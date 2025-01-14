One Move

Enter/Exit indicator

Try trading on signal change BUY/SELL to Sell SELL/BUY to buy or exit by signal change. Very good for trading news.

Info:

CalculatedBars = Indicator Calculated Bars;

AlertConfirmation = true On false Off

LongBarPoints = maximum point value for signal long bar size.

Buffer0[] = Arrow Up;

Buffer1[] = Arrow Down;

Buffer4[] = 1 or 0 Buy Signal

Buffer5[] = 1 or 0 Sell Signal


