaltabilirsiniz. Zaman farklarını hesaplamanız gerekmese bile, varsayılan zaman ölçeğini Local_Time ile değiştirmek, grafiğin okunabilirliğini artırabilir. Local_Time, "GG.AA ss:dd", "DD AMM ss:dd", "AA-GG ss:dd", "AA/GG ss:dd",
FREE
Pairs Navigator
Suvashish Halder
5 (2)
Yardımcı programlar
Pairs Navigator is a simple and easy-to-use tool that allows you to view all of your charts in a single window. This eliminates the need to open multiple charts from the Market Watch window, saving you time and effort. Pairs Navigator is also very lightweight, so it will not put a strain on your RAM or cause your MT4/5 platform to hang. To use Pairs Navigator, simply drag and drop the currency pairs you want to view into the Pairs Navigator window. You can then easily switch between charts by c
FREE
Trading Sessions MT4 Indicator by PipTick
Michal Jurnik
1 (1)
Yardımcı programlar
The   Trading Sessions indicator   is a simple tool that helps to highlight a specific trading session. For example, it can be used to differentiate the European, American or Asian sessions. Main features The indicator shows a user-defined trading session. Alert notifications for the start and end of the session. Custom session time. Works on every timeframe (M1, M5, M15, M30, H1, H4, D1, W1, MN). Customizable parameters (Colors, alerts...). It can be used for creating EA. Available for MT4 an
FREE
Bu ürünün alıcıları ayrıca şunları da satın alıyor
Local Trade Copier EA MT4
Juvenille Emperor Limited
4.96 (104)
Yardımcı programlar
Local Trade Copier EA MT4 ile olağanüstü hızlı işlem kopyalama deneyimi yaşayın. Kolay 1 dakikalık kurulumuyla bu işlem kopyalayıcısı, aynı Windows bilgisayarda veya Windows VPS'te birden fazla MetaTrader terminali arasında işlemleri kopyalamanıza olanak tanır ve 0.5 saniyenin altındaki şimşek hızında kopyalama hızları sunar. Başlangıç seviyesinde veya profesyonel bir tüccar olsanız da, Local Trade Copier EA MT4 , spesifik ihtiyaçlarınıza göre özelleştirmek için geniş bir seçenek yelpazesi sunar
Forex Trade Manager MT4
InvestSoft
4.98 (420)
Yardımcı programlar
Trade Manager EA’ye hoş geldiniz! Ticaretin daha sezgisel, hassas ve verimli hale gelmesi için tasarlanmış nihai risk yönetim aracı ile tanışın. Bu sadece bir emir verme aracı değil; ticaret planlaması, pozisyon yönetimi ve risk kontrolü için kapsamlı bir çözüm. İster yeni başlayan bir yatırımcı olun, ister deneyimli bir trader ya da hızlı emir gerektiren bir scalper, Trade Manager EA ihtiyaçlarınıza uyum sağlar ve forex, endeksler, emtialar ve kripto paralar dahil tüm piyasalarda esneklik sunar
Trade Assistant MT4
Evgeniy Kravchenko
4.43 (191)
Yardımcı programlar
It helps to calculate the risk per trade, the easy installation of a new order, order management with partial closing functions, trailing stop of 7 types and other useful functions. Additional materials and instructions Installation instructions   -   Application instructions   -   Trial version of the application for a demo account Line function -   shows on the chart the Opening line, Stop Loss, Take Profit. With this function it is easy to set a new order and see its additional characteris
Copy Cat More Trade Copier MT4
Dilwyn Tng
5 (2)
Yardımcı programlar
Copy Cat More Trade Copier MT4 (Kopyacı MT4) sadece basit bir yerel trade kopyalayıcı değildir; günümüzün alım satım zorlukları için tasarlanmış eksiksiz bir risk yönetimi ve yürütme çerçevesidir. Prop firm sınavlarından kişisel hesap yönetimine kadar, güçlü yürütme, sermaye koruması, esnek yapılandırma ve gelişmiş işlem yönetimi ile her duruma uyum sağlar. Kopyalayıcı hem Master (gönderici) hem de Slave (alıcı) modlarında çalışır ve piyasa emirleri ile bekleyen emirlerin gerçek zamanlı senkroni
