The star AI eurusd MT4

The Star AI EURUSD – Precision Expert Advisor Powered by GPT

I proudly present The Star AI EURUSD, my latest Expert Advisor, developed through in-depth analysis and artificial intelligence integration. This EA is specifically designed for the EURUSD, EURGBP, EURCHF currency pair, ensuring high performance in complex decision-making by leveraging the power of GPT-based forecasting and risk assessment. Built for serious traders who demand institutional-grade AI. Direct access to advanced models and professional risk management delivers an edge retail tools simply can’t match.

This isn’t just an EA - It’s your AI-powered advantage in the market.

Why Choose The Star AI EURUSD ?

  • AI-Powered Forecasting: Utilizes GPT for market prediction and risk analysis—no additional API keys required for initial use.
  • Tailored Algorithm: Each currency pair has its own specific behavior. That's why this EA is exclusively optimized for EURUSD, maximizing confidence and accuracy in trade execution.
  • Seamless Integration: Quick and easy setup—no complicated installations or external API configurations needed.

Key Features

  • Custom GPT Forecasting Model: Designed specifically for EURUSD. It delivers precision by interpreting real-time GPT data streams.    
  • Flexible TP Levels: Take Profit levels are dynamically determined by GPT's forecasts, enhancing the EA’s adaptability to changing market conditions.
  • Built-In Recovery Model: In case the market moves against your position, the EA will automatically apply a recovery mechanism to close trades in profit.

Backtesting Notes

  • Backtesting is supported from January, 2021, using recorded GPT and neural forecast data.    
  • Trades prior to this date will not be AI-predicted and should not be used to evaluate performance.
  • All costs related to GPT and Neural forecasts up to the EA’s release are already covered and included.

IMPORTANT: To continue receiving live GPT forecasts and maintain top-tier performance after the EA’s release, you will need to acquire your own API key. Detailed instructions are available on my blog: https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/761798

MT5 here:   https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/127598

Recommendations:

   
Currency pair:
 EURUSD
Timeframe:
H1
Min deposit :
 $1000
Account type:
 ECN, Hedge, Raw/Low spread
Leverage
 1:100,  1:500
Base Risk Per Trade:
 up to 10%


Setup Instructions here:  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/761798

 

The price will increase by $150 with every 10 purchases. Final price $3000

Please, after purchasing the Expert Advisor, if you have any questions about setting the, be sure to write me a message.

Attention: You can buy or rent EA only at mql5.com. The test results do not guarantee that the real trading results will be the same.

I wish success to all traders.



