PivotBounceBreak

xpert Advisor "PivotBounceBreak" - Comprehensive Pivot Point Trading Strategies with RSI and Volume Filters

Automate your trading using classical Pivot Points! The "PivotBounceBreak" Expert Advisor is designed to identify and utilize trading opportunities that arise when the price interacts with key daily levels. It incorporates two popular and complementary strategies – Bounce trading and Breakout trading – enhanced by filtering using the RSI indicator and volume analysis to increase entry precision.

Key Features:

  • Pivot Point Trading: The EA daily calculates and uses classical daily Pivot Point levels (P, R1, S1, R2, S2) to find trading signals. The levels are displayed directly on your chart.

  • Two Trading Strategies: Two primary trading logics are implemented:

    • Bounce Strategy: Seeks buy signals from support levels (S1, S2) and sell signals from resistance levels (R1, R2) as the price rebounds from the level.

    • Breakout Strategy: Seeks buy signals when breaking resistance levels (R1, R2) upwards and sell signals when breaking support levels (S1, S2) downwards.

  • Flex

    "PivotBounceBreak" is a universal solution for traders who value the logic of Pivot Point levels and wish to automate their trading strategies using additional filters and flexible capital management.

    ible Strategy and Level Activation: You can flexibly choose which levels (R1/S1, R2/S2) and strategies (Bounce, Breakout) to enable, combining them according to your trading preferences.

  • RSI Filtering: Customizable filters based on the RSI indicator are applied for each strategy type, and even for different levels (R1/S1 vs R2/S2 for Bounce). Bounce strategies utilize overbought/oversold zones, while Breakout strategies utilize a "neutral" RSI zone.

  • Volume Filter (for Breakout): Breakout signals are further filtered by volume on the signal bar, requiring it to be above the average volume over a specified period. This helps filter out false breakouts.

  • Position Management:

    • Each trade is opened with a Stop Loss and Take Profit, the sizes of which are separately configurable for Bounce and Breakout strategies.

    • Optional Level Profit Close: You can enable an automatic closing function for profitable positions upon reaching the next key Pivot level (e.g., closing a Buy from S1 at the R1 level).

  • Flexible Money Management:

    • Use a fixed lot size, or enable dynamic lot size calculation based on a specified percentage of risk from your current balance/equity.

  • Advanced Trailing Stop: The EA offers two profit trailing methods to choose from (use ONLY ONE!):

    • Basic Breakeven: Moves the Stop Loss to breakeven or a small profit upon reaching a specified threshold.

    • Two-Stage Trailing: Initially moves the stop to a specified offset from the open price upon reaching a profit threshold, and then begins trailing the price at a specified distance.

  • Trading Visualization: Pivot Point levels, as well as signal entry points (arrows), are displayed directly on the chart, making analysis and monitoring more convenient. Key information about the level calculation and current open profit is also displayed on the chart.

How It Works (Conceptually):

The EA analyzes the finished bar on your chosen timeframe. It checks whether the price movement around the nearest Pivot Point levels matches the conditions of the Bounce or Breakout strategy, and also verifies if the confirming conditions from RSI and (for Breakout) volume are met. If all conditions are fulfilled and there are no other open positions with its unique Magic Number, the EA opens a trade with the calculated lot size, Stop Loss, and Take Profit. It then manages the position using the selected trailing method or optional Pivot level closing.

Settings:

Numerous intuitive external parameters allow you to adapt the EA to any instrument, timeframe, and your personal trading style.

Important Note:


