Long Bar Detector
- Göstergeler
- Damian Mateusz Wojtowicz
- Sürüm: 1.4
- Güncellendi: 15 Kasım 2024
- Etkinleştirmeler: 5
Indicator detects long bars.
How to use:
base = base value in points of our long bar if this value is larger than bar we have our signal.
useSplit = when we want to divide our trading into two before and after preset time. Both before and after work the same as our base.
splitTimeHour = split time hour 14:00 would be 14.
splitTimeMinute = split time minute 14:30 would be 30.
before = same as base long bar value in points.
after = same as base long bar value in points.
useATR = instead of base points for our long bar we will use ATR. Base*(ATR*mod) (wont work with split)
atrPeriod = ATR period 10.
atrMod = ATR multiplier use it to change your long bar settings.
AlerConfirmation = turns on and off alerts.
CalculatedBars = how many bars will be calculated.
While using ATR change atrMod.