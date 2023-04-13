Extreme Exhaustion Levels for Turning Points


Introducing the "Extreme Exhaustion Levels": A powerful tool for traders looking to identify market exhaustion and potential trend reversals.

  • The Exhaustion Indicator is an advanced technical analysis tool that helps traders identify when markets are overbought or oversold, potentially indicating an imminent reversal in the trend. With a unique combination of price action, moving averages, and Bollinger Bands, the Exhaustion Indicator provides traders with a comprehensive view of market conditions, helping them make more informed trading decisions.

  • The indicator is highly customizable, allowing traders to adjust the parameters to fit their trading strategy and style. It features four buffer colors, three levels of price action, and two methods of signaling when the market is reaching extreme levels of exhaustion. Additionally, the indicator offers the option of displaying arrows on the chart to visually highlight potential reversal points.

  • The Exhaustion Indicator is compatible with the popular MetaTrader 4 trading platform, and is suitable for traders of all levels, from beginners to advanced. With its powerful combination of technical analysis tools and customizable settings, the Exhaustion Indicator is an essential tool for any trader looking to gain an edge in the markets.




Prodotti consigliati
Infinity Trend Pro
Yaroslav Varankin
1 (1)
Indicatori
This is a trend indicator without redrawing Developed instead of the binary options strategy (by the color of the Martingale candlestick) Also works well in forex trading When to open trades (binary options) A signal will appear in the place with a candle signaling the current candle It is recommended to open a deal for one candle of the current timeframe M1 and M5 When a blue dot appears, open a deal up When a red dot appears, open a trade down. How to open trades on Forex. When a signal is rec
Kangaroo Tailz
Brenden Caleb Luebeck
Indicatori
Looking for an indicator that identifies high-probability price action patterns? Love counter-trend trading? The Kangaroo Tailz indicator might be just for you. This indicator is meant to be used as a reversal detector. I personally would rather enter a position at the beginning of a trend rather than catch the last couple of moves. This indicator does a good job of alerting when price may reverse by identifying price action patterns that occur frequently in markets. Even though this indicator i
PABT Pattern Indicator
Gleb Balashevich
Indicatori
PABT Pattern Indicator - it's classical system one of the signal patterns. Indicator logic - the Hi & Lo of the bar is fully within the range of the preceding bar, look to trade them as pullback in trend. In the way if indicator found PABT pattern it's drawing two lines and arrow what showing trend way.  - First line - it's entry point and drawing at: 1. On the high of signal bar or on middle of the signal bar (depending from indicator mode) for buy; 2. On the low of signal bar or on middle of t
SimSim Arrow Momentum
Aleksandr Tyunev
Indicatori
SimSim Arrow Momentum è un indicatore "Momentum" standard, ma in versione freccia. Versione per MetaTrader 5 I parametri dell'indicatore sono simili a quelli standard, più un parametro aggiuntivo Delta. Delta = 0 - 100 Deviazioni a partire dal valore 100. È possibile modificare il livello dell'indicatore 100, più e meno. L'indicatore genera un segnale quando il prezzo attraversa la linea di livello = 100 +- Delta. Abilita "CONTROL DEAL" per l'operazione e le negoziazioni basate sul segnale d
EZZ Zig Zag MT4
Paulo Rocha
5 (1)
Indicatori
EZZ Elite Zig Zag is an indicator for the MetaTrader 4 terminal. This indicator traces the peak of the trend based on the market reversal, thus showing various opportunities in the financial market. EZZ Elite Zig Zag is a visual tool, intuitive, and easy to understand and use.  Test it Yourself by Downloading it for Free. Author Paulo Rocha all rights reserved
Stratos Pali
Michela Russo
5 (4)
Indicatori
Stratos Pali Indicator   is a revolutionary tool designed to enhance your trading strategy by accurately identifying market trends. This sophisticated indicator uses a unique algorithm to generate a complete histogram, which records when the trend is Long or Short. When a trend reversal occurs, an arrow appears, indicating the new direction of the trend. Important Information Revealed Leave a review and contact me via mql5 message to receive My Top 5 set files for Stratos Pali at no cost! Dow
Trend Oscillator mw
DMITRII GRIDASOV
Indicatori
Trend Oscillator - è un indicatore Crypto_Forex personalizzato avanzato, uno strumento di trading efficiente! - Viene utilizzato un nuovo metodo di calcolo avanzato - 20 opzioni per il parametro "Prezzo per calcolo". - L'oscillatore più fluido mai sviluppato. - Colore verde per i trend al rialzo, colore rosso per i trend al ribasso. - Valori di ipervenduto: inferiori a 5, valori di ipercomprato: superiori a 95. - Ci sono molte opportunità per aggiornare anche le strategie standard con questo i
