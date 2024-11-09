Mean Reversal Screener Indicator

The Mean Reversal Indicator for MetaTrader 4 is a custom technical tool that identifies when the market reaches an n-period high or low, signaling potential mean reversion opportunities. Acting as a versatile screener, this indicator enables traders to detect n-period highs/lows across any selected timeframe and market offered by the broker, making it highly adaptable for multi-market or multi-timeframe analysis.

Additionally, the Mean Reversal Indicator offers optional signal filters, including the Relative Strength Index (RSI) and 200-period and 100-period moving averages. By activating these filters, traders can enhance the accuracy of high/low alerts, aligning signals with broader market conditions like trend direction and momentum.

For example, the indicator can display in which markets and timeframes the price has reached a 10-period high or low while being above or below the 200-period simple moving average.

Therefore, we can use this indicator to find markets where the price is overextended relative to the average, providing opportunities to execute mean reversion trades.

Key Features:

  • Detects and highlights n-period highs and lows.
  • Functions as a screener across multiple timeframes and markets.
  • Customizable signal filters using RSI and 100/200-period moving averages. The RSI and moving averages periods can be changed.
  • Ideal for trend-following, breakout, and mean reversion trading strategies.

The Mean Reversal Indicator is a valuable tool for traders focused on identifying key price levels with added confirmation through advanced filtering options.



Prodotti consigliati
Forex Gump
Andrey Kozak
2.4 (5)
Indicatori
Forex Gump is a fully finished semi-automatic trading system. In the form of arrows, signals are displayed on the screen for opening and closing deals. All you need is to follow the instructions of the indicator. When the indicator shows a blue arrow, you need to open a buy order. When the indicator shows a red arrow, you need to open a sell order. Close orders when the indicator draws a yellow cross. In order to get the most effective result, we recommend using the timeframes H1, H4, D1. There
Trend Oscillator mw
DMITRII GRIDASOV
Indicatori
Trend Oscillator - è un indicatore Crypto_Forex personalizzato avanzato, uno strumento di trading efficiente! - Viene utilizzato un nuovo metodo di calcolo avanzato - 20 opzioni per il parametro "Prezzo per calcolo". - L'oscillatore più fluido mai sviluppato. - Colore verde per i trend al rialzo, colore rosso per i trend al ribasso. - Valori di ipervenduto: inferiori a 5, valori di ipercomprato: superiori a 95. - Ci sono molte opportunità per aggiornare anche le strategie standard con questo i
MTF Stochastic
Sergey Deev
Indicatori
The indicator displays the data of the Stochastic oscillator from a higher timeframe on the chart. The main and signal lines are displayed in a separate window. The stepped response is not smoothed. The indicator is useful for practicing "manual" forex trading strategies, which use the data from several screens with different timeframes of a single symbol. The indicator uses the settings that are identical to the standard ones, and a drop-down list for selecting the timeframe. Indicator Paramet
Daily Candle Predictor
Oleg Rodin
5 (11)
Indicatori
Daily Candle Predictor è un indicatore che prevede il prezzo di chiusura di una candela. L'indicatore è destinato principalmente all'uso sui grafici D1. Questo indicatore è adatto sia per il trading forex tradizionale che per il trading di opzioni binarie. L'indicatore può essere utilizzato come sistema di trading autonomo o può fungere da aggiunta al sistema di trading esistente. Questo indicatore analizza la candela corrente, calcolando alcuni fattori di forza all'interno del corpo della cande
EZZ Zig Zag MT4
Paulo Rocha
5 (1)
Indicatori
EZZ Elite Zig Zag is an indicator for the MetaTrader 4 terminal. This indicator traces the peak of the trend based on the market reversal, thus showing various opportunities in the financial market. EZZ Elite Zig Zag is a visual tool, intuitive, and easy to understand and use.  Test it Yourself by Downloading it for Free. Author Paulo Rocha all rights reserved
Rainbow Price Visualizer
Vincent Jose Proenca
Indicatori
Rainbow Price Visualizer v1.21 See where the market really breathes. Turns your MT4 chart into an ultra-precise heatmap that highlights price zones favored by big players. Why it matters 300 price levels at 0.2‑pip resolution — microscopic detail. 8 visual themes (Rainbow, Fire, Ocean…) for instant readibility. Smart opacity: low noise fades, real zones pop. Lightweight rendering with automatic cleanup. Fully customizable: saturation, opacity, resolution, history depth. Bands project into the f
Stratos Pali
Michela Russo
5 (4)
Indicatori
Stratos Pali Indicator   is a revolutionary tool designed to enhance your trading strategy by accurately identifying market trends. This sophisticated indicator uses a unique algorithm to generate a complete histogram, which records when the trend is Long or Short. When a trend reversal occurs, an arrow appears, indicating the new direction of the trend. Important Information Revealed Leave a review and contact me via mql5 message to receive My Top 5 set files for Stratos Pali at no cost! Dow
