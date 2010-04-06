MA and EMA Indicator with Alerts

📈 CFN - Multi MA & EMA Indicator for MT4 – with Alerts

Enhance your technical analysis with the Multi MA & EMA Indicator – a powerful tool designed for traders who rely on Moving Averages and Exponential Moving Averages to spot trends, entries, and exits.

🔥 Key Features:

Supports up to 5 Moving Averages (MA) & 5 Exponential Moving Averages (EMA):
Plot multiple MAs and EMAs simultaneously on your chart, fully customizable with individual periods.

Custom Colors & Styles:
Each MA and EMA line has its own color and line style, making chart reading clearer and visually appealing.

Alerts on Price Crossovers:
Receive real-time alerts (Pop-up, Sound, Push Notifications) whenever price crosses above or below any MA or EMA – perfect for spotting potential trade opportunities.

Flexible Settings:

  • Set unique periods for each MA and EMA (e.g., MA 7, MA 50, EMA 200, etc.)
  • Choose between different MA methods (Simple, Exponential, Smoothed, Linear Weighted)
  • Configure applied price type (Close, Open, High, Low, etc.)
  • Enable or disable alerts with one click.

Clean & Lightweight:
The indicator is optimized for minimal lag and smooth performance, suitable for all symbols and timeframes.

📊 How It Works:

  1. Plot Up to 10 Averages:
    The indicator plots up to 5 Moving Averages (MAs) and 5 Exponential Moving Averages (EMAs) based on the periods you set.

  2. Color-Coded Lines:
    Each average line is plotted in a distinct color for easy differentiation.

  3. Real-Time Alerts:
    Whenever price crosses over any of the MAs/EMAs, an instant alert is triggered, notifying you about potential trend shifts or trade setups.

⚙️ Settings Overview:

MA Periods (1-5) Set periods for up to 5 Moving Averages
EMA Periods (1-5) Set periods for up to 5 Exponential Moving Averages
MA Method Choose MA type: Simple, Exponential, Smoothed, Weighted
Applied Price Select price type (Close, Open, High, Low, etc.)
MA/EMA Shift Shift the lines left or right on the chart
Alerts Enable Enable/disable crossover alerts

🚀 Benefits:

  • Perfect for trend-following, scalping, and swing strategies.
  • Visually clear multi-average setup for deeper market insights.
  • Never miss critical price crossovers with built-in notifications.


