SFT Balance Line

The indicator automatically calculates the balanced price value.

It shows in which direction and by how much the balanced price value is currently shifted.

Works on all timeframes, on any currency pairs, metals and cryptocurrencies.

Can be used when working with binary options.

Distinctive features

Not redrawn;

Simple and fast setup;

Clear interpretation of readings;

Works on all timeframes and on all symbols;

Suitable for trading currencies, metals, options and cryptocurrencies (Bitcoin, Litecoin, Ethereum, etc.);

Suitable for manual trading and for developing Expert Advisors;

It can be used both separately and together with other indicators.

Indicator settings



Balance Line Period - indicator calculation period;

Trading Recommendations

When the indicator reaches levels 1, 2 or 3 - you can consider opening short Sell or Put positions (for options);

When the indicator reaches levels -1, -2 or -3 - you can consider opening long Buy or Call positions (for options);

(for options); The direction of the trade must match the direction of the trend on the higher timeframe.

Worked well in collaboration with the free indicator SFT Bullet Arrow

There are other options, in the process of trading you will be able to develop the most convenient tactics for you.

For more information and a more detailed overview of trading methods, see here:



We wish you stable and profitable trading.

Thank you for using our software.

If you liked it, then do a good deed and share the link with your friends.

In order not to miss the release of new useful trading programs, add me as a friend: SURE FOREX TRADING