FXC iMACD DivergencE MT4
Zsolt Haromszeki
Indicatori
FXC iMACD-DivergencE MT4 Indicator This is an advanced MACD indicator that finds trend-turn divergences on the current symbol. The indicator detects divergence between the MACD and the price movements as a strong trend-turn pattern. Main features: Advanced divergence settings Price based on Close, Open or High/Low prices Give Buy/Sell open signals PUSH notifications E-mail sending Pop-up alert Customizeable Information panel Input parameters: MACD Fast-EMA: The Fast-EMA variable of the MACD indi
Fibonacci Expansion and Retracement Pro
Jianyuan Huang
Indicatori
Fibonacci retracement and extension line drawing tool Fibonacci retracement and extended line drawing tool for MT4 platform is suitable for traders who use  golden section trading Advantages: There is no extra line, no too long line, and it is easy to observe and find trading opportunities Trial version: https://www.mql5.com/zh/market/product/35884 Main functions: 1. Multiple groups of Fibonacci turns can be drawn directly, and the relationship between important turning points can be seen
FXC iDeM DivergencE MT4
Zsolt Haromszeki
Indicatori
FXC iDeM-DivergencE MT4 Indicator This is an advanced DeMarker indicator that finds trend-turn divergences on the current symbol. The indicator detects divergence between the DeMarker and the price movements as a strong trend-turn pattern. Main features: Advanced divergence settings Price based on Close, Open or High/Low prices Give Buy/Sell open signals PUSH notifications E-mail sending Pop-up alert Customizeable Information panel Input parameters: DeM Period: The Period size of the DeMarker in
Auto Fibo Pro m
DMITRII GRIDASOV
Indicatori
Indicatore "Auto FIBO Pro" Crypto_Forex: è un ottimo strumento ausiliario nel trading! - L'indicatore calcola e posiziona automaticamente sul grafico i livelli di Fibo e le linee di tendenza locali (colore rosso). - I livelli di Fibonacci indicano le aree chiave in cui il prezzo può invertirsi. - I livelli più importanti sono 23,6%, 38,2%, 50% e 61,8%. - Puoi usarlo per lo scalping di inversione o per il trading di zone grid. - Ci sono molte opportunità per migliorare il tuo sistema attuale us
ZhiBiCCI MT4
Qiuyang Zheng
Indicatori
[ZhiBiCCI] indicators are suitable for all cycle use, and are also suitable for all market varieties. [ZhiBiCCI] Green solid line is a reversal of bullish divergence. The green dotted line is a classic bullish divergence. [ZhiBiCCI] The solid line to the red is a reverse bearish divergence. The red dotted line is a classical bearish divergence. [ZhiBiCCI] can be set in the parameters (Alert, Send mail, Send notification), set to (true) to send instant signals to the alarm window, email, insta
Fibo Eminence Signal
Ricky Andreas
Indicatori
BONUS INDICATOR HERE :  https://linktr.ee/ARFXTools Trading Flow Using Fibo Eminence Signal 1️⃣ Wait for the Fibonacci to Auto-Draw The system automatically detects swings (from high to low or vice versa) Once the Fibonacci levels appear, the indicator sends an alert notification “Fibonacci detected! Zone is ready.” 2️⃣ Check the Entry Zone Look at the ENTRY LINE (blue zone) This is the recommended SELL entry area (if the Fibonacci is drawn from top to bottom) Wait for the price to enter
KT Renko Patterns MT4
KEENBASE SOFTWARE SOLUTIONS
2.33 (3)
Indicatori
KT Renko Patterns analizza il grafico Renko mattone per mattone per individuare i pattern grafici più famosi, frequentemente utilizzati dai trader nei vari mercati finanziari. Rispetto ai grafici basati sul tempo, i grafici Renko rendono il trading basato sui pattern più semplice e visivamente chiaro grazie alla loro struttura pulita. KT Renko Patterns include diversi pattern Renko, molti dei quali sono ampiamente spiegati nel libro “Profitable Trading with Renko Charts” di Prashant Shah. Un E
WPR with 2 Moving Averages mr
DMITRII GRIDASOV
Indicatori
Indicatore Crypto_Forex "WPR e 2 Medie Mobili" per MT4, senza ridisegno. - Il WPR è uno dei migliori oscillatori per lo scalping. - L'indicatore "WPR e 2 Medie Mobili" consente di visualizzare le medie mobili veloci e lente dell'oscillatore WPR. - L'indicatore offre l'opportunità di vedere le correzioni di prezzo molto presto. - È molto facile impostare questo indicatore tramite parametri e può essere utilizzato su qualsiasi timeframe. - È possibile visualizzare le condizioni di ingresso di ac
Laser Trend
Nicolas Zouein
Indicatori
The trend is your friend! This is what this indicator is all about. Follow this famous saying and be safe. Characteristics: Buy/Sell signals fixed on the close of a bar. Works on all symbols and all timeframes. Clear visual market trend laser line, Buy/Sell signal arrows, market strength meter, TP1 & TP2 boxes. Visual signals when to enter, when to exit the market. No repainting. Compatible with Flexible EA for trading automation. (Ask for a free set file optimized to perform 2010-2018) Parame
Royal Dutch Skunk
Sayan Vandenhout
Experts
