DominuTron MT5

Introducing DominuTron, the ultimate Forex Expert Advisor (EA) designed to navigate the dynamic and ever-changing currency markets with unparalleled precision and adaptability. With its innovative approach, DominuTron combines trend-following strategies with intelligent grid recovery techniques to maximize profit potential in any market condition

  • Price will go up from $99 up to the final price of $1199.
  • Set files and backtest results can be downloaded from here. MT4 version is available here.

When trading with the trend, DominuTron seamlessly identifies and capitalizes on market momentum, keeping positions open for extended periods to ride the trend waves to their fullest potential. Utilizing advanced trailing stop techniques, it ensures that profits are protected and maximized as the trend progresses, allowing traders to capture substantial gains with minimal risk.

In instances where the market moves against the trend, DominuTron swiftly activates its grid recovery mechanism. This sophisticated feature enables the EA to strategically place additional trades at predetermined intervals, creating a grid that effectively lowers the average entry price and facilitates a quicker return to profitability.

Dynamic lot sizing lies at the core of DominuTron's risk management strategy, ensuring that position sizes adjust proportionally to the account balance. This innovative approach allows traders to scale their profits as their account grows, maximizing returns while minimizing exposure.

Moreover, DominuTron employs a dynamic take-profit mechanism that intelligently adjusts based on market conditions, allowing it to squeeze every ounce of profit from open positions. This adaptive feature ensures that traders can capitalize on favorable market movements to optimize their gains.

DominuTron offers a comprehensive array of customization options, empowering traders to tailor every aspect of position opening, trailing, and closing to suit their individual trading preferences and risk tolerance levels. Whether it's setting specific entry criteria, fine-tuning trailing stop parameters, or defining custom take-profit levels, DominuTron provides traders with the flexibility and control needed to achieve their trading objectives.

With its unparalleled combination of trend-following prowess, grid recovery capabilities, dynamic risk management, and customizable features, DominuTron stands as the ultimate Forex EA for traders seeking consistent profitability and unmatched adaptability in the currency markets.

  • Currency Pair: EURUSD, default settings, no set file required (reduce 'Percentage' under"Money Management" for lower risk.
  • Timeframe: 15m
  • The EA does not trade very often as it waits for the right moment to get in. If you want more trades, you can play with the filters but please run your own backtest and run on a demo account first.
  • Other currency pairs are being back-tested. Set files will be provided soon.

  • We only sell EAs through the MQL5 market. If you're offered our products elsewhere, it's a SCAM.
  • Please test on a demo account first.
  • DominuTron has been stress tested for the longest available period for EURUSD (since May 2003), using multiple price feeds for various brokers, and nothing seems to be able to make it fail.
  • Please see attached Quant Analysis. This shows  DominuTron making