Ai Prediction MT4

This indicator is created by this Ai, with your desired settings

Artificial Intelligence at your service

Have a complete artificial intelligence and use it in your codes

This artificial intelligence is trained to tell you on each candle whether the market is moving up or down.



In general, artificial intelligence can be used in all markets, all timeframes and all symbols

However, due to the increasing complexity and decreasing accuracy of artificial intelligence, this Ai includes the following timeframes and currency pairs:

Currency pairs: EURUSD, GBPUSD, AUDUSD, USDCAD, NZDUSD, USDCHF, EURGBP

Time frames: M30, H1, H4, D1

If you want to have Ai for different currency pairs and other timeframes, send us a message before purchasing so that we can create your special Ai.









How to use this Ai:



We have provided you with 3 functions, Which shows you 3 things in each candle:

1- The market is moving up, down, or indifferent.

2- AI Suggested SL

3- AI Suggested TP









1- predictExport()

It shows you a number between -1 and 1:

Number 1: Strong buy signal

Number -1: Strong sell signal

Number 0: No signal

It is enough to call this function. Note that you can pass the candle number as input to this function (default = candle number 1)

Last market candle (candle that has not closed yet)=0

Previous candle=1









2- getSlPrice()

Returns a number that represents the loss limit(point).

The AI ​​can be trained for different SL , this SL represents the SL that the AI ​​has been trained for.

If you need the AI ​​to be trained for other SL , let us know so we can create a custom AI for you.









3- getTpPrice()

Returns a number that represents the loss limit(point).

The AI ​​can be trained for different TP , this TP represents the TP that the AI ​​has been trained for.

If you need the AI ​​to be trained for other TP , let us









For example, using the following code, We comment on the buy or sell signal(-1 , 0 , 1) , TP(point) and SL(point):

#property version "1.00"

#property strict



#import "Ai Prediction.ex5" // Import our library

double predictExport(int ib=1); // A function that represents the Ai ​​signal.

double getTpPrice(); // A function that displays the TP suggested byAi.

double getSlPrice(); // A function that displays the SL suggested by Ai.

#import



int OnInit()

{



return(INIT_SUCCEEDED);

}



void OnTick()

{

double res=predictExport(1);



Comment(res+"

"+getTpPrice()+"

"+ getSlPrice());

}





Another example: With the following code, we easily built a great AI expert:

(The backtest of this expert is like the photos we have posted on the site)

#property version "1.00"

#property strict

#import "Ai Prediction.ex5"// --- Import the AI prediction library ---// This external EX5 file provides AI-based prediction functions

double predictExport(int ib=1);// Predicts trade signal for a given candle index (ib)

// Return value ranges from -1 to +1:

// +1 => Strong Buy signal --- -1 => Strong Sell signal --- 0 => indicate uncertainty or no clear trend

double getTpPrice();// Returns AI-suggested Take Profit price

double getSlPrice();// Returns AI-suggested Stop Loss price

#import

#include <Trade\Trade.mqh>

CTrade trade;

// Initialization function (runs once when the EA is loaded)

double Ask(){ return SymbolInfoDouble(_Symbol,SYMBOL_ASK);}

double Bid(){ return SymbolInfoDouble(_Symbol,SYMBOL_BID);}

int OnInit()

{

return(INIT_SUCCEEDED);

}

void OnTick()

{

double tp = getTpPrice();//-- like 0.002

double sl = getSlPrice();//-- like 0.002

double lotSize = 0.1;

double signal = predictExport(1); // Get AI prediction score for the current candle(signal) --- // Input: 1 = current candle

if(signal > 0.75)// If the signal is strong positive (> 0.75), it suggests a Buy opportunity

{

bool buyResult = trade.Buy(lotSize, _Symbol, Ask(), Ask()-sl, Ask()+tp, "AI Buy");// 🔼 Place Buy order

}

if(signal < -0.75)// If the signal is strong negative (< -0.75), it suggests a Sell opportunity

{

bool sellResult = trade.Sell(lotSize, _Symbol, Bid(), Bid()+sl, Bid()-tp, "AI Sell");// 🔽 Place Sell order

}

}// Signals between -0.75 and +0.75 are considered weak or neutral













Applications of this product:



An assistant in your manual trades: see the AI ​​opinion on each candle. If your opinion is the same as the AI, trade.

For example, you think the market is going up and you want to make a "buy" trade: if the AI's opinion is also "1", then it also thinks the market is going up, so trade.

But if your opinion is different from the AI's, then don't trade.

A versatile robot: create an expert that will make a "buy" trade if the AI ​​gives the number "1" and a "sell" trade if the number "-1".

The screenshots we have posted on the site are of the expert we have created using the AI. Wherever the AI ​​shows the number "1", it is a "buy signal" and wherever it shows the number "-1", it is a "sell signal".

Create an indicator to display signals live: Create an indicator that displays the output of the function "predictExport()". You can see on each candle which way the AI ​​is moving.



This is a great way to display AI signals to understand their power.



Combine this AI with another Expert Advisor or Indicator: Combine the signals of this AI with another Expert Advisor/Indicator to increase their power.

Very simple example: Combine this AI with the RSI indicator so that when both give a" buy signal": "Buy trade" and if both give a "sell signal": "Sell trade"