ROYAL DUTCH SKUNK USES THE TREND WAVE INDICATOR AND IT CAN IDENTIFY THE BEGINNING AND THE END OF A NEW WAVE TREND MOVEMENT. AS AN OSCILLATOR, THE INDICATOR IDENTIFIES THE OVERBOUGHT AND OVERSOLD ZONES. IT WORKS GREAT TO CATCH THE SHORT TERM PRICE REVERSALS AND USES A MARTINGALE STRATEGY TO CLOSE ALL TRADES IN PROFIT. USE DEFAULT SETTINGS ON H1 OR HIGHER TIME FRAME ON ANY PAIR FOR MORE ACCURATE TRADES WHY THIS EA : Smart entries calculated by 6 great strategies The EA can be run on even a $20000
Dynamic Flow Oscillator mw
DMITRII GRIDASOV
Indicatori
"Dynamic Flow Oscillator" - è un indicatore Crypto_Forex personalizzato avanzato - uno strumento di trading efficiente per MT4! - Nuova generazione di oscillatori - guarda le immagini per scoprire come utilizzarlo. - Il Dynamic Flow Oscillator ha zone di ipervenduto/ipercomprato adattive. - L'indicatore utilizza i dati di prezzo e volume per identificare le zone di ipervenduto e ipercomprato. - L'oscillatore è uno strumento ausiliario per trovare i punti di ingresso esatti dalle zone di iperve
Easy RSI divergences
Carlos Mendez Sanchez
Indicatori
Easy RSI Divergences – Unlock Professional-Level Divergence Trading Easy RSI Divergences is a cutting-edge indicator for MetaTrader 4, crafted for traders who want to gain a competitive edge by accurately identifying RSI (Relative Strength Index) divergences in real time. Whether you are a beginner or a professional, this tool transforms complex market signals into clear, actionable insights. The indicator automatically detects both classic divergences (indicating potential trend reversals) a
Force Index with 2 Moving Averages mt
DMITRII GRIDASOV
Indicatori
Indicatore Crypto_Forex "Indice FORCE e 2 Medie Mobili" per MT4. Nessuna modifica. - Questo indicatore è eccellente per il momentum trading nella direzione del trend. - L'indicatore "Indice FORCE e 2 Medie Mobili" consente di visualizzare le medie mobili veloci e lente dell'indice Force. - L'indice Force è uno dei migliori indicatori che combina i dati di prezzo e volume in un unico valore. - L'indice Force è un potente oscillatore che misura la quantità di energia utilizzata per muovere il pr
DayTradeKing
Thomas Bradley Butler
Indicatori
This indicator is good for small time frames like 1 and 5 minutes and made for day trading. The indicator never repaints or recalculates. The indicator works is for trading swing points in day trading, following bulls or bears.  Its a simple to use, non cluttered indicator with a high success rate.  This indicator works well to capture ranges.  All indicators come with limitations and no indicator or system is always accurate. Use money management for long term trading success.   Place in backte
FXC iRSI DivergencE MT4
Zsolt Haromszeki
2 (1)
Indicatori
FXC iRSI-DivergencE MT4 Indicator This is an advanced RSI indicator that finds trend-turn divergences on the current symbol. The indicator detects divergence between the RSI and the price movements as a strong trend-turn pattern. Main features: Advanced divergence settings Price based on Close, Open or High/Low prices Give Buy/Sell open signals PUSH notifications E-mail sending Pop-up alert Customizeable Information panel Input parameters: RSI Period: The Period size of the RSI indicator. RSI Ap
Trendiness Index
Libertas LLC
5 (3)
Indicatori
"The trend is your friend" is one of the best known sayings in investing, because capturing large trendy price movements can be extremely profitable. However, trading with the trend is often easier said than done, because many indicators are based on price reversals not trends. These aren't very effective at identifying trendy periods, or predicting whether trends will continue. We developed the Trendiness Index to help address this problem by indicating the strength and direction of price trend
Infinity Trend Pro
Yaroslav Varankin
1 (1)
Indicatori
This is a trend indicator without redrawing Developed instead of the binary options strategy (by the color of the Martingale candlestick) Also works well in forex trading When to open trades (binary options) A signal will appear in the place with a candle signaling the current candle It is recommended to open a deal for one candle of the current timeframe M1 and M5 When a blue dot appears, open a deal up When a red dot appears, open a trade down. How to open trades on Forex. When a signal is rec
Gold Bricks FX Gold
Sayan Vandenhout
Experts
Gold Bricks FX USES THE TREND WAVE INDICATOR AND IT CAN IDENTIFY THE BEGINNING AND THE END OF A NEW WAVE TREND MOVEMENT. AS AN OSCILLATOR, THE INDICATOR IDENTIFIES THE OVERBOUGHT AND OVERSOLD ZONES. IT WORKS GREAT TO CATCH THE SHORT TERM PRICE REVERSALS AND USES A MARTINGALE STRATEGY TO CLOSE ALL TRADES IN PROFIT. USE DEFAULT SETTINGS ON H1 OR HIGHER TIME FRAME ON ANY PAIR FOR MORE ACCURATE TRADES WHY THIS EA : Smart entries calculated by 4 great strategies The EA can be run on even a $300
Master 360 Circle Chart With Arrows
Francesco Rubeo
5 (1)
Indicatori
Trade with Gann on your side!! MASTER CIRCLE 360 CIRCLE CHART, originally created by Gann admitted that this is “The Mother of all charts”. It is one of the last studies that this great trader left for us. The numeric tab le is apparently quite simple like all the tables and is based on square numbers, the SQUARE OF 12 and is by evolution, one of the most important square numbers. Here we can find CYCLE, PRICE AND TIME thanks to angles and grades, to show past and future support and resistance.
