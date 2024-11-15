Long Bar Detector

Indicator detects long bars.

How to use:

base = base value in points of our long bar if this value is larger than bar we have our signal.

useSplit = when we want to divide our trading into two before and after preset time. Both before and after work the same as our base.

splitTimeHour = split time hour 14:00 would be 14.

splitTimeMinute = split time minute 14:30 would be 30.

before = same as base long bar value in points.

after same as base long bar value in points.

useATR = instead of base points for our long bar we will use ATR. Base*(ATR*mod) (wont work with split)

atrPeriod = ATR period 10.

atrMod = ATR multiplier use it to change your long bar settings.

AlerConfirmation = turns on and off alerts.

CalculatedBars = how many bars will be calculated.

While using ATR change atrMod.