TradePanel MT4
Alfiya Fazylova
4.84 (89)
Yardımcı programlar
Ticaret Paneli çok işlevli bir ticaret asistanıdır. Uygulama, manuel ticaret için 50'den fazla ticaret işlevi içerir ve çoğu ticaret işlemini otomatikleştirmenize olanak tanır. Dikkat, uygulama strateji test cihazında çalışmıyor. Satın almadan önce demo sürümünü bir demo hesabında test edebilirsiniz. Demo sürümü burada . Talimatların tamamı buraya . Ticaret. Tek tıklamayla alım satım işlemlerini gerçekleştirmenizi sağlar: Otomatik risk hesaplaması ile bekleyen emir ve pozisyonları açın. Tek tıkl
Telegram To MT4 Copier
Trinh Dat
4.95 (40)
Yardımcı programlar
The product will copy all telegram signal to MT4   ( which you are member  ) , also it can work as remote copier.  Easy to set up, copy order instant, can work with almost signal formats, image signal, s upport to translate other language to English Work with all type of channel or group, even channel have "Restrict Saving Content", work with  multi channel, multi MT5 Work as remote copier: with signal have ticket number, it will copy exactly via ticket number. Support to backtest signal. How to
Second Chart the Time Frame in Seconds
Boris Sedov
4.8 (5)
Yardımcı programlar
Seconds Chart — MetaTrader 4 için saniye bazlı grafikler oluşturmanıza olanak sağlayan eşsiz bir araçtır. Seconds Chart sayesinde saniye cinsinden zaman dilimleriyle grafik oluşturabilir, standart dakika veya saatlik grafiklerde mümkün olmayan esneklik ve analiz hassasiyetine ulaşabilirsiniz. Örneğin, S15 zaman dilimi 15 saniyelik mum çubuklarını ifade eder. Tüm indikatörleri, uzman danışmanları ve komut dosyalarını standart grafiklerde olduğu gibi kolaylıkla kullanabilirsiniz. Standart araçları
Exp COPYLOT CLIENT for MT4
Vladislav Andruschenko
4.69 (64)
Yardımcı programlar
MetaTrader 4 için ticaret fotokopisi.       Herhangi bir hesaptan forex işlemlerini, pozisyonlarını, emirlerini kopyalar. En iyi ticari fotokopi makinelerinden biridir.       MT4 - MT4, MT5 - MT4       için       KOPYLOT MT4       sürüm (veya       MT4 - MT5 MT5 - MT5       için       KOPYLOT MT5       sürüm). MT5 sürümü Tam tanım   +DEMO +PDF Nasıl alınır Nasıl kurulur     Günlük Dosyaları nasıl alınır?     Nasıl Test Edilir ve Optimize Edilir     Expforex'in tüm ürünleri için fotokopi   sür
News Filter EA MT4
Rashed Samir
5 (8)
Yardımcı programlar
News Filter EA: Advanced Algo Trading Assistant News Filter EA is an advanced algo trading assistant designed to enhance your trading experience. By using the   News Filter EA , you can integrate a Forex economic news filter into your existing expert advisor, even if you do not have access to its source code. In addition to the news filter, you can also specify   trading days   and   hours   for your expert. The News Filter EA also includes   risk management   and   equity protection   features
Trade Dashboard MT4
Fatemeh Ameri
4.96 (52)
Yardımcı programlar
Tired of complex order placement and manual calculations? Trade Dashboard is your solution. With its user-friendly interface, placing orders becomes effortless, by a single click, you can open trades, set stop loss and take profit levels, manage trade lot size, and calculate risk to reward ratios, allowing you to only focus on your strategy. Say goodbye to manual calculations and streamline your trading experience with Trade Dashboard. Download  Demo Version  right now. You can find  Details of
