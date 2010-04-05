Phacochoerus Scalper

Welcome to trading without emotions and having consistent profitable trades frequently. Profit targets are quick, so you don't incur more cost on holding trades long. All actions taken by the Phaco EA you just need to relax and watch it work for you.

Best used with VPS. Strategy used is market break structure by placing pending orders on recent highs and lows. Price usually returns and pass's those levels when in a trend. At moment has capability with MetaTrader 4. Soon to have MetaTrader 5 update. You don't need to mess with settings you can leave everything default. This system is the traditional way of trading. Where trend is your friend. Phaco EA is designed to be used with GOLD/XAUUSD

Send private message for any questions related to product.

The discounted price of $500 is available until 1 Dec 2025. Please send me a private message after purchasing Phaco EA.

Risk Disclaimer

Trading foreign exchange on margin carries a high level of risk and may not be suitable for all investors.

Past performance is not indicative of future results.

The high degree of leverage can work against you as well as for you.

Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite.

The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose.

Features:

Leverage 1:500 and above



Works with MT4 version only for now

M15 chart

Currency pairs: GOLD/XAUUSD

Strategy used is market break structure by placing pending orders on recent highs and lows



Quick entries and exits, aiming for consistent, small profits, stop lose is relative to price movement



Removes human emotions from trading, ensuring disciplined and consistent execution of the strategy



All updates provided for Free, more updates to occur

Parameters:

InpOneToOneRatio - The 1:1 ratio Take Profit is similar to Stop loss

RiskPercent - Risk per trade in %

Lots - Default lot size (will be dynamically calculated)

Slippage - Default 10/5/3

MagicNumber - you can set to your preference



InpTP_Pips - Take Profit default



MaxTradesSettings - Example: _2x = two trades in each direction and so on.

You have up to 6 options available.

You have up to 6 options available. Points in profit before Trailing SL is activated (10 points = 1pip)

Trailing Stop Loss (10 points = 1pip)

InpManageTrades - High Risk option, best used with 0.01 fixed lots only.

When the scalper order is in lose it will activate martingale strategy to recover and close trade in lose.

InpManageTradesFromSL - Manage Trades only activates once SL point is reached otherwise it activates 500 points from entry price.

Max Buy Orders - Default 10

Max Sell Orders - Default 10

Buy order threshold to close deals in 0.01 - Default 3

Sell order threshold to close deals in 0.01 - Default 3

DistanceBetweenOrders (For GOLD/ XAUUSD set to 500.) - Default 500

InpTurboRecoveryMultiplier - Default 2 (preferable 0.01 lot orders if manage trades is active)

How do I start: After purchase the EA, please send us a private message with a screenshot of your purchase confirmation.

Go to the Purchases tab and take a screenshot.

After you confirm, we'll send you access to group where our support and other users will help you with everything and you can talk about this EA.

Turn on AutoTrading in your platform, add an EA to the M15 chart on the GOLD/XAUUSD set the lot size and that's it.

The entire process of running the EA is simplified, and the default parameters can be left as is.

Scalping Phaco EA can be used with any Forex Broker and on any account, but low spread accounts are recommended, minimum deposit of $1000, a leverage of 1:500 up to 1:1000. Information: Timeframe: M15

Minimum lots: 0.01

Platform: MetaTrader 4

Minimum deposit: 1000

Leverage: 1:500 up to 1:1000

Pairs: GOLD/ XAUUSD (optional any Forex pair)

Type of account: Raw, Hedging, Zero, Cent, Micro, Standard, Premium or ECN

Updates:

The current version of this robot is 1.4

We provide all new updates for free, and the most recent version is always available directly from the MT4 platform.



Details:

It can be used with any Forex Broker. Please send me a private message after purchasing the EA, and I will give you access to the private group where you can receive support and discuss about the robot.

The live results are available on our MQL5.

