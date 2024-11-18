40% OFF for 2 DAYS







Please note:

This EA (Expert Advisor) trades continuously. It’s normal for backtesting to show occasional issues; if it didn’t, the EA would be worth far more. You’ll need to monitor it closely. To help manage this, I use an input called “stop opening in general” set to -500. This lets me pause trading if drawdown (DD) increases, so I can evaluate and decide whether to restart or wait for price recovery. The EA generates profit continuously, along with rebate earnings!





The Hedging Master EA uses a highly advanced hedging strategy to minimize risk across various trading approaches. Be sure to read and understand all user inputs before using.





Recommendations:





Key EA Inputs Explained

$2000Can trade any; preferred pairs are EURUSD and GBPUSDRequires adjusted settings for risk management—add a zero to all “pips” inputs and adjust distances if necessarySuitable for any timeframe. Lower timeframes increase trades (and risk). I use 1M and 5M for closer monitoring.Use different magic numbers if running multiple charts in MT4.

Max starting positions (per side): Maximum buy and sell positions at the same time.

Starting lot: Lot size for initial positions.

Starting lot after first two-way lot: Lot size after the initial positions.

Multiplier (Martingale): Multiplier for subsequent positions.

Distance between trades (pips): Minimum spacing between trades.

Change Multiplier and distance after X lot: When lot size reaches X, adjust the multiplier and distance.

New multiplier (default 1.1): Multiplier to control lot size.

New distance after change lot: New distance between trades.

Min TP (in money): Minimum take profit in money to close the basket.

Max sells/buys: Maximum positions for buy/sell.

Max lot (martingale): Max lot size per position.

Stop loss (pips): Stop loss per position.

After X positions the EA will enable overlap: After X positions the EA will close a winning position with a losing one to reduce DD.





Key Risk-Control Inputs

Stop opening positions if DD is below X: Pauses opening new positions if drawdown falls below X.

Start opening positions if DD is below X: Resumes opening positions if drawdown improves past X.

Stop opening positions generally if DD is below X: Pauses all new trades if drawdown drops below X.

This is essential for EA control.





New Features in Version 1.1 (2024.11.05)

New input: "Restart after general DD is below X plus technical."

Automatically resumes trading when drawdown is below X and certain technical conditions are met. To disable, set a high value like -1,000,000. Two new buttons: Instantly pause or restart the EA from the chart, without relying on input triggers.

IMPORTANT: the buttons will work only if there are martingale positions on the chart already.



In my signal, I set the DD threshold at -220. If drawdown reaches -220, I assess conditions before deciding to resume or wait for market recovery, reducing risk on new positions.

Let me know if you need further tweaks!