PZ Trade Pad Pro MT4
PZ TRADING SLU
5 (2)
Yardımcı programlar
Effortlessly calculate lot sizes and manage trades to save time and avoid costly errors The Trade Pad Pro EA is a tool for the Metatrader Platform that aims to help traders manage their trades more efficiently and effectively. It has a user-friendly visual interface that allows users to easily place and manage an unlimited number of trades, helping to avoid human errors and enhance their trading activity. One of the key features of the Trade Pad Pro EA is its focus on risk and position manageme
Equity Protect Pro
Shi Jie He
5 (1)
Yardımcı programlar
Equity Protect Pro: Endişesiz İşlem İçin Kapsamlı Hesap Koruma Uzmanınız Hesap koruması, öz sermaye koruması, portföy koruması, çoklu strateji koruması, kar koruması, kar toplama, işlem güvenliği, risk kontrol programları, otomatik risk kontrolü, otomatik tasfiye, koşullu tasfiye, planlı tasfiye, dinamik tasfiye, iz süren stop loss, tek tıklamayla kapatma, tek tıklamayla tasfiye ve tek tıklamayla geri yükleme gibi özellikler arıyorsanız, Equity Protect Pro ihtiyacınız olan programdır. Kurulumu
Basket EA MT4
Juvenille Emperor Limited
5 (5)
Yardımcı programlar
Basket EA MT4 , güçlü bir kâr alma aracı ve kapsamlı bir hesap koruma sistemini basit ve kullanımı kolay bir çözümde birleştirir. Ana amacı, tüm açık pozisyonları tek tek değil, bir sepet (basket) olarak yöneterek, hesabınızın toplam kâr ve zararını tamamen kontrol altında tutmaktır. EA; sepet düzeyinde take profit, stop loss, break even ve trailing stop gibi özellikler sunar. Bunlar, bakiye yüzdesi, sabit bir para birimi değeri ya da yönetilen işlemlerin ortalama pip hedefi olarak ayarlanabili
MT4 to Telegram Signal Provider
Lukas Roth
4.88 (41)
Yardımcı programlar
MT4 to Telegram Signal Provider , Telegram'a sinyal göndermeyi sağlayan ve hesabınızı bir sinyal sağlayıcısına dönüştüren kullanımı kolay ve tamamen özelleştirilebilir bir araçtır. Mesajların formatı tamamen özelleştirilebilir! Ancak basit kullanım için, önceden tanımlanmış bir şablonu seçebilir ve mesajın belirli kısımlarını etkinleştirebilir veya devre dışı bırakabilirsiniz. [ Demo ]  [ Kullanım Kılavuzu ] [ MT5 Sürümü ] [ Discord Sürümü ] [ Telegram Kanalı ]  New: [ Telegram To MT5 ] Kurulum
Risk Manager for MT4
Sergey Batudayev
4.6 (10)
Yardımcı programlar
MT4 için Expert Advisor Risk Manager çok önemli ve bence her yatırımcı için gerekli bir program. Bu Uzman Danışman ile ticaret hesabınızdaki riski kontrol edebileceksiniz. Risk ve kar kontrolü hem parasal hem de yüzdesel olarak yapılabilir. Danışman işlevleri Bu risk yöneticisi, riskleri kontrol etmenize yardımcı olacaktır: - bir anlaşma için - günlük - bir hafta için - Bir ay için Ayrıca kontrol edebilirsiniz 1) Ticaret yaparken izin verilen maksimum lot 2) günlük maksimum sipariş sayısı
Trading box Technical analysis
Igor Zizek
5 (37)
Yardımcı programlar
Everything for chart Technical Analysis indicator MT4 in one tool Draw your supply demand zone with rectangle and support resistance with trendline and get alerts to mobile phone or email alert -  Risk reward indicator Video tutorials, manuals, DEMO download   here .  Find contacts on my   profile . 1.   Extended rectangles and trendlines Object will be extended to the right edge of the chart when price will draw new candles on chart. This is rectangle extender or trendline extender. 2. Price to
Real AI Assistant
Sara Sabaghi
Yardımcı programlar
