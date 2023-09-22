KINDLY READ THE DESCRIPTION WORD BY WORD BEFORE MAKING A PURCHASE.



Introducing RioBot Rapid - the ultimate trading expert advisor designed to take your trading to the next level!

RioBot Rapid utilizes multiple confluences to make its trading decisions. With the combination of the Relative Strength Index (RSI), Two Exponential Moving Averages (EMAs) and price action analysis, this expert advisor makes highly accurate predictions on market trends and identify perfect trade opportunities.

RioBot Rapid is a powerful trading software with advanced algorithm and sophisticated trading strategy. It features advanced risk management tools, such as stop-loss and take-profit orders, to help you protect your profits and minimize your risks.One of the most impressive features of RioBot Rapid is its lightning-fast execution speed. This expert advisor executes trades within milliseconds, ensuring that you never miss out on a profitable opportunity.

So, whether you are a beginner or an experienced trader, RioBot Rapid is the perfect EA to help you achieve your trading goals.RioBot Rapid has been designed with a focus on USDJPY & AUDJPY, where it has demonstrated optimal performance on a 5-minute time frame. But, it is also worth exploring its capabilities on other trading instruments. By systematically testing RioBot Rapid on different trading instruments, you can expand its usage beyond USDJPY & AUDJPY and potentially discover additional opportunities for profitable trading. However, it is important to note that each instrument has its own unique characteristics, and thorough testing and optimization are necessary to ensure the best results on each specific instrument.

Recommendations:

1. VPS (Virtual Private Server) is recommended:

Utilize a VPS service to ensure the expert advisor is running 24/7 uninterruptedly.

VPS minimizes potential disruptions caused by internet connectivity issues or power outages.

2. Reputable ECN (Electronic Communication Network) broker is recommended:

Choose a reputable broker that offers ECN trading conditions.

ECN brokers provide direct market access, tight spreads, and reliable trade execution, enhancing the overall trading experience.

3. Minimum trading account size of $500 USD:

Start with a trading account size of at least $500 USD to have sufficient capital for effective trading.

A larger account size may provide more flexibility in managing risk and taking advantage of various trading opportunities.

4. Leverage of 1:200 or above recommended:

Consider utilizing leverage of 1:200 or higher, based on personal risk tolerance and regulatory restrictions.

Higher leverage allows for larger position sizes relative to the account balance, potentially amplifying profits (but also risks).

5. Maximum risk of 1% per position:

Limit the risk exposure of each trade to a maximum of 1% of your trading account balance.

This approach helps to preserve capital and mitigate potential losses.

When using RioBot Rapid on a proprietary firm's funded trading account, it is essential to consider the following factors and ensure they align with the firm's policies:

1. Check the news trading policy:

Verify if the prop firm allows trading during news events.

Understand any restrictions or guidelines regarding trading around high-impact news releases.

2. Confirm weekend holding policy:

Ensure that holding positions over weekends is permitted by the prop firm.

Some firms may have specific rules or charges associated with holding trades over the weekend.

3. Verify the use of expert advisors (EAs):

Confirm that the prop firm permits the use of EAs.

Understand any specific requirements or restrictions related to running EAs on their trading platform.





Please feel free to reach out to us for the installation guide, perfect settings (set files), or any other guidance related to the Expert Advisor. Our dedicated support team is available to ensure a smooth and successful installation process. We value your satisfaction and are committed to helping you make the most of our Expert Advisor.

Disclaimer : Even though trading can be rewarding, there is no guarantee of consistent performance, as results may vary over time. You should never invest more than you can afford to lose.



