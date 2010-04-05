WaveX MT4
- Experts
- Sergei Ivanov
- Versione: 2.0
- Attivazioni: 5
📬 For feedback, free connect to signal, PARTNER PROGRAM and detailed information : Facebook
Wavex is an automated trading advisor for MetaTrader 4 that automatically opens Buy and Sell trades, sets profit targets and manages volumes.
🔧 Key features:
-
Automatic transactions :
Opens buys and sells when the buy grid price is below, for sell grid above the maximum opening price in the direction.
-
Smart Profit :
Sets take profit (TP) based on the average price of your trades (VWAP), adding a specified distance (e.g. 50 pips).
-
Flexible settings :
Choose how often to trade, what time frame and what volume to use.
-
Clear visualization :
Profit target lines (turquoise for buys, red for sells) show where trades will close.
-
Information on screen :
Shows the number of transactions, their volume and statistics for the day, yesterday and the last hour.
📈 How it works:
-
The advisor waits for the right moment (a new bar on the selected timeframe, for example, every minute on M1).
-
Checks whether a buy or sell position can be opened by comparing the current price with previous trades.
-
Opens a trade with a small volume, which increases with each new trade by a certain percentage (for example 1.05 - 5%).
-
Calculates the average price of open trades (VWAP) and sets take profit:
-
For purchases: VWAP + specified number of points.
-
For sales: VWAP - a specified number of points.
-
-
Updates take profit lines on the chart and shows statistics in the corner of the screen.
✅ Recommendations for use:
-
Suitable for traders who want to automate trading with minimal effort.
-
Use on a cent account with a deposit of $5000 or more for a safe start.
-
Select EURUSD timeframe M1 for active trading.
-
Start with a volume of 0.01 lot and a take profit of 50 points .
-
Include trading in both directions (buying and selling) for a balanced strategy.
⚙️ Technical details:
-
Platform : MetaTrader 4 (MQL4)
-
Type : Automatic trading advisor
-
Input parameters :
-
startVolume : Initial volume (default 0.01)
-
stepTp : Distance to take profit in points (default 50)
-
-
Version : 1.52
-
© Sergey Ivanov, 2025
⚠️ Limitations:
-
Open positions are required to display take profit lines.
-
Works only on one symbol (tool) to which it is attached.
-
The averaging strategy can be risky during strong trends - test it on a demo account .
Wavex is your reliable assistant for automated trading, simplifying the process and giving you a clear picture of your trades