Your Smart Trading Assistant for the Forex Market Introducing a powerful MetaTrader tool designed to revolutionize the way you trade. This intelligent assistant goes beyond traditional indicators to provide a comprehensive, AI-driven market analysis — so you can trade with clarity and confidence. What It Does This advanced tool continuously monitors and analyzes a wide range of market data to deliver high-quality trading insights. It reads between the lines of financial news, scans the forex ma
Telegram To MT4 Receiver
Levi Dane Benjamin
4.2 (5)
Yardımcı programlar
Üye olduğunuz herhangi bir kanaldan (özel ve kısıtlı olanlar dahil) sinyalleri doğrudan MT4'ünüze kopyalayın.  Bu araç, kullanıcıyı göz önünde bulundurarak tasarlanmış olup işlemleri yönetmek ve izlemek için ihtiyacınız olan birçok özelliği sunar. Bu ürün, kullanıcı dostu ve görsel olarak çekici bir grafik arayüzünde sunulmaktadır. Ayarlarınızı özelleştirin ve ürünü birkaç dakika içinde kullanmaya başlayın! Kullanıcı Kılavuzu + Demo  | MT5 Sürümü | Discord Sürümü Demo denemek istiyorsanız lütf
Trade copier MT4
Alfiya Fazylova
4.55 (31)
Yardımcı programlar
Trade Copier, ticaret hesapları arasındaki işlemleri kopyalamak ve senkronize etmek için tasarlanmış profesyonel bir yardımcı programdır. Kopyalama, tedarikçinin hesabından/terminalinden alıcının aynı bilgisayarda veya vps'de kurulu olan hesabına/terminaline gerçekleşir. Satın almadan önce demo sürümünü bir demo hesabında test edebilirsiniz. Demo versiyonu burada . Tüm talimatlar burada . Ana işlevler ve avantajlar: Emirlerin kopyalanmasını destekler: МТ4> МТ4, МТ4> МТ5, МТ5> МТ4. Emirlerin kopy
Take a Break
Eric Emmrich
5 (29)
Yardımcı programlar
The most advanced news filter on MQL market - free demo available Take a Break has transformed from a basic news filter into a comprehensive account protection solution. It seamlessly pauses any other Expert Advisors during news events or based on your custom filters, all while safeguarding your EA settings - restoring them automatically when trading resumes for complete peace of mind. Typical use cases: A single news filter for all your EAs. Stop trading during news/high volatility (+ close all
Telegram to MT4 Coppy
Sergey Batudayev
3.57 (7)
Yardımcı programlar
Telegram'dan MT4'e:   Nihai Sinyal Kopyalama Çözümü Telegram ile MT4'e   işlemlerinizi kolaylaştırın, DLL'lere ihtiyaç duymadan doğrudan Telegram kanallarından ve sohbetlerinden MetaTrader 4 platformunuza işlem sinyallerini kopyalamak için tasarlanmış son teknoloji yardımcı program. Bu sağlam çözüm, sinyallerin benzersiz hassasiyet ve özelleştirme seçenekleriyle sorunsuz bir şekilde yürütülmesini sağlayarak size zaman kazandırır ve verimliliğinizi artırır. [ Instructions and DEMO ] Temel Özellik
Zone Trader MT4
LEE SAMSON
5 (1)
Yardımcı programlar
Ticaret yapmak istediğiniz temel alanları belirledikten sonra otomatik olarak destek ve direnç veya arz ve talep bölgelerini değiştirin. Bu EA, tek bir tıklamayla alım ve satım bölgeleri çizmenize ve ardından bunları fiyatın dönmesini beklediğiniz yere tam olarak yerleştirmenize olanak tanır. EA daha sonra bu bölgeleri izler ve bölgeler için belirttiğiniz fiyat hareketine göre otomatik olarak işlemler gerçekleştirir. İlk işlem gerçekleştirildikten sonra EA, hedef bölge haline gelen yerleştirdiğ
VirtualTradePad mt4 Extra
Vladislav Andruschenko
4.86 (58)
Yardımcı programlar
1 tıklama ile ticaret için Ticaret Paneli.   Pozisyonlar ve emirlerle çalışmak!   Grafikten veya klavyeden alım satım. Alım satım panelimizi kullanarak, grafikten tek bir tıklamayla alım satım yapabilir ve alım satım işlemlerini standart MetaTrader kontrolünden 30 kat daha hızlı gerçekleştirebilirsiniz. Bir tüccar için hayatı kolaylaştıran ve bir tüccarın ticaret faaliyetlerini çok daha hızlı ve daha rahat gerçekleştirmesine yardımcı olan parametrelerin ve işlevlerin otomatik hesaplamaları. Graf
