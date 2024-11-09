Mean Reversal Screener Indicator

The Mean Reversal Indicator for MetaTrader 4 is a custom technical tool that identifies when the market reaches an n-period high or low, signaling potential mean reversion opportunities. Acting as a versatile screener, this indicator enables traders to detect n-period highs/lows across any selected timeframe and market offered by the broker, making it highly adaptable for multi-market or multi-timeframe analysis.

Additionally, the Mean Reversal Indicator offers optional signal filters, including the Relative Strength Index (RSI) and 200-period and 100-period moving averages. By activating these filters, traders can enhance the accuracy of high/low alerts, aligning signals with broader market conditions like trend direction and momentum.

For example, the indicator can display in which markets and timeframes the price has reached a 10-period high or low while being above or below the 200-period simple moving average.

Therefore, we can use this indicator to find markets where the price is overextended relative to the average, providing opportunities to execute mean reversion trades.

Key Features:

  • Detects and highlights n-period highs and lows.
  • Functions as a screener across multiple timeframes and markets.
  • Customizable signal filters using RSI and 100/200-period moving averages. The RSI and moving averages periods can be changed.
  • Ideal for trend-following, breakout, and mean reversion trading strategies.

The Mean Reversal Indicator is a valuable tool for traders focused on identifying key price levels with added confirmation through advanced filtering options.