Auto Optimized RSI
Davit Beridze
5 (2)
Indicatori
Auto Optimized RSI è un indicatore a freccia intelligente e facile da usare, progettato per fornire segnali di acquisto e vendita precisi. Utilizza simulazioni di trading su dati storici per individuare automaticamente i livelli RSI più efficaci per ogni strumento e timeframe. Questo indicatore può essere utilizzato come sistema di trading autonomo o integrato nella tua strategia esistente, ed è particolarmente utile per i trader a breve termine. A differenza dei livelli fissi tradizionali del R
Magical Arrow
Ranguni Abdulsamir Abdulmajid
Indicatori
Magical Arrow Indicator – Clear & Reliable Signals The Magical Arrow Indicator is a non-repainting, trend-following tool that gives you crystal-clear Buy and Sell signals . It  high-probability reversals and entries . No more guesswork – just follow the arrows on your chart! The Magical Arrow Indicator is a powerful, easy-to-use trading tool that helps you catch the most profitable Buy and Sell opportunities in the Forex market. It is designed for beginners and professional traders , giving y
RSI Speed mp
DMITRII GRIDASOV
Indicatori
Indicatore Crypto_Forex "RSI SPEED" per MT4 - ottimo strumento predittivo, senza bisogno di ridisegnare. - Il calcolo di questo indicatore si basa su equazioni fisiche. L'RSI SPEED è la derivata prima dell'RSI stesso. - L'RSI SPEED è ottimo per scalping di ingresso nella direzione del trend principale. - Usalo in combinazione con un indicatore di trend appropriato, ad esempio HTF MA (come nelle immagini). - L'indicatore RSI SPEED mostra la velocità con cui l'RSI cambia direzione: è molto sensi
Gli utenti di questo prodotto hanno anche acquistato
Gann Made Easy
Oleg Rodin
4.82 (145)
Indicatori
Gann Made Easy è un sistema di trading Forex professionale e facile da usare che si basa sui migliori principi del trading utilizzando la teoria di mr. WD Gann. L'indicatore fornisce segnali ACQUISTA e VENDI accurati, inclusi i livelli di Stop Loss e Take Profit. Puoi fare trading anche in movimento utilizzando le notifiche PUSH. CONTATTATEMI DOPO L'ACQUISTO PER RICEVERE CONSIGLI DI TRADING, BONUS E L'ASSISTENTE EA GANN MADE EASY GRATUITAMENTE! Probabilmente hai già sentito parlare molte volte d
Trend indicator AI
Ramil Minniakhmetov
5 (68)
Indicatori
Trend Ai indicator è un ottimo strumento che migliorerà l'analisi di mercato di un trader combinando l'identificazione della tendenza con punti di ingresso utilizzabili e avvisi di inversione. Questo indicatore consente agli utenti di navigare nelle complessità del mercato forex con fiducia e precisione Oltre ai segnali primari, l'indicatore Ai di tendenza identifica i punti di ingresso secondari che si presentano durante i pullback o i ritracciamenti, consentendo ai trader di capitalizzare le
M1 Sniper
Oleg Rodin
4.89 (18)
Indicatori
M1 SNIPER è un sistema di indicatori di trading facile da usare. Si tratta di un indicatore a freccia progettato per l'intervallo temporale M1. L'indicatore può essere utilizzato come sistema autonomo per lo scalping sull'intervallo temporale M1 e come parte del tuo sistema di trading esistente. Sebbene questo sistema di trading sia stato progettato specificamente per il trading sull'intervallo temporale M1, può comunque essere utilizzato anche con altri intervalli temporali. Inizialmente ho pro
Advanced Dashboard for Currency Strength and Speed
Bernhard Schweigert
4.79 (98)
Indicatori
Attualmente 20% di sconto! La soluzione migliore per ogni principiante o trader esperto! Questo software per cruscotti funziona su 28 coppie di valute. Si basa su 2 dei nostri indicatori principali (Advanced Currency Strength 28 e Advanced Currency Impulse). Offre un'ottima panoramica dell'intero mercato Forex. Mostra i valori di forza delle valute avanzate, la velocità di movimento delle valute e i segnali per 28 coppie Forex in tutti i (9) timeframe. Immaginate come migliorerà il vostro tra
Scalper Inside PRO
Alexey Minkov
4.74 (69)
Indicatori
An exclusive indicator that utilizes an innovative algorithm to swiftly and accurately determine the market trend. The indicator automatically calculates opening, closing, and profit levels, providing detailed trading statistics. With these features, you can choose the most appropriate trading instrument for the current market conditions. Additionally, you can easily integrate your own arrow indicators into Scalper Inside Pro to quickly evaluate their statistics and profitability. Scalper Inside
Game Changer Indicator
Vasiliy Strukov
5 (2)
Indicatori
Game Changer è un indicatore di tendenza rivoluzionario, progettato per essere utilizzato su qualsiasi strumento finanziario, per trasformare il tuo Metatrader in un potente analizzatore di trend. L'indicatore non ridisegna e non subisce ritardi. Funziona su qualsiasi intervallo temporale e aiuta a identificare i trend, segnala potenziali inversioni, funge da meccanismo di trailing stop e fornisce avvisi in tempo reale per risposte tempestive del mercato. Che tu sia un trader esperto, un profess