Master 360 Circle Chart With Arrows
Francesco Rubeo
5 (1)
Indicatori
Trade with Gann on your side!! MASTER CIRCLE 360 CIRCLE CHART, originally created by Gann admitted that this is “The Mother of all charts”. It is one of the last studies that this great trader left for us. The numeric tab le is apparently quite simple like all the tables and is based on square numbers, the SQUARE OF 12 and is by evolution, one of the most important square numbers. Here we can find CYCLE, PRICE AND TIME thanks to angles and grades, to show past and future support and resistance.
Th3Eng PipFinite signals
Ahmed Farag
5 (3)
Indicatori
The Th3Eng PipFinite indicator is based on a very excellent analysis of the right trend direction with perfect custom algorithms. It show the true direction and the best point to start trading. With StopLoss point and Three Take Profit points. Also it show the right pivot of the price and small points to order to replace the dynamic support and resistance channel, Which surrounds the price. And Finally it draws a very helpful Box on the left side on the chart includes (take profits and Stop loss
VR Cub
Vladimir Pastushak
Indicatori
VR Cub è un indicatore per ottenere punti di ingresso di alta qualità. L'indicatore è stato sviluppato per facilitare i calcoli matematici e semplificare la ricerca dei punti di ingresso in una posizione. La strategia di trading per la quale è stato scritto l'indicatore ha dimostrato la sua efficacia per molti anni. La semplicità della strategia di trading è il suo grande vantaggio, che consente anche ai trader alle prime armi di commerciare con successo con essa. VR Cub calcola i punti di apert
Laser Trend
Nicolas Zouein
Indicatori
The trend is your friend! This is what this indicator is all about. Follow this famous saying and be safe. Characteristics: Buy/Sell signals fixed on the close of a bar. Works on all symbols and all timeframes. Clear visual market trend laser line, Buy/Sell signal arrows, market strength meter, TP1 & TP2 boxes. Visual signals when to enter, when to exit the market. No repainting. Compatible with Flexible EA for trading automation. (Ask for a free set file optimized to perform 2010-2018) Parame
Maltese cross
Maxim Kuznetsov
Indicatori
A universal tool for determining trends, flats and trading on graphical patterns. Combines the techniques of Gan, Elliot, and Murray. Just place it on the chart and it will show the direction and speed of the price movement, highlight the turning points. Maltese cross will help you accurately determine the key points in the history, plan trading actions and accompany open transactions. Basic principles Maltese Cross displays the Trend, Flat and Impulse lines before and after the selected momen
Gold Titan King Scalper
Dodong Christian Arnon
Indicatori
Indicator Description GOLD TITAN KING SIGNAL INDICATOR High-Precision Gold Scalping Buy/Sell Signals – Manual Trading Assistant Overview The Gold Titan King Signal Indicator is a manual trading assistant tool designed for high-frequency scalping on Gold (XAUUSD) and other major pairs. It generates clear BUY/SELL signals with precise entry levels, along with adjustable Stop Loss and Take Profit levels displayed directly on the chart. ️ This tool is NOT an EA. It does not execute trades
PipsZenith Virtual Candle Levels
Hozeifa M Haji
Indicatori
PipsZenith Virtual Candle Levels – Indicator Description Take your trading to the next level with PipsZenith Virtual Candle Levels – the ultimate multi-timeframe support and resistance tool. This powerful indicator plots High, Low, Open, and Close levels from multiple standard and custom timeframes, helping traders identify key market zones with precision. Unlike ordinary indicators, PipsZenith Virtual Candle Levels lets you see levels from: Yearly, 6-Month, 4-Month, 3-Month, 2-Month Monthly, We
Wave Wolf MT4
Andrei Salanevich
Indicatori
L'indicatore Forex Wave wold MT4 è progettato per cercare le onde di Woolf e visualizzarle nella finestra corrente del terminale di trading. Un ottimo indicatore per i trader che utilizzano le onde di Wolfe nel trading. La sua applicazione nelle strategie di trading aumenterà notevolmente la loro efficienza e redditività. INFORMAZIONI SULL'INDICATORE A differenza di altri indicatori onda Wold, indicatore Forex onda wold MT4 ha una serie di caratteristiche che aumentano notevolmente la sua effi
Owl smart levels
Sergey Ermolov
4.24 (37)
Indicatori
Versione MT5  |  FAQ L' indicatore Owl Smart Levels   è un sistema di trading completo all'interno dell'unico indicatore che include strumenti di analisi di mercato popolari come i   frattali avanzati di Bill Williams , Valable ZigZag che costruisce   la corretta struttura a onde   del mercato, e i   livelli di Fibonacci che segnano i livelli esatti di entrata nel mercato e luoghi per prendere profitti. Descrizione dettagliata della strategia Istruzioni per lavorare con l'indicatore Consulente-
Fibonacci Swing Scalp Two
Andy Ismail
5 (3)
Indicatori
