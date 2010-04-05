AutoBeast IA Pro
- Nicolas Gabriel Folino
- Versione: 5.0
- Attivazioni: 10
Based on a volatility-adaptive mechanism, the bot leverages key technical indicators – such as Bollinger Bands and Williams R – to identify optimal entry and exit conditions in the market.
Its parameters are dynamically adjusted based on the symbol, allowing the system to adapt to the unique characteristics of each pair.
Symbols: GBPCHF, EURSGD y GBPCAD
Timeframe: M1
Metatrader Version: MT4
Key Advantages:
Dynamic Adaptability: Automatically adjusts key parameters (volatility, stop loss, and profit target) based on the traded pair, optimizing performance on GBPCHF, EURSGD, and GBPCAD.
Robust and Reliable Execution: Incorporates real-time error checking and retries for closing trades, ensuring precise execution and minimizing operational errors.
Intelligent Risk Management: Offers configurable position sizing via a compound interest-based approach or fixed lot sizes, ensuring optimal capital usage and protecting account equity.
Defined Trading Sessions: Operates strictly within strategic trading hours, taking advantage of high-liquidity periods for improved execution efficiency.
Optimized, Warning-Free Code: Developed in MQL4 with clean, well-optimized code that compiles without errors or warnings, providing a stable and easily customizable solution.
Perfect for experienced traders seeking a high-precision automated solution as well as for newcomers to algorithmic trading who require a reliable and risk-managed system.