Trend Screener
STE S.S.COMPANY
4.79 (95)
Indicatori
Indicatore di tendenza, soluzione unica rivoluzionaria per il trading di tendenze e il filtraggio con tutte le importanti funzionalità di tendenza integrate in un unico strumento! È un indicatore multi-timeframe e multi-valuta al 100% non ridipingibile che può essere utilizzato su tutti i simboli/strumenti: forex, materie prime, criptovalute, indici e azioni. OFFERTA A TEMPO LIMITATO: l'indicatore di screening di supporto e resistenza è disponibile a soli 50$ e a vita. (Prezzo originale 250$) (o
SMC Easy Signal
Mohamed Hassan
4.67 (12)
Indicatori
2 copies left at $65, next price is $120 SMC Easy Signal was built to remove the confusion around the smart money concept by turning structural shifts like BOS (Break of Structure) and CHoCH (Change of Character) into simple buy and sell trading signals. It simplifies market structure trading by automatically identifying breakouts and reversals as they happen, allowing traders to focus on execution rather than analysis. Whether the market is continuing its trend or preparing to reverse, the i
Advanced Supply Demand
Bernhard Schweigert
4.91 (296)
Indicatori
CURRENTLY 26% OFF !! Best Solution for any Newbie or Expert Trader! This indicator is a unique, high quality and affordable trading tool because we have incorporated a number of proprietary features and a new formula. With this update, you will be able to show double timeframe zones. You will not only be able to show a higher TF but to show both, the chart TF, PLUS the higher TF: SHOWING NESTED ZONES. All Supply Demand traders will love it. :) Important Information Revealed Maximize the potentia
Adaptive Volatility Range
Stanislav Konin
5 (3)
Indicatori
Adaptive Volatility Range [AVR] is a powerful tool for identifying key trend reversal points. AVR accurately reflects the Average True Range (ATR) of volatility, taking into account the Volume-Weighted Average Price (VWAP). The indicator adapts to any market volatility by calculating the average volatility over a specific period, ensuring a stable rate of profitable trades. You receive not just an indicator but a professional automated trading system , AVR-EA . Advantages: Automated Trading Sys
Currency Strength Wizard
Oleg Rodin
4.84 (55)
Indicatori
Currency Strength Wizard è un indicatore molto potente che ti fornisce una soluzione all-in-one per un trading di successo. L'indicatore calcola la potenza di questa o quella coppia forex utilizzando i dati di tutte le valute su più intervalli di tempo. Questi dati sono rappresentati in una forma di indice di valuta facile da usare e linee elettriche di valuta che puoi utilizzare per vedere il potere di questa o quella valuta. Tutto ciò di cui hai bisogno è collegare l'indicatore al grafico che
IQ Gold Gann Levels
INTRAQUOTES
5 (4)
Indicatori
Presenting one-of-a-kind Gann Indicator for XAUUSD IQ Gold Gann Levels is a non-repainting, precision tool designed exclusively for XAUUSD/Gold intraday trading. It uses W.D. Gann’s square root method to plot real-time support and resistance levels, helping traders spot high-probability entries with confidence and clarity. William Delbert Gann (W.D. Gann) was an exceptional market analyst whose trading technique was based on a complex blend of mathematics, geometry, astrology, and ancient calcul
Day Trader Master
Oleg Rodin
5 (14)
Indicatori
Day Trader Master è un sistema di trading completo per i day trader. Le systeme se compose de due indicatori. Un indicar est un signal fléché pour acheter et vendre. C'est l'indicateur de fleche que vous obtenez. Je vous fournirai le deuxième indicaur gratuitement. Le deuxième indicaur è un indicaur de tendance spécialement conçu pour être utilisé conjointement avec ces flèches. GLI INDICATORI NON SI RIPETONO E NON RITARDANO! Usare questo sistema è molto semplice. Devi solo seguire i segnali del
Entry Points Pro
Yury Orlov
4.61 (170)
Indicatori
Indicatore top per MT5 che fornisce segnali accurati per entrare in un trade senza riverniciare! Può essere applicato a qualsiasi attività finanziaria: forex, criptovalute, metalli, azioni, indici.  La versione MT5 è qui Fornirà segnali di trading piuttosto precisi e ti dirà quando è meglio aprire un trade e chiuderlo. Guarda il video (6:22) con un esempio di elaborazione di un solo segnale che ha ripagato l'indicatore! La maggior parte dei trader migliora i propri risultati di trading dura
Dynamic Forex28 Navigator
Bernhard Schweigert
4.43 (7)
Indicatori
Dynamic Forex28 Navigator - Lo strumento di trading Forex di nuova generazione. ATTUALMENTE SCONTATO DEL 49%. Dynamic Forex28 Navigator è l'evoluzione dei nostri indicatori popolari di lunga data, che combinano la potenza di tre in uno: Advanced Currency Strength28 Indicator (695 recensioni) + Advanced Currency IMPULSE con ALERT (520 recensioni) + CS28 Combo Signals (Bonus). Dettagli sull'indicatore https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/758844 Cosa offre l'indicatore di forza di nuova generazione?
