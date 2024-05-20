Super Hedge Modus


VERY IMPORTANT:Before you purchase-test this EA :

DOWNLOAD history of pair in 1M

  • Use spread below 30 point.
  • You must have a HEDGE BROKER that allows more than 300 orders at the same time in one account.(contact me if you do not know any .)
  • Super Hedge Modus Multipair function=>

If you run more than 1 pair in same account and you DO NOT CHANGE the magic numbers, the EA will manage all trades as one pair!


  • Of course if you set different magic numbers the pairs will trade separately.




About Super Hedge Modus EA :

This is a 1000$+ EA but i will keep it very low because i want to have many clients happy and because the EA can be optimized and produce 100nds of sets, so, this is impossible to make my own, so, i leave the price low for this as well.



SUPER TIPS for monitoring your account:


Given the fact that the EA opens a lot of trades and all these can be 0.01 ,you have PLENTY of time to:

-evaluate the situation and set the EA to only open sells or only open buys or you can just wait.

-You can increase the lot if you want and believe that the price will reverse ,so you get out quickly.

-Or,you can either ask my advice.( I am trading manually 17 years now,so, i have a good experience from technical analysis)





About the EA:

Super Hedge Modus is a non stop hedging system which trades always on trend based on the MA that you will decide.

It opens always 0.01 and, IF you want ,a different size after some specific DD that you will decide.

There are multiple mathematics inside the code for DD reducing with overlaps(close losing positions with winnings).

THE signal's set is a little bit risky cause the DD values are close to each other and kind of low.

You can create MANY DIFFERENT SETS based on the pair,TIME-FRAME and RISK appetite.

it is an ONE KIND EA.





Recommendations:

  • 3000+ balance.( The more the better if you can )
  • TF: Every timeframe produces different results.It is up to user's risk tolerance which timeframe he will use based on your optimizations.My signal uses M1.
  • Any pair.( i use it mostly with GBPUSD) - Each pair may need different sets.
  • Try have low spread for better results.
  • Different magic numbers between pairs in same account will trade the pairs separately.SAME magic numbers with trade the pairs as one.



    Inputs:

    • Magic No:Magic number
    • Lot:The starting lot.
    • Lot after 1st DD resume:This is the lot the EA will use after the 1st resuming trading after PAUSING trading.(see inputs below)
    • Lot Add to High/Low after 2nd resume: The Lot size will be increased with the value will will set only if the buys make new low and only if the sells make new high.Each time the price is ON TREND the lot will stay as the value of the above input flat.
    IMPORTANT: if you do not want increment of the lot, just set the value at 0.001.
        • Distance as point:The Distance as points.Note: There will be some cases that you may have distance,lower than this you set based on Price action.This is based on the EAs algorithm that needs to be done.
        • Distance After 1sr Resume in point: This is the NEW distance the EA will use after resuming trading after PAUSING trading.(see inputs below).This distance will apply to both resumes.
        • Basket profit as $:This is the minimum profit.
        • Minimum opposite trades to close:The minimum trades the EA will close from the opposite (losing) side.
        • Max Buy Trades:The max buy trades.
        • Max Sell Trades:The max sell trades.


        • 2nd phase Loss Pause as $: The EA will pause trading for second time(after the first=see below inputs) (NOTE:It will stop opening orders only for the Directions that the DD occurred.If the Buys are in DD, it will open only sells etc.)
        • 2nd phase Loss continue as $: The EA will resume trading with the '' Lot Add to High/Low after 2nd resume''
        • 1st phase Loss pause as $:The EA will pause trading for the first time if DD is X$ (NOTE:It will stop opening orders only for the Directions that the DD occurred.If the Buys are in DD, it will open only sells etc.)
        • 1st phase Loss continue as $: The EA will resume trading with the '' Lot after 1st DD resume ''
        • Max spread in points:The EA will open positions within this value.
        • Close some trades (at least 1 in loss) when DD reach X$:The EA will close some positions(how much in value,you will set it with the below input),when the DD reaches X.
        • How much $Loss to close after above DD reached:The EA will start close positions(at least 1 in loss) to reach the value you want.So if the DD is 2000 and you set the EA to close 100$, the EA will close positions that are valued with -100$ loss and will continue its job.If you want to close all positions ,just set the same amount as the DD.

          • MA period:The Moving Average BASED on which you want the EA to follow the trend.






          *I personally monitor the signal and may interfere with some manual trades.