This indicator is another variant of the famous powerful indicator Fibonacci-SS https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/10136 but has different behaviour in placing Pending Order and TP Line. Automatically places Fibonacci retracement lines from the last highest and lowest visible bars on the chart with: An auto Pending Order (Buy/Sell). Taking Profit 1, Taking Profit 2 is pivot point and Taking Profit 3 for extended reward opportunity. The best risk and reward ratio. Simple and powerful indicat
PipFinite Trend PRO
Karlo Wilson Vendiola
4.88 (2248)
Indicatori
Breakthrough Solution For Trend Trading And Filtering With All Important Features Built Inside One Tool! Trend PRO's smart algorithm detects the trend, filters out market noise and gives entry signals with exit levels. The new features with enhanced rules for statistical calculation improved the overall performance of this indicator. Important Information Revealed Maximize the potential of Trend Pro, please visit www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/713938 The Powerful Expert Advisor Version Automatin
RSI Speed mp
DMITRII GRIDASOV
Indicatori
Indicatore Crypto_Forex "RSI SPEED" per MT4 - ottimo strumento predittivo, senza bisogno di ridisegnare. - Il calcolo di questo indicatore si basa su equazioni fisiche. L'RSI SPEED è la derivata prima dell'RSI stesso. - L'RSI SPEED è ottimo per scalping di ingresso nella direzione del trend principale. - Usalo in combinazione con un indicatore di trend appropriato, ad esempio HTF MA (come nelle immagini). - L'indicatore RSI SPEED mostra la velocità con cui l'RSI cambia direzione: è molto sensi
Rainbow Price Visualizer
Vincent Jose Proenca
Indicatori
Rainbow Price Visualizer v1.21 See where the market really breathes. Turns your MT4 chart into an ultra-precise heatmap that highlights price zones favored by big players. Why it matters 300 price levels at 0.2‑pip resolution — microscopic detail. 8 visual themes (Rainbow, Fire, Ocean…) for instant readibility. Smart opacity: low noise fades, real zones pop. Lightweight rendering with automatic cleanup. Fully customizable: saturation, opacity, resolution, history depth. Bands project into the f
POWR Support Resistance Zones
Trade Indicators LLC
Indicatori
For sure, this indicator has become very popular amongst traders. Through coding this indicator will give you the most accurate levels possible for your trading analysis. We have also added in the ability for you to receive alerts when the price breaks above or below a Support or Resistance lines! HOW TO USE The red rectangles represent your resistance/supply zone. The green rectangles represent your support/demand zone.  BONUS FEATURES We coded this indicator with the ability to switch between
FW 2WPR MTF
Sergey Zhukov
Indicatori
Indicator based trading according to the price analysis of bars, the most popular among traders. The indicators calculated based on larger periods are used for identification of a stable trend on the market, and the ones calculated based on smaller periods are used for entering the market after a correction. The oscillators with overbought and oversold levels have a special place in indicator-based trading. The values of such indicators are subjected to wave structure - the higher waves (chart t
Dynamic Flow Oscillator mw
DMITRII GRIDASOV
Indicatori
"Dynamic Flow Oscillator" - è un indicatore Crypto_Forex personalizzato avanzato - uno strumento di trading efficiente per MT4! - Nuova generazione di oscillatori - guarda le immagini per scoprire come utilizzarlo. - Il Dynamic Flow Oscillator ha zone di ipervenduto/ipercomprato adattive. - L'indicatore utilizza i dati di prezzo e volume per identificare le zone di ipervenduto e ipercomprato. - L'oscillatore è uno strumento ausiliario per trovare i punti di ingresso esatti dalle zone di iperve
Trendiness Index
Libertas LLC
5 (3)
Indicatori
"The trend is your friend" is one of the best known sayings in investing, because capturing large trendy price movements can be extremely profitable. However, trading with the trend is often easier said than done, because many indicators are based on price reversals not trends. These aren't very effective at identifying trendy periods, or predicting whether trends will continue. We developed the Trendiness Index to help address this problem by indicating the strength and direction of price trend
Noize Absorption Index MT4
Ekaterina Saltykova
5 (1)
Indicatori
Noize Absorption Index - is the manual trading system that measures the difference of pressure between bears forces and bulls forces. Green line - is a noize free index that showing curent situation. Zero value of index shows totally choppy/flat market.Values above zero level shows how powerfull bullish wave is and values below zero measures bearish forces.Up arrow appears on bearish market when it's ready to reverse, dn arrow appears on weak bullish market, as a result of reverse expectation. S
Katana Scalper Pro
Yuki Miyake
5 (3)
Indicatori
Special Launch Offer: Available at a limited-time price to celebrate the new release. [Concept: Cutting Through the Noise] In a market filled with chaotic movements and lagging indicators, clarity is the ultimate weapon. KATANA Scalper is engineered with a singular philosophy: to cut through market noise like a precision blade. By filtering out non-essential fluctuations, it reveals the pure "Momentum Structure" hidden within the price action, allowing you to execute with surgical precision. 5