M1 Arrow
Oleg Rodin
5 (19)
Indicatori
Una strategia intraday basata su due principi fondamentali del mercato. L'algoritmo si basa sull'analisi dei volumi e delle onde di prezzo utilizzando filtri aggiuntivi. L'algoritmo intelligente dell'indicatore fornisce un segnale solo quando due fattori di mercato si combinano in uno solo. L'indicatore calcola le onde di un certo intervallo sul grafico M1 utilizzando i dati dell'intervallo di tempo più alto. E per confermare l'onda, l'indicatore utilizza l'analisi per volume. Questo indicatore
Dynamic Scalper System
Vitalyi Belyh
Indicatori
L'indicatore " Dynamic Scalper System " è progettato per il metodo di scalping, ovvero per il trading all'interno di onde di trend. Testato sulle principali coppie di valute e sull'oro, è compatibile con altri strumenti di trading. Fornisce segnali per l'apertura di posizioni a breve termine lungo il trend, con ulteriore supporto al movimento dei prezzi. Il principio dell'indicatore. Le frecce grandi determinano la direzione del trend. Un algoritmo per generare segnali per lo scalping sotto fo
FX Power MT4 NG
Daniel Stein
4.95 (20)
Indicatori
FX Power: Analizza la Forza delle Valute per Decisioni di Trading Più Intelligenti Panoramica FX Power è lo strumento essenziale per comprendere la reale forza delle principali valute e dell'oro in qualsiasi condizione di mercato. Identificando le valute forti da comprare e quelle deboli da vendere, FX Power semplifica le decisioni di trading e rivela opportunità ad alta probabilità. Che tu segua le tendenze o anticipi inversioni utilizzando valori estremi di Delta, questo strumento si adatta
Currency Strength Exotics
Bernhard Schweigert
4.88 (33)
Indicatori
ATTUALMENTE SCONTATO DEL 20%! La soluzione migliore per qualsiasi principiante o trader esperto! Questo indicatore è specializzato nel mostrare la forza della valuta per qualsiasi simbolo come coppie esotiche, materie prime, indici o futures. È il primo nel suo genere, qualsiasi simbolo può essere aggiunto alla nona riga per mostrare la vera forza della valuta di Oro, Argento, Petrolio, DAX, US30, MXN, TRY, CNH ecc. Si tratta di uno strumento di trading unico, di alta qualità e conveniente pe
PZ Trend Trading
PZ TRADING SLU
4.8 (5)
Indicatori
Capture every opportunity: your go-to indicator for profitable trend trading Trend Trading is an indicator designed to profit as much as possible from trends taking place in the market, by timing pullbacks and breakouts. It finds trading opportunities by analyzing what the price is doing during established trends. [ Installation Guide | Update Guide | Troubleshooting | FAQ | All Products ] Trade financial markets with confidence and efficiency Profit from established trends without getting whip
Market Structure Break Out
Ashkan Hazegh Nikrou
5 (7)
Indicatori
Il Market Structure Break Out (MSB) è uno strumento avanzato progettato per MT4 e MT5 che aiuta i trader a osservare i movimenti del mercato come strutture ordinate. L’indicatore fornisce segnali di trading tramite frecce e avvisi , sia nella direzione del trend che in quella inversa. Una delle caratteristiche più importanti di questo prodotto è il disegno di zone di offerta e domanda che non vengono rimosse . Inoltre, la funzionalità di backtest in tempo reale permette ai trader di valutare le
EZT Trend
Tibor Rituper
4.67 (3)
Indicatori
L'indicatore EZT Trend ti mostrerà la tendenza, il pullback e le opportunità di ingresso. Sono disponibili filtri opzionali e tutti i tipi di avvisi. Vengono aggiunti avvisi tramite posta elettronica e notifiche push. Stiamo anche sviluppando un EA basato su questo indicatore, che sarà presto disponibile. È un indicatore multifunzionale composto da due istogrammi di colore e una linea. È una rappresentazione visiva della direzione e della forza di un trend, inoltre troverai divergenze molte vo
Quantum Heiken Ashi PRO MT4
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.33 (6)
Indicatori
Presentazione del       Grafici   Quantum Heiken Ashi PRO Progettate per fornire informazioni chiare sulle tendenze del mercato, le candele Heiken Ashi sono rinomate per la loro capacità di filtrare il rumore ed eliminare i falsi segnali. Dì addio alle confuse fluttuazioni dei prezzi e dai il benvenuto a una rappresentazione grafica più fluida e affidabile. Ciò che rende il Quantum Heiken Ashi PRO davvero unico è la sua formula innovativa, che trasforma i dati tradizionali delle candele in barre
Cycle Sniper
Elmira Memish
4.39 (36)
Indicatori
Please contact us after your purchase and we will send you the complimentary indicators to complete the system Cycle Sniper is not a holy grail but when you use it in a system which is explained in the videos, you will feel the difference. If you are not willing to focus on the charts designed with Cycle Sniper and other free tools we provide, we recommend not buying this indicator. We recommend watching the videos about the indiactor and system before purchasing. Videos, settings  and descri
