MA and EMA Indicator with Alerts
- Indicateurs
- Crusader Network S.R.L.
- Version: 1.0
Enhance your technical analysis with the Multi MA & EMA Indicator – a powerful tool designed for traders who rely on Moving Averages and Exponential Moving Averages to spot trends, entries, and exits.
🔥 Key Features:
✅ Supports up to 5 Moving Averages (MA) & 5 Exponential Moving Averages (EMA):
Plot multiple MAs and EMAs simultaneously on your chart, fully customizable with individual periods.
✅ Custom Colors & Styles:
Each MA and EMA line has its own color and line style, making chart reading clearer and visually appealing.
✅ Alerts on Price Crossovers:
Receive real-time alerts (Pop-up, Sound, Push Notifications) whenever price crosses above or below any MA or EMA – perfect for spotting potential trade opportunities.
✅ Flexible Settings:
- Set unique periods for each MA and EMA (e.g., MA 7, MA 50, EMA 200, etc.)
- Choose between different MA methods (Simple, Exponential, Smoothed, Linear Weighted)
- Configure applied price type (Close, Open, High, Low, etc.)
- Enable or disable alerts with one click.
✅ Clean & Lightweight:
The indicator is optimized for minimal lag and smooth performance, suitable for all symbols and timeframes.
📊 How It Works:
-
Plot Up to 10 Averages:
The indicator plots up to 5 Moving Averages (MAs) and 5 Exponential Moving Averages (EMAs) based on the periods you set.
-
Color-Coded Lines:
Each average line is plotted in a distinct color for easy differentiation.
-
Real-Time Alerts:
Whenever price crosses over any of the MAs/EMAs, an instant alert is triggered, notifying you about potential trend shifts or trade setups.
⚙️ Settings Overview:
|MA Periods (1-5)
|Set periods for up to 5 Moving Averages
|EMA Periods (1-5)
|Set periods for up to 5 Exponential Moving Averages
|MA Method
|Choose MA type: Simple, Exponential, Smoothed, Weighted
|Applied Price
|Select price type (Close, Open, High, Low, etc.)
|MA/EMA Shift
|Shift the lines left or right on the chart
|Alerts Enable
|Enable/disable crossover alerts
🚀 Benefits:
- Perfect for trend-following, scalping, and swing strategies.
- Visually clear multi-average setup for deeper market insights.
- Never miss critical price crossovers with built-in notifications.