DayTradeKing
Thomas Bradley Butler
Indicatori
This indicator is good for small time frames like 1 and 5 minutes and made for day trading. The indicator never repaints or recalculates. The indicator works is for trading swing points in day trading, following bulls or bears.  Its a simple to use, non cluttered indicator with a high success rate.  This indicator works well to capture ranges.  All indicators come with limitations and no indicator or system is always accurate. Use money management for long term trading success.   Place in backte
ZhiBiCCI MT4
Qiuyang Zheng
Indicatori
[ZhiBiCCI] indicators are suitable for all cycle use, and are also suitable for all market varieties. [ZhiBiCCI] Green solid line is a reversal of bullish divergence. The green dotted line is a classic bullish divergence. [ZhiBiCCI] The solid line to the red is a reverse bearish divergence. The red dotted line is a classical bearish divergence. [ZhiBiCCI] can be set in the parameters (Alert, Send mail, Send notification), set to (true) to send instant signals to the alarm window, email, insta
CyberZingFx Volume Plus
Afsal Meerankutty
4.94 (17)
Indicatori
Advanced version of CyberZingFx Volume Plus, the ultimate MT4 indicator for traders seeking highly accurate buy and sell signals. With an additional strategy and price action dot signals that enhances its effectiveness, this indicator offers a superior trading experience for professionals and beginners alike. The CyberZingFx Volume Plus Advanced version combines the power of volume analysis and historical price data with an additional strategy, resulting in even more precise and reliable signals
Skalpex
Andrey Kozak
Indicatori
Skalpex is a system indicator for wave diagnostic analysis of the early phases of a market condition. The indicator lags exactly 1 bar. It shows the exact price reversals, does not redraw its values, but is 1 bar late. This is due to the fact that the last (zero bar) has not yet been formed before closing, which means that no one ever knows where it will go exactly and where it will close. We can assume. In order not to try to play fortune-telling, the Skalpex indicator is late by one candle an
Gli utenti di questo prodotto hanno anche acquistato
Gann Made Easy
Oleg Rodin
4.83 (150)
Indicatori
Gann Made Easy è un sistema di trading Forex professionale e facile da usare che si basa sui migliori principi del trading utilizzando la teoria di mr. WD Gann. L'indicatore fornisce segnali ACQUISTA e VENDI accurati, inclusi i livelli di Stop Loss e Take Profit. Puoi fare trading anche in movimento utilizzando le notifiche PUSH. CONTATTATEMI DOPO L'ACQUISTO PER RICEVERE CONSIGLI DI TRADING, BONUS E L'ASSISTENTE EA GANN MADE EASY GRATUITAMENTE! Probabilmente hai già sentito parlare molte volte d
Miraculous Indicator Binary and Forex
Ramzi Abuwarda
Indicatori
Indicatore Miraculous – Strumento Forex e Binario 100% Non-Repaint Basato sul Quadrato di Nove di Gann Questo video presenta l' Indicatore Miraculous , uno strumento di trading altamente accurato e potente, sviluppato specificamente per i trader di Forex e Opzioni Binarie . Ciò che rende unico questo indicatore è la sua base sul leggendario Quadrato di Nove di Gann e sulla Legge della Vibrazione di Gann , rendendolo uno degli strumenti di previsione più precisi disponibili nel trading moderno. L
Smc Blast Signal
Mohit Dhariwal
5 (4)
Indicatori
NEW YEAR 2026 SALE OFFER PRICE AT JUST 80 DOLLARS FEW COPIES ONLY AT This price From 5th Jan -10th Jan MIDNIGHT Final offer GRAB YOUR COPY ON THIS New Year EVE Prices will be increased to 150 after the offer period ends Full Fledged EA and Alert plus for alerts will also be provided in this offer along with the purchase of Indicator. Limited copies only at this price and Ea too. Grab your copy soon Alert plus for indicator with set file is kept in comment section with the image  SMC Blast Signa
Advanced Dashboard for Currency Strength and Speed
Bernhard Schweigert
4.79 (102)
Indicatori
Attualmente 20% di sconto! La soluzione migliore per ogni principiante o trader esperto! Questo software per cruscotti funziona su 28 coppie di valute. Si basa su 2 dei nostri indicatori principali (Advanced Currency Strength 28 e Advanced Currency Impulse). Offre un'ottima panoramica dell'intero mercato Forex. Mostra i valori di forza delle valute avanzate, la velocità di movimento delle valute e i segnali per 28 coppie Forex in tutti i (9) timeframe. Immaginate come migliorerà il vostro tra
Scalper Inside PRO
Alexey Minkov
4.74 (69)
Indicatori
An exclusive indicator that utilizes an innovative algorithm to swiftly and accurately determine the market trend. The indicator automatically calculates opening, closing, and profit levels, providing detailed trading statistics. With these features, you can choose the most appropriate trading instrument for the current market conditions. Additionally, you can easily integrate your own arrow indicators into Scalper Inside Pro to quickly evaluate their statistics and profitability. Scalper Inside
F 16 Plane Indicator
Ramzi Abuwarda
Indicatori
