Visual Price Break SMA Indicator MT4

The PriceBreak SmartSMA Indicator is designed for traders who want a powerful price action tool with full customization options. It offers valuable insights into market trends and potential trading opportunities, allowing you to refine your strategy to fit any market condition.

How It Works

SMA Crossover Logic

Uses a 20-period SMA (customizable) to identify market trends.

Buy Signals: Triggered when price crosses above the SMA.

Sell Signals: Triggered when price crosses below the SMA.

You can apply the crossover logic to either the closing price or the high/low values based on your trading style.

Key Features

Flexible Parameters: Adjust the SMA period and visual indicators to align with your strategy.

Signal Visualization: Clear buy and sell signals are marked with arrows for easy interpretation.

Risk Management Tools: Includes visual aids for volume checks and margin validation, helping you plan trades safely.

What to Expect

The PriceBreak SmartSMA Indicator serves as a blank canvas that traders can fine-tune and optimize. Whether you are a swing trader, scalper, or trend follower, it offers the flexibility and precision needed for any trading style.

Price

Available for $65, it provides excellent value for traders seeking a reliable tool to enhance their market analysis.

Support

Feel free to contact me for any support or questions related to the indicator.



