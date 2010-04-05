Diamond Crush Band Squeeze EA – Your Personalizable Trading Tool

The Diamond Crush Band Squeeze EA is designed for traders who want full control over their strategy. This EA is not pre-optimized—instead, it provides a solid foundation for you to fine-tune and customize according to your preferences.

How It Works

This EA uses Bollinger Bands Squeeze to identify potential breakout opportunities. The logic is simple yet effective:

Detects Low Volatility Phases – The EA analyzes Bollinger Bands width over a set lookback period. When the bands contract (indicating low volatility), the market is likely preparing for a strong move. Identifies Breakout Signals – If price breaks above the upper band, a buy signal is generated. If it breaks below the lower band, a sell signal is triggered. Risk Management & Trade Execution – Each trade is executed with predefined Stop Loss and Take Profit levels. The EA also ensures valid trade conditions by checking lot sizes, margin requirements, and broker constraints. Built-in Safety Checks – The EA prevents over-trading by introducing a delay between signals and verifying if a trade is already open.

Key Features

Bollinger Bands Squeeze Detection – Filters out weak breakouts by comparing the current band width to the average over a lookback period.

Customizable Parameters – Adjust Bollinger Bands settings, lot sizes, stop levels, and trade delays to match your strategy.

Smart Trade Execution – The EA verifies broker restrictions before placing an order.

Notifications & Alerts – Receive alerts via push notifications, sound, or screen messages.

Who Is This EA For?

This EA is ideal for traders who:

Want a framework to develop and test their own breakout strategy.

Prefer a Bollinger Bands-based approach with clear logic.

Need an EA that follows strict validation rules for trade execution.

Pricing

The Diamond Crush Band Squeeze EA is available for $80, offering a cost-effective solution for traders looking to refine their strategies without overpaying for pre-optimized solutions.

Important Notice

This EA is provided as a customizable tool and does not come with guaranteed settings or pre-optimized performance. Traders are encouraged to optimize it according to their own risk tolerance and market conditions.

Happy trading!