Presentiamo l'Indicatore F-16 Plane, uno strumento all'avanguardia per MT4 progettato per rivoluzionare la tua esperienza di trading. Ispirato alla velocità e alla precisione imbattibili dell'aereo da combattimento F-16, questo indicatore combina algoritmi avanzati e tecnologia all'avanguardia per offrire prestazioni senza precedenti sui mercati finanziari. Con l'Indicatore F-16 Plane, volerai al di sopra della concorrenza poiché fornisce analisi in tempo reale e genera segnali di trading estrem
Game Changer Indicator
Vasiliy Strukov
4.67 (9)
Indicatori
Game Changer è un indicatore di tendenza rivoluzionario, progettato per essere utilizzato su qualsiasi strumento finanziario, per trasformare il tuo Metatrader in un potente analizzatore di trend. L'indicatore non ridisegna e non subisce ritardi. Funziona su qualsiasi intervallo temporale e aiuta a identificare i trend, segnala potenziali inversioni, funge da meccanismo di trailing stop e fornisce avvisi in tempo reale per risposte tempestive del mercato. Che tu sia un trader esperto, un profess
Dynamic Forex28 Navigator
Bernhard Schweigert
4.43 (7)
Indicatori
Dynamic Forex28 Navigator - Lo strumento di trading Forex di nuova generazione. ATTUALMENTE SCONTATO DEL 49%. Dynamic Forex28 Navigator è l'evoluzione dei nostri indicatori popolari di lunga data, che combinano la potenza di tre in uno: Advanced Currency Strength28 Indicator (695 recensioni) + Advanced Currency IMPULSE con ALERT (520 recensioni) + CS28 Combo Signals (Bonus). Dettagli sull'indicatore https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/758844 Cosa offre l'indicatore di forza di nuova generazione?
M1 Sniper
Oleg Rodin
4.89 (18)
Indicatori
M1 SNIPER è un sistema di indicatori di trading facile da usare. Si tratta di un indicatore a freccia progettato per l'intervallo temporale M1. L'indicatore può essere utilizzato come sistema autonomo per lo scalping sull'intervallo temporale M1 e come parte del tuo sistema di trading esistente. Sebbene questo sistema di trading sia stato progettato specificamente per il trading sull'intervallo temporale M1, può comunque essere utilizzato anche con altri intervalli temporali. Inizialmente ho pro
Trend indicator AI
Ramil Minniakhmetov
4.95 (76)
Indicatori
Trend Ai indicator è un ottimo strumento che migliorerà l'analisi di mercato di un trader combinando l'identificazione della tendenza con punti di ingresso utilizzabili e avvisi di inversione. Questo indicatore consente agli utenti di navigare nelle complessità del mercato forex con fiducia e precisione Oltre ai segnali primari, l'indicatore Ai di tendenza identifica i punti di ingresso secondari che si presentano durante i pullback o i ritracciamenti, consentendo ai trader di capitalizzare le
Trend Screener
STE S.S.COMPANY
4.79 (95)
Indicatori
Indicatore di tendenza, soluzione unica rivoluzionaria per il trading di tendenze e il filtraggio con tutte le importanti funzionalità di tendenza integrate in un unico strumento! È un indicatore multi-timeframe e multi-valuta al 100% non ridipingibile che può essere utilizzato su tutti i simboli/strumenti: forex, materie prime, criptovalute, indici e azioni. OFFERTA A TEMPO LIMITATO: l'indicatore di screening di supporto e resistenza è disponibile a soli 50$ e a vita. (Prezzo originale 250$) (o
RFI levels PRO
Roman Podpora
Indicatori
Indicatore in anticipo   determina i livelli e le zone di inversione del mercato , consente di attendere che il prezzo ritorni al livello ed entrare all'inizio di un nuovo trend, e non alla sua fine. Lui mostra   livelli di inversione   dove il mercato conferma un cambio di direzione e forma un ulteriore movimento. L'indicatore funziona senza ridisegnare, è ottimizzato per qualsiasi strumento e rivela il suo massimo potenziale quando abbinato al   LINEE DI TENDENZA PRO   indicatore. Scanner st
Advanced Currency Strength28 Indicator
Bernhard Schweigert
4.91 (657)
Indicatori
ATTUALMENTE SCONTATO DEL 26% La soluzione migliore per ogni principiante o trader esperto! Questo indicatore è uno strumento di trading unico, di alta qualità e conveniente perché abbiamo incorporato una serie di caratteristiche proprietarie e una nuova formula. Con un solo grafico è possibile leggere la forza delle valute per 28 coppie Forex! Immaginate come migliorerà il vostro trading perché sarete in grado di individuare l'esatto punto di innesco di una nuova tendenza o di un'opportunità
Hidden Cycles
Lev Vladimirovic Marushkin
5 (1)
Indicatori
Christmas Sale! – The Only 100% Universal Tool Grab Hidden Cycles for only $129 (regular price $179). Stop trading against nature! This is your chance to secure the only indicator rooted in the absolute laws that govern the entire universe. Most tools guess—this one reveals the truth. Offer ends soon — Buy another toy or buy the truth. Your choice... Based on Universal Laws — NOT Some Guy’s Algorithm: Let the market adjust to the Hidden Cycles Geometry — not the other way around. Most indicat
M1 Arrow
Oleg Rodin
5 (19)
Indicatori
Una strategia intraday basata su due principi fondamentali del mercato. L'algoritmo si basa sull'analisi dei volumi e delle onde di prezzo utilizzando filtri aggiuntivi. L'algoritmo intelligente dell'indicatore fornisce un segnale solo quando due fattori di mercato si combinano in uno solo. L'indicatore calcola le onde di un certo intervallo sul grafico M1 utilizzando i dati dell'intervallo di tempo più alto. E per confermare l'onda, l'indicatore utilizza l'analisi per volume. Questo indicatore
Trending Volatility System
Vitalyi Belyh
5 (3)
Indicatori
Volatility Trend System - un sistema di trading che fornisce segnali per le voci. Il sistema di volatilità fornisce segnali lineari e puntuali nella direzione del trend, nonché segnali per uscirne, senza ridisegnare e ritardi. L'indicatore di tendenza monitora la direzione della tendenza a medio termine, mostra la direzione e il suo cambiamento. L'indicatore di segnale si basa sui cambiamenti della volatilità e mostra gli ingressi nel mercato. L'indicatore è dotato di diversi tipi di avvisi. Pu
BlueDigitsFx Easy 1 2 3 System
Ziggy Janssen
4.87 (299)
Indicatori
Versione MT5 disponibile qui: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/50048 Canale e gruppo Telegram: https://t.me/bluedigitsfx Accesso al gruppo V.I.P: Invia la prova di pagamento di uno dei nostri prodotti a pagamento in messaggio privato Broker consigliato: https://bit.ly/BlueDigitsFxStarTrader BlueDigitsFx Easy 123 System — Indicatore potente per rilevare inversioni e breakout su MT4 Sistema tutto-in-uno non repaint per individuare facilmente cambi di struttura del mercato, breakout e in
Entry Points Pro
Yury Orlov
4.62 (172)
Indicatori
Indicatore top per MT5 che fornisce segnali accurati per entrare in un trade senza riverniciare! Può essere applicato a qualsiasi attività finanziaria: forex, criptovalute, metalli, azioni, indici.  La versione MT5 è qui Fornirà segnali di trading piuttosto precisi e ti dirà quando è meglio aprire un trade e chiuderlo. Guarda il video (6:22) con un esempio di elaborazione di un solo segnale che ha ripagato l'indicatore! La maggior parte dei trader migliora i propri risultati di trading dura
Trend Lines PRO
Roman Podpora
5 (1)
Indicatori
LINEE DI TENDENZA PRO       Aiuta a capire dove il mercato sta realmente cambiando direzione. L'indicatore mostra reali inversioni di tendenza e punti in cui i principali attori rientrano. Vedi  Linee BOS   Cambiamenti di tendenza e livelli chiave su timeframe più ampi, senza impostazioni complesse o rumore inutile. I segnali non vengono ridisegnati e rimangono sul grafico dopo la chiusura della barra. Cosa mostra l'indicatore: Cambiamenti reali       tendenza (linee BOS) Una volta che un segna
Meravith
Ivan Stefanov
5 (1)
Indicatori
L'indicatore analizza il volume da ogni punto e calcola i livelli di esaurimento del mercato per quel volume. È composto da tre linee: Linea di esaurimento del volume rialzista Linea di esaurimento del volume ribassista Una linea che indica la tendenza del mercato. Questa linea cambia colore per riflettere se il mercato è rialzista o ribassista. Puoi analizzare il mercato da qualsiasi punto di partenza tu scelga. Una volta che una linea di esaurimento del volume è raggiunta, identifica un nuovo
TickUnit Scalper Currency Strength28 PRO
Bernhard Schweigert
3.91 (22)
Indicatori
ATTUALMENTE SCONTATO DEL 26%!! Questo indicatore è una super combinazione di entrambi i nostri indicatori principali ( Advanced Currency Strength 28   &  Advanced Currency IMPULSE with ALERT  ). Mostra i valori di forza della valuta per unità di TICK e segnali di allerta per 28 coppie Forex. È possibile utilizzare 11 diverse unità di Tick. Si tratta di 1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 6, 10, 12, 15, 20 e 30 secondi. La barra dell'unità di tick nella finestra secondaria verrà mostrata e spostata a sinistra quand
Advanced Supply Demand
Bernhard Schweigert
4.91 (296)
Indicatori
New Year Trading Special – 50% OFF Best Solution for any Newbie or Expert Trader! This indicator is a unique, high quality and affordable trading tool because we have incorporated a number of proprietary features and a new formula. With this update, you will be able to show double timeframe zones. You will not only be able to show a higher TF but to show both, the chart TF, PLUS the higher TF: SHOWING NESTED ZONES. All Supply Demand traders will love it. :) Important Information Revealed Maximiz
PZ Mean Reversion MT4
PZ TRADING SLU
3 (4)
Indicatori
Indicatore unico che implementa un approccio professionale e quantitativo al trading di reversione. Sfrutta il fatto che il prezzo devia e ritorna alla media in modo prevedibile e misurabile, il che consente regole di entrata e uscita chiare che superano di gran lunga le strategie di trading non quantitative. [ Installation Guide | Update Guide | Troubleshooting | FAQ | All Products ] Segnali di trading chiari Incredibilmente facile da scambiare Colori e dimensioni personalizzabili Implementa l
Currency Strength Exotics
Bernhard Schweigert
4.88 (33)
Indicatori
ATTUALMENTE SCONTATO DEL 20%! La soluzione migliore per qualsiasi principiante o trader esperto! Questo indicatore è specializzato nel mostrare la forza della valuta per qualsiasi simbolo come coppie esotiche, materie prime, indici o futures. È il primo nel suo genere, qualsiasi simbolo può essere aggiunto alla nona riga per mostrare la vera forza della valuta di Oro, Argento, Petrolio, DAX, US30, MXN, TRY, CNH ecc. Si tratta di uno strumento di trading unico, di alta qualità e conveniente pe
