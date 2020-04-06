Diamond Crush Band Squeeze EA

• Please test the product in the Strategy Tester before purchasing to understand how it works.
• If you face any issues, contact me via private message—I’m always available to help.
• After purchase, send me a screenshot of your order to receive a FREE EA as a gift.


Diamond Crush Band Squeeze EA – Your Personalizable Trading Tool

The Diamond Crush Band Squeeze EA is designed for traders who want full control over their strategy. This EA is not pre-optimized—instead, it provides a solid foundation for you to fine-tune and customize according to your preferences.

How It Works
This EA uses Bollinger Bands Squeeze to identify potential breakout opportunities. The logic is simple yet effective:

  1. Detects Low Volatility Phases – The EA analyzes Bollinger Bands width over a set lookback period. When the bands contract (indicating low volatility), the market is likely preparing for a strong move.
  2. Identifies Breakout Signals – If price breaks above the upper band, a buy signal is generated. If it breaks below the lower band, a sell signal is triggered.
  3. Risk Management & Trade Execution – Each trade is executed with predefined Stop Loss and Take Profit levels. The EA also ensures valid trade conditions by checking lot sizes, margin requirements, and broker constraints.
  4. Built-in Safety Checks – The EA prevents over-trading by introducing a delay between signals and verifying if a trade is already open.

Key Features

  • Bollinger Bands Squeeze Detection – Filters out weak breakouts by comparing the current band width to the average over a lookback period.
  • Customizable Parameters – Adjust Bollinger Bands settings, lot sizes, stop levels, and trade delays to match your strategy.
  • Smart Trade Execution – The EA verifies broker restrictions before placing an order.
  • Notifications & Alerts – Receive alerts via push notifications, sound, or screen messages.

Who Is This EA For?

This EA is ideal for traders who:

  • Want a framework to develop and test their own breakout strategy.
  • Prefer a Bollinger Bands-based approach with clear logic.
  • Need an EA that follows strict validation rules for trade execution.

Pricing

The Diamond Crush Band Squeeze EA is available for $80, offering a cost-effective solution for traders looking to refine their strategies without overpaying for pre-optimized solutions.

Explore More

Visit my profile to discover other expert advisors tailored for different market conditions.

Important Notice

This EA is provided as a customizable tool and does not come with guaranteed settings or pre-optimized performance. Traders are encouraged to optimize it according to their own risk tolerance and market conditions.

Happy trading!

作者のその他のプロダクト
Super Hedge Fighter EA
AL MOOSAWI ABDULLAH JAFFER BAQER
5 (1)
エキスパート
**非常に重要：**「注文間隔」の設定を調整してください。最良の結果を得るために、2から10の範囲で間隔を狭くしてください。 FXやボラティリティの高い市場での取引は非常に難しく、リスクが伴います。ほとんどの戦略が常に100%の成功を保証するわけではありません！ 新しいエキスパートアドバイザー「Super Hedge Fighter EA」を使用すると、市場を新たな視点で見ることができます！ ボラティリティを恐れることはなくなり、それが収入源となるでしょう。 「Super Hedge Fighter EA」は、不安定な時期に特化して設計されたユニークなエキスパートで、厳しい市場の動きにも完璧に対応します。 また、設定を少し調整することで安定した市場でも使用できます。 FX取引にはリスクがつきものですが、今ではプロフェッショナルな方法でリスクに対処することができます！ このEAは、純粋なトレンドフォロー戦略を用いており、現在の市場の動きに従って運用されます。 この戦略でマーチンゲールを使用することもでき、これにより取引の退出速度が向上します。これはオプションですが、口座
Happy and Steady
AL MOOSAWI ABDULLAH JAFFER BAQER
エキスパート
Happiness in Forex Means Winning! What if we made your winnings "Steady Winnings!" This will make you happier! (Forex is risky, you may loose all your capital) We implemented a safe and reliable strategy, that proved itself since 2010 until today! It passed COVID 19 fluctuations without any issues! The idea behind the expert to to be a super scalping expert, attacking few pips at a time. This happens while using big lot size, thus insuring handsome profit. Expert entries are very selective, w
Safe and Steady Profits Pro
AL MOOSAWI ABDULLAH JAFFER BAQER
エキスパート
Safety in Forex trading is the main concern of the traders! There is no use to trade today, and loose everything tomorrow! (Trading is risky, and there are no guarantees for winning)   Here comes the power of our expert! The idea behind it is safety to the investors fund, then comes the profit. Thus this expert wont be the expert that will double your account by xx fold. It will be the expert you can rely on for steady, hassle free profits. To do so, the targets pips are minimal to insure
Penny Collector EA
AL MOOSAWI ABDULLAH JAFFER BAQER
エキスパート
Some users are very comfortable keeping their trades for ages, while other users are happy to get the least and leave :) Please please do not take unnecessary risks. (Trading is risky, and there are no guarantees for winning)   We wish you successful trading. (Trading is risky, and there are no guarantees for winning)   Check our other products which will be added to the market soon.
Penny Collector Pro
AL MOOSAWI ABDULLAH JAFFER BAQER
5 (1)
エキスパート
Some users are very comfort 2 able keeping their trades for ages, while other users are happy to get the least and leave :) If you cannot wait on your trades, then this expert will be the best for you! The expert tries to enter trades on a high probability of success, and in most cases it do catch the right wave. If not , don't worry because the expert will deal with the situation by itself and will take the trades to profits! (Trading is risky, and there are no guarantees for winning) You
Drag Race Scalper
AL MOOSAWI ABDULLAH JAFFER BAQER
エキスパート
Scalping! What a thrill! Forex trading had been a source of income and thrill at the same time! (Forex is risky, you may loose all your capital) With our new Expert Advisor "Drag Race Scalper" , you will earn both. (Forex is risky, you may loose all your capital) We tried to use a safe, profitable, and fast formula and this is what we ended by! A drag racing scalper! (Forex is risky, you may loose all your capital) In this scalper you would expect few points per trade only. This expert is fo
Against The Surf EA
AL MOOSAWI ABDULLAH JAFFER BAQER
エキスパート
Trading Forex has a million way! One of the innovative ways is to go against the surf! Here we fight the market and work out to get our bread and butter from it :) (Trading is risky, and you may loose!) From here began the idea! Fighting the market. The Expert uses a combination of : Hedging, Grid and trend strategies to operate. This operation allows it to arrive safely even if it worked against the surf! (Trading is risky, and you may loose!) Please find the 99.9% tick data back test res
Cent Collector
AL MOOSAWI ABDULLAH JAFFER BAQER
エキスパート
Cent Collector is the second Expert advisor of the "Collector" Series :) The first was Penny collector :  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/61215?source=Site +Profile+Seller And here is the second EA : Cent Collector Those Experts are designed for Scalpers who cannot wait for ages.. As soon as the Expert realizes the profit it cash out and leave. If things went wrong, the Expert will work on managing itself by averaging and will cash out as soon as it could. This version is called Cent
Yen Collector
AL MOOSAWI ABDULLAH JAFFER BAQER
エキスパート
Yen Collector is the Third Expert advisor of the "Collector" Series :) The first was Penny collector :  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/61215?source=Site +Profile+Seller The second one was Cent collector:  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/65344?source=Site +Profile+Seller And here is the third EA : Yen Collector Those Experts are designed for Scalpers who cannot wait for ages.. As soon as the Expert realizes the profit it cash out and leave. If things went wrong, the Expert will w
Market Master EA
AL MOOSAWI ABDULLAH JAFFER BAQER
2.5 (2)
エキスパート
非常に重要： 「注文間の距離」を調整してください… 良い結果を得るために距離を縮めてください。距離を広げるとEAがより安全になります。 外国為替取引には無数の方法があります！ その革新的な方法の一つは、逆流に挑戦することです！ ここでは、私たちは市場と戦い、そこからパンとバターを得るために努力しています :) （取引はリスクがあり、損失が出る可能性があります！） ここからアイデアが生まれました！市場と戦うこと。 このエキスパートアドバイザーは、ヘッジング、グリッド、トレンド戦略を組み合わせて運用します。 この操作により、たとえ逆流に挑戦しても安全に運用することができます！ （取引はリスクがあり、損失が出る可能性があります！） 99.9%のティックデータによるバックテスト結果は、添付ファイルにてご確認ください。 警告： 1- このEAはトレンドに逆行して動作します！ 2- 小さな口座ではこの戦略を使用しないでください。 3- 通貨のボラティリティに応じて、注文間の距離を調整してください。デフォルト設定は、ボラティリティが中程度の通貨に適しています。 アカウントタイプ：ヘッジング レバレッ
Magnet Scalper Pro
AL MOOSAWI ABDULLAH JAFFER BAQER
エキスパート
In this EA you will have two sources of income: 1- Direct trades 2- Rebates from your broker. Thus insure to register under an IB that shares with you their revenues Scalping! What a thrill! Forex trading had been a source of income and thrill at the same time! (Forex is risky, you may loose all your capital) With our new Expert Advisor "Magnet Scalper Pro" , you will earn both. (Forex is risky, you may loose all your capital) We tried to use a safe, profitable, and fast formula and this i
LevelGuard Smart SMA EA
AL MOOSAWI ABDULLAH JAFFER BAQER
エキスパート
LevelGuard SmartSMA Master Support & Resistance Trading with Precision LevelGuard SmartSMA leverages the power of moving averages to help you trade confidently across markets. Designed to identify dynamic support and resistance levels, this EA delivers precise trade entries and exits, empowering traders to capitalize on market movements with ease. How It Works Core Strategy: Uses a central SMA (e.g., 50 or 200-period) as a dynamic support or resistance line. Additional SMAs (optional) provide s
Basic SMA Price Cross EA
AL MOOSAWI ABDULLAH JAFFER BAQER
エキスパート
Explore Our Full EA Collection Visit our website for an extensive range of expertly crafted Expert Advisors designed to empower traders of all levels. Whether you're new to trading or a seasoned professional, our tools are tailored to meet your needs. Affordable Trading for Everyone We believe in making trading accessible to everyone. That’s why all our Expert Advisors are priced at just $65 each, helping our community achieve success without breaking the bank. Unlock the Power of Automation Th
Visual Lions Roar Trend Strength Indicator MT4
AL MOOSAWI ABDULLAH JAFFER BAQER
インディケータ
Lion’s Roar - Trend Strength Indicator Are you ready to take control of your trading journey? The Lion’s Roar - Trend Strength Indicator is here to help you identify and harness powerful market trends with precision and confidence. Designed with traders in mind, this advanced tool is built on a robust strategy that combines trend direction with momentum validation using the Average True Range (ATR). This indicator is not pre-optimized, giving YOU the freedom to tailor it to your unique trading
Visual Titan Force Indicator MT4
AL MOOSAWI ABDULLAH JAFFER BAQER
インディケータ
Unleash Market Volatility with the Titan Force Indicator! Are you ready to dominate the market by capitalizing on volatility? The Titan Force Indicator is your ultimate trading tool, designed for traders who thrive during periods of heightened market activity. Not Optimized for You – Yet! This indicator is a canvas for your creativity. It's been crafted to let you optimize it according to your unique trading strategies and preferences. Your skills, your edge! How Does the Titan Force Indicator
Visual Falcon Turn Indicator MT4
AL MOOSAWI ABDULLAH JAFFER BAQER
インディケータ
Introducing the Falcon Turn Indicator Designed for customization and optimization, this indicator empowers traders to adapt it to their unique strategies. Why Choose the Falcon Turn Indicator? The Falcon Turn Indicator leverages the power of the Parabolic SAR strategy to highlight potential buy and sell opportunities with precision and clarity. It is perfect for trend-following enthusiasts and those who value flexibility in fine-tuning their trading tools. Key Features: Parabolic SAR-Based Sign
Visual Mountain Guard Indicator MT4
AL MOOSAWI ABDULLAH JAFFER BAQER
インディケータ
The Mountain Guard Indicator is a highly customizable tool designed for traders who want full control over their optimization. It has not been pre-optimized, giving you the freedom to adapt it to your specific trading strategies and preferences. Key Features: Buy and sell signals displayed with lime (buy) and red (sell) arrows on the chart. SAR line represented as a dotted Dodger Blue line to visualize the Stop-and-Reverse (SAR) trend-following indicator. Adjustable parameters to control SAR st