GOLD Impulse with Alert
Bernhard Schweigert
4.64 (11)
Indicatori
Questo indicatore è una super combinazione dei nostri 2 prodotti Advanced Currency IMPULSE with ALERT  +   Currency Strength Exotics . Funziona per tutti i time frame e mostra graficamente l'impulso di forza o debolezza per le 8 valute principali più un simbolo! Questo indicatore è specializzato nel mostrare l'accelerazione della forza delle valute per qualsiasi simbolo come oro, coppie esotiche, materie prime, indici o futures. Primo nel suo genere, qualsiasi simbolo può essere aggiunto all
Gold AMS
Aleksandr Makarov
Indicatori
Gold AMS   - is a good technical stock indicator. The indicator algorithm analyzes the asset price movement and reflects volatility and potential entry zones. The indicator 100% does not repaint!!! The best indicator signals: If a signal appears, it does not disappear! Unlike indicators with redrawing, which lead to loss of deposit, because they can show a signal and then remove it. Trading with this indicator is very easy. We wait for a signal from the indicator and enter the transaction, a
PRO Renko System
Oleg Rodin
5 (28)
Indicatori
PRO Renko System è un sistema di trading altamente accurato appositamente progettato per il trading di grafici RENKO. Questo è un sistema universale che può essere applicato a vari strumenti di trading. Il sistema neutralizza efficacemente il cosiddetto rumore di mercato che consente di accedere a segnali di inversione accurati. L'indicatore è molto facile da usare e ha un solo parametro responsabile della generazione del segnale. Puoi facilmente adattare lo strumento a qualsiasi strumento di
Matrix Arrow Indicator MT4
Juvenille Emperor Limited
5 (3)
Indicatori
Matrix Arrow Indicator MT4 è un trend unico 10 in 1 che segue un indicatore multi-timeframe al 100% non ridipinto che può essere utilizzato su tutti i simboli/strumenti: forex, materie prime, criptovalute, indici, azioni.  Matrix Arrow Indicator MT4 determinerà la tendenza attuale nelle sue fasi iniziali, raccogliendo informazioni e dati da un massimo di 10 indicatori standard, che sono: Indice di movimento direzionale medio (ADX) Indice del canale delle materie prime (CCI) Candele classiche He
Advanced Reversal Hunter Pro
Stanislav Konin
Indicatori
Advanced Reversal Hunter Pro (ARH) is a powerful, innovative volatility-based momentum indicator designed to accurately identify key trend reversals. Developed using a special algorithm that provides a clear construction of the average volatility range, without redrawing its values ​​and does not change them. The indicator adapts to any market volatility and dynamically adjusts the width of the band range, depending on current market conditions. Indicator advantages: Advanced Reversal Hunter Pro
Gold Flux Signal
Leandro Bernardez Camero
Indicatori
Gold Flux Signal – Indicatore di segnali senza repaint per XAUUSD Progettato per un'esecuzione chiara dei segnali – Gold Flux Signal è stato creato per fornire segnali chiari e stabili su XAUUSD , senza repaint né backpainting – È stato progettato specificamente per strategie di trend-following e breakout, evitando rumori e grafici sovraccarichi – L'indicatore opera esclusivamente su candele chiuse – Ottimizzato per i timeframe M1, M5 e H1 Segnali visivi stabili – Una volta generato, il se
Altri dall’autore
Engulfing Candlestick Pattern Detector for MT4
Raul Canessa Castameda
Indicatori
The Bullish and Bearish Engulfing Pattern Screener for MetaTrader 4 is a powerful tool designed for traders looking to identify key reversal patterns in the financial markets. This indicator scans price charts for bullish and bearish engulfing patterns, which signal potential trend reversals. Key Features: Real-time Scanning : Continuously analyzes price data to provide instant alerts when engulfing patterns are detected. Customizable Settings : Allows users to adjust parameters to fit their tra
FREE
Bandas de Fibonacci Para Metatrader 4
Raul Canessa Castameda
Indicatori
Indicador de Bandas de Fibonacci para Metatrader 4 . Este indicador funciona de forma similar a las conocidas Bandas de Bollinger clásicas, pero en lugar de usar la desviación estándar para trazar las bandas usa números de Fibonacci y el ATR (Average True Range). Puede usarse para trazar niveles de soporte y resistencia que pueden emplearse en sistemas de scalping de corto plazo y swing trading.  Las bandas del indicador son calculadas de la siguiente forma: Línea central : Media móvil de n peri
FREE
RSI Signals Indicator of RSI Oscillator
Raul Canessa Castameda
5 (1)
Indicatori
RSI Signals is a simple dashboard type indicator that displays the values of the RSI (Relative Strength Index) oscillator on various instruments and time frames chosen by the user. In addition, it can be configured by the trader to show signals when the RSI is in an overbought/oversold condition, when it crosses these levels or when it crosses the 50 level, which is important in some strategies. It is simple and easy to set up. By itself, it should not be used as a trading system since RSI signa