PZ Divergence Trading
PZ TRADING SLU
5 (2)
Indicatori
Unlock hidden profits: accurate divergence trading for all markets Tricky to find and scarce in frequency, divergences are one of the most reliable trading scenarios. This indicator finds and scans for regular and hidden divergences automatically using your favourite oscillator. [ Installation Guide | Update Guide | Troubleshooting | FAQ | All Products ] Easy to trade Finds regular and hidden divergences Supports many well known oscillators Implements trading signals based on breakouts Display
SMC Easy Signal
Mohamed Hassan
4.73 (15)
Indicatori
3 copies left at $65, next price is $120 SMC Easy Signal was built to remove the confusion around the smart money concept by turning structural shifts like BOS (Break of Structure) and CHoCH (Change of Character) into simple buy and sell trading signals. It simplifies market structure trading by automatically identifying breakouts and reversals as they happen, allowing traders to focus on execution rather than analysis. Whether the market is continuing its trend or preparing to reverse, the i
Atomic Analyst
Issam Kassas
5 (3)
Indicatori
Innanzitutto, vale la pena sottolineare che questo indicatore di trading non è repaint, non è ridisegno e non presenta ritardi, il che lo rende ideale sia per il trading manuale che per quello automatico. Manuale utente: impostazioni, input e strategia. L'Analista Atomico è un indicatore di azione del prezzo PA che utilizza la forza e il momentum del prezzo per trovare un miglior vantaggio sul mercato. Dotato di filtri avanzati che aiutano a rimuovere rumori e segnali falsi, e aumentare il pote
Index Statistics and Session Level Analysis
LEE SAMSON
Indicatori
Smetti di indovinare. Inizia a fare trading con un vantaggio statistico. Gli indici azionari non si negoziano come il forex. Hanno sessioni definite, gap notturni e seguono pattern statistici prevedibili. Questo indicatore ti fornisce i dati di probabilità di cui hai bisogno per fare trading su indici come DAX, S&P 500 e Dow Jones con fiducia. Cosa lo rende diverso La maggior parte degli indicatori ti mostra cosa è successo. Questo ti mostra cosa probabilmente succederà dopo. Ogni giorno di trad
FX Power MT4 NG
Daniel Stein
4.95 (20)
Indicatori
FX Power: Analizza la Forza delle Valute per Decisioni di Trading Più Intelligenti Panoramica FX Power è lo strumento essenziale per comprendere la reale forza delle principali valute e dell'oro in qualsiasi condizione di mercato. Identificando le valute forti da comprare e quelle deboli da vendere, FX Power semplifica le decisioni di trading e rivela opportunità ad alta probabilità. Che tu segua le tendenze o anticipi inversioni utilizzando valori estremi di Delta, questo strumento si adatta
GOLD Impulse with Alert
Bernhard Schweigert
4.64 (11)
Indicatori
Questo indicatore è una super combinazione dei nostri 2 prodotti Advanced Currency IMPULSE with ALERT  +   Currency Strength Exotics . Funziona per tutti i time frame e mostra graficamente l'impulso di forza o debolezza per le 8 valute principali più un simbolo! Questo indicatore è specializzato nel mostrare l'accelerazione della forza delle valute per qualsiasi simbolo come oro, coppie esotiche, materie prime, indici o futures. Primo nel suo genere, qualsiasi simbolo può essere aggiunto all
Altri dall’autore
Lot Size EA with Risk Reward ratio
Jannie Barwise
Utilità
This is a Risk Calculator for Forex, and Everything Else You Trade on MT4. If you're constantly trying to figure out how to calculate lot size in forex, then this will make your life a lot easier.  It will automatically calculate your lot size based on where you put your stop loss. It will also calculate your risk Reward ratio based on where you decide to take profit.  The moment you click on "Buy" or "Sell" on the calculator; two lines will appear on the chart. One for your Stop Loss, and one
Rabby MT4
Jannie Barwise
Indicatori
RABBY: The "Momentum Dislocation" Scanner for XAUUSD Stop Getting Trapped by M5 Noise. Start Trading the Dislocation. The first Gold indicator that visualizes "Price Detachment" for high-precision entries. You don't need another arrow. You need to see the   Structure   of the move. If you trade Gold (XAUUSD) on the 5-minute timeframe, you know the feeling: An indicator prints a "Buy" signal. You enter. Two minutes later, the candle wicks down, the signal vanishes, and you are left holding a
Rabby
Jannie Barwise
Indicatori
RABBY: The "Momentum Dislocation" Scanner for XAUUSD Stop Getting Trapped by M5 Noise. Start Trading the Dislocation. The first Gold indicator that visualizes "Price Detachment" for high-precision entries. You don't need another arrow. You need to see the Structure of the move. If you trade Gold (XAUUSD) on the 5-minute timeframe, you know the feeling: An indicator prints a "Buy" signal. You enter. Two minutes later, the candle wicks down, the signal vanishes, and you are left holding a losi
Filtro:
ali alshamsi
111
ali alshamsi 2025.05.18 04:24 
 

L'utente non ha lasciato alcun commento sulla valutazione.

Gorazd Trauner
1034
Gorazd Trauner 2025.03.15 15:09 
 

L'utente non ha lasciato alcun commento sulla valutazione.

wairriniso
26
wairriniso 2024.02.11 14:11 
 

L'utente non ha lasciato alcun commento sulla valutazione.

jgooi777
240
jgooi777 2024.01.30 13:41 
 

L'utente non ha lasciato alcun commento sulla valutazione.

Fakhar Ul Islam
239
Fakhar Ul Islam 2023.07.22 13:28 
 

L'utente non ha lasciato alcun commento sulla valutazione.

Martin Brown
803
Martin Brown 2023.07.08 20:42 
 

L'utente non ha lasciato alcun commento sulla valutazione.

gnanos123
942
gnanos123 2023.07.08 15:25 
 

L'utente non ha lasciato alcun commento sulla valutazione.

Joseph M Schembri
855
Joseph M Schembri 2023.06.21 02:42 
 

L'utente non ha lasciato alcun commento sulla valutazione.

Matthew Annett
240
Matthew Annett 2023.06.18 10:49 
 

L'utente non ha lasciato alcun commento sulla valutazione.

Bunsatoru Kikuchi
192
Bunsatoru Kikuchi 2023.05.31 01:32 
 

L'utente non ha lasciato alcun commento sulla valutazione.

zofesu
350
zofesu 2023.04.21 10:04 
 

L'utente non ha lasciato alcun commento sulla valutazione.

Arhyel Mshelia
394
Arhyel Mshelia 2023.04.19 12:02 
 

L'utente non ha lasciato alcun commento sulla valutazione.

Jannie Barwise
1581
Risposta dello sviluppatore Jannie Barwise 2023.04.19 13:30
Hi Arhyel. I'm really glad you like it :) The entire course is on Udemy. The course can be found here: https://bit.ly/3YLZWqe
Rispondi alla recensione