EasyInsight AIO MT4
Alain Verleyen
3 (1)
Yardımcı programlar
EASY Insight AIO – Akıllı ve zahmetsiz yatırım için hepsi bir arada çözüm Genel Bakış Tüm piyasayı — Forex, Altın, Kripto, Endeksler ve hatta Hisseler — saniyeler içinde, manuel grafik incelemesi, gösterge kurulumu ya da karmaşık ayarlar olmadan analiz edebildiğinizi hayal edin. EASY Insight AIO , yapay zekâ destekli yatırım için nihai, kullanıma hazır dışa aktarma aracınızdır. Tüm piyasanın kapsamlı bir anlık görüntüsünü tek bir temiz CSV dosyasında sunar; bu dosya ChatGPT, Claude, Gemini, Pe
CloseIfProfitorLoss with Trailing
Vladislav Andruschenko
4.8 (30)
Yardımcı programlar
Kar takip fonksiyonu ile toplam kar/zarara ulaşıldığında MetaTrader 4'te pozisyonları kapatmak. Sanal durakları (Ayrı Sipariş) etkinleştirebilirsiniz, AL ve SATIŞ pozisyonlarının ayrı ayrı hesaplanması ve kapatılması (Ayrı AL SATIŞ), Tüm sembollerin veya sadece mevcut sembolün kapatılması ve hesaplanması (Tüm Semboller), Kâr için takip etmeyi etkinleştir ( Sondaki Kâr ) Mevduat para birimi, puan, bakiyenin yüzdesi üzerinden toplam kâr ve zararı kapatın. Uygulama, diğer herhangi bir EA ile birli
KopirMT4 Copy trades for MT4
Alexandr Gavrilin
4.53 (80)
Yardımcı programlar
The adviser has been withdrawn from sale  KopirMT4 (CopierMT4) - transaction copier for the MetaTrader 4 terminal, copies (synchronizes, duplicates) transactions from any accounts (copier, copy dealers).  Supports copying: MT4 <-> MT4, MT4 -> MT5 Hedge, MT5 Hedge -> MT4 Support:  https://www.mql5.com/ru/messages/01c3f341a058d901 Why exactly our product? The copier has a high speed and is not dependent on ticks. Copy speed - less than 0.5 sec. Transactions are copied with high accuracy, the sc
KT Equity Protector MT4
KEENBASE SOFTWARE SOLUTIONS
3.4 (5)
Yardımcı programlar
Yatırım Sermayenizi Zahmetsizce Koruyun Yatırım sermayenizi korumak, onu büyütmek kadar önemlidir. KT Equity Protector, kişisel risk yöneticiniz olarak hesabınızın öz sermayesini sürekli izler ve önceden belirlenmiş kar hedeflerine veya zarar durdur seviyelerine ulaşıldığında tüm açık ve bekleyen emirleri kapatarak kayıpları önler veya karları güvence altına alır. Duygusal kararlar yok, tahmin yürütmeye gerek yok — sadece sizin yerinize yorulmadan çalışan güvenilir bir sermaye koruma sistemi. KT
Partial Closure EA MT4
Juvenille Emperor Limited
5 (3)
Yardımcı programlar
Partial Closure EA MT4 , hesabınızdaki herhangi bir işlemi kısmen kapatmanıza olanak tanır. İşlemleri, lot büyüklüğünün seçilen bir yüzdesiyle ve/veya işlem biletiyle manuel olarak veya TP/SL seviyelerindeki belirli yüzdelerle otomatik olarak kapatabilir; bu, başlangıç lot büyüklüğünün yüzdesini en fazla 10 take profit ve 10 stop loss seviyesinde kapatır. Belirli magic numaralarını, yorumları veya sembolleri belirterek veya hariç tutarak hesabınızdaki tüm veya seçili işlemleri yönetebilir. İpu
Unlimited Trade Copier Pro
Vu Trung Kien
3.86 (7)
Yardımcı programlar
Unlimited Trade Copier Pro is a tool to copy trade remotely to multiple MT4, MT5 and cTrader accounts at different computers/locations over internet. This is an ideal solution for you if you are a signal provider and want to copy your trades to other receivers globally on your own rules. One provider can copy trades to multiple receivers and one receiver can get trade from multiple providers as well. The provider can even set the subscription expiry for each receiver, so that receiver will not b
Trading History MT4
Siarhei Vashchylka
5 (9)
Yardımcı programlar
Trading History - A program for trading and money management on the history of quotes in stratagy tester. It can work with pending and immediate orders, and is equipped with trailing stop, breakeven and take profit functions. Very good for training and testing different strategies. Manual (Be sure to read before purchasing) Advantages 1. Allows you to test any trading strategy in the shortest possible time 2. An excellent simulator for trading training. You can gain months of trading experience
Yazarın diğer ürünleri
Trend Wave Catcher
Mitsuaki Mine
5 (1)
Uzman Danışmanlar
"Trend Wave Catcher" EA'sına Giriş "Trend Wave Catcher" EA'sına Giriş Hareketli Ortalamaları Kullanan Çok Fonksiyonlu Otomatik Alım Satım Programı Giriş: Bu EA Hakkında "Trend Wave Catcher", FX'te otomatik alım satıma (Uzman Danışman veya EA olarak bilinir) yeni başlayanlar veya bu alanda henüz tecrübesiz olanlar için bile anlaşılır olacak şekilde tasarlanmış bir programdır. Bu EA'nın temel amacı, piyasadaki ana trendleri yakalamak ve bu yönde işlem yapmaktır. Ancak en önemli özelliği, ayarları
FREE
One Touch Chart Switcher
Mitsuaki Mine
Yardımcı programlar
【MT5】Grafik Analizlerinizi Hızlandırın! Parite ve Zaman Dilimlerini Tek Tıkla Değiştiren Araç: "One Touch Chart Switcher" Herkese merhaba! Trade analizleri yaparken sık sık birden fazla döviz çifti ve farklı zaman dilimleri arasında geçiş yaptığınız oluyordur, değil mi? "Şu paritenin 1 saatlik grafiği ne durumda acaba..." veya "Bir de şunun 4 saatlik grafiğine bakayım..." gibi düşüncelerle grafikleri sürekli değiştirmek, farkında olmadan zaman ve çaba gerektiren bir iştir. İşte trader'ların b
FREE
MT5 Theme Changer
Mitsuaki Mine
Yardımcı programlar
ThemeChanger for MT5: Instantly Transform Your Chart Environment with One Click In the dynamic world of trading, your chart's appearance is more than just aesthetics; it significantly impacts analytical efficiency, visibility, and even your psychological state. However, manually adjusting MT5's color settings can be time-consuming, and switching between preferred themes quickly is often a hassle. ThemeChanger is the advanced MT5 indicator designed to revolutionize how you interact with your c
FREE
PriceBounceEA
Mitsuaki Mine
Uzman Danışmanlar
USD/JPY M5 Trend Karşıtı Scalping EA'sı: PriceBounce_EA "PriceBounce_EA", Dolar/Yen (USD/JPY) paritesinin 5 dakikalık (M5) grafiğinde işlem yapmak üzere tasarlanmış, trend karşıtı bir scalping Uzman Danışmanıdır (EA). Bu EA, basit trend karşıtı stratejilerin zayıf yönlerini gidermek ve daha isabetli girişler sağlamak amacıyla geliştirilmiştir. "Uzun vadeli trend" ve "volatilite (piyasa momentumu)" olmak üzere iki filtreyi bir araya getirerek mantıksal bir alım satım yaklaşımı hedefler. EA Kons
FREE
One Touch Chart Switcher MT4
Mitsuaki Mine
Yardımcı programlar
Tek Tıkla Grafik Değiştirici | Günlük Analizlerinizi Daha Konforlu Hale Getirin Birçok döviz çiftini ve zaman dilimini kontrol etmek, bir trader için günlük bir iştir. Ancak grafikleri tek tek manuel olarak değiştirmek biraz zahmetli olabilir. Bu "Tek Tıkla Grafik Değiştirici", bu tür günlük grafik analizlerini biraz daha konforlu hale getirmek için geliştirilmiş bir MT4 indikatörüdür. Grafik üzerine yerleştirilen butonlara tıklayarak döviz çiftlerini ve zaman dilimlerini hızla değiştirebilirsin
FREE
Filtrele:
İnceleme yok
İncelemeye yanıt