Moving Average Crossovers Dashboard for MT4
Raul Canessa Castameda
4 (1)
Indicatori
The   Moving Average Crossover Dashboard indicator   is a technical tool that displays the crossovers of 2 selected moving averages on the price chart indicating whether it is a bullish or bearish crossover. In addition, as its name indicates, it shows a signal dashboard that indicates in which market and time frame a crossover of the two moving averages occurs. In the setting window the user can select the markets and time frames that can be displayed on the dashboard. You also have the option
Magic MA Moving Averages for MT4
Raul Canessa Castameda
Indicatori
The Magic MA Moving Average Indicator is a market analysis tool that has more than 30 types of moving averages that the trader can use to gauge the market trend. Among the types of moving averages that the trader can visualize are the most common MAs (SMA, EMA and SMMA), adaptive moving averages such as FRAMA and KAMA and other MAs based on innovative calculation and analysis methods such as LSMA, ZLEMA and others. The indicator is designed to display all these moving averages on a single cha
Stochastic Signals Dashboard For MT4
Raul Canessa Castameda
Indicatori
Stochastic Signals is a simple dashboard type indicator that displays the values of the stochastic oscillator on various instruments and time frames chosen by the user. The stochastic is usually used in many trading strategies, especially in countertrend systems when the price reaches overbought/oversold conditions. In addition, this indicator can be configured by the trader to show signals when the stochastic oscillator is in an overbought/oversold condition, when it crosses these levels or whe
ADX Analyzer Board Indicator
Raul Canessa Castameda
Indicatori
ADX Analyzer is a simple dashboard type indicator that displays the values of the ADX oscillator on multiple instruments and time frames chosen by the trader. The ADX is a trend strength indicator that is usually used in many trading strategies, especially in trend following systems, as a filter that indicates when the price has a strong bullish or bearish trend. This indicator and its dashboard can be configured to show signals when the ADX detects a strong bullish/bearish trend, when a strong
Williams R Scanner Indicator
Raul Canessa Castameda
Indicatori
Williams R Scanner Indicator is a technical tool for Metatrader 4 designed to display a simple dashboard showing the values of the Williams %R oscillator across multiple markets and time frames of the trader's choosing. The dashboard also shows when the Williams %R indicator reaches an overbought or oversold condition which may precede market reversals. The trader also has the option of viewing signal alerts on the platform that indicate when the Williams %R has made a bullish or bearish cross
Donchian Scanner Signals Indicator
Raul Canessa Castameda
Indicatori
The Donchian Scanner Signals Indicator with is a powerful tool designed for traders operating in the financial market using the Metatrader 4 platform. This indicator combines the popular Donchian Channels strategy with advanced signalization and real-time alert features, providing a clear view of potential entry and exit points in a financial asset. Key Features: Donchian Channels Visualization: The indicator graphically displays Donchian Channels on the price chart. These channels are formed us
MA Trend Following Indicador 2 Timeframes
Raul Canessa Castameda
Indicatori
MA Trend Following Indicator for MT4 is a simple technical analysis tool designed to follow the trend in any currency pair chosen by the trader by combining 3 moving averages on two different time frames, one long term and one short term.  It basically provides a bullish or bearish signal when the moving averages on one time frame align with the moving averages on a different time frame to have a confluence signal. The indicator is presented as a screener with multiple currency pairs (that th
RSI Screener Indicator for Metatrader 5
Raul Canessa Castameda
Indicatori
RSI Screener for MT5 is a simple dashboard-type indicator that displays the RSI (Relative Strength Index) oscillator values on different instruments and time frames chosen by the user. In addition, it can be configured by the trader to show signals when the RSI is in overbought/oversold condition, when it crosses these levels or when it crosses the 50 level, which is important in some strategies. It is simple and easy to configure. On its own, it should not be used as a trading system since RSI
Filtro:
lauro1956
5742
lauro1956 2024.11.28 18:00 
 

L'utente non ha lasciato alcun commento sulla valutazione.

Rispondi alla recensione