GoldTrend EA

Gold Trend EA

Gold Trend EA is an expert advisor for MetaTrader 4 (MT4) developed for forex trading with a special focus on the gold market. It uses a divergence strategy to accurately identify reversal points, allowing for timely market entries and exits. The advisor includes built-in risk management mechanisms such as StopLoss, TakeProfit, and a margin check before opening a trade, contributing to stable performance under real market conditions.

Key Features:

Divergence for Identifying Reversals:
Utilizes divergence between price and indicators to detect signals of trend reversals in a timely manner, giving traders an edge in the volatile gold market.

Trend Filter:
Incorporates a trend filter to improve entry quality by ensuring trades align with the primary trend.

Risk Management:
Built-in StopLoss and TakeProfit help limit potential losses and secure profits. Additionally, a margin sufficiency check is performed before each trade to eliminate the risk of opening a trade with insufficient funds.

Avoidance of Risky Strategies:
The advisor does not employ martingale, grid trading, or other potentially hazardous strategies, making it a reliable tool for long-term trading.

Support for Multiple Timeframes:
Gold Trend EA operates effectively on M15 and M5 timeframes, allowing traders to choose the optimal timeframe based on their individual preferences and prevailing market conditions.

Advantages of Using Gold Trend EA:

  • Accurate Entries: Thanks to its divergence-based approach, the advisor helps identify optimal entry and exit points, minimizing false signals.
  • Reliability: Built-in risk management tools and margin checks ensure that trades are only opened when sufficient funds are available, reducing the chance of errors.
  • Ease of Use: A user-friendly interface and customizable parameters allow for quick adaptation to individual trading requirements and strategies.
  • Safety: The absence of risky strategies such as martingale or grid trading makes Gold Trend EA a safe solution for automated trading.

Input Parameters:

  • RSI_Period (int):
    The period for the RSI indicator.

  • Oversold_Level:
    The oversold level for RSI.

  • Overbought_Level:
    The overbought level for RSI.

  • DivergenceLookback:
    The number of bars over which divergence will be examined. Set a higher value for longer-term signals (default is 3).

  • LotSize:
    The lot size for each trade.

  • StopLoss:
    The stop-loss in points from the current price. Set to 0 if no stop-loss is needed.

  • TakeProfit:
    The take-profit in points from the current price. Set to 0 if no take-profit is needed.

  • UseTrendFilter:
    Use a trend filter based on SMA. When set to true, buy and sell signals will be filtered depending on whether the price is above or below the SMA.

  • TrendSMA_Period (int):
    The period for the SMA indicator (default is 50). This parameter is used for signal filtering and trend determination.

Gold Trend EA is ideally suited for traders seeking stability and precision in trading the gold market. Regardless of your level of experience, this expert advisor will help optimize your trading decisions and enhance your efficiency in the forex market.

