One Move
- Indicatori
- Damian Mateusz Wojtowicz
- Versione: 1.3
- Aggiornato: 23 gennaio 2025
- Attivazioni: 5
Enter/Exit indicator
Try trading on signal change BUY/SELL to Sell SELL/BUY to buy or exit by signal change. Very good for trading news.
Info:
CalculatedBars = Indicator Calculated Bars;
AlertConfirmation = true On false Off
LongBarPoints = maximum point value for signal long bar size.
Buffer0[] = Arrow Up;
Buffer1[] = Arrow Down;
Buffer4[] = 1 or 0 Buy Signal
Buffer5[] = 1 or 0 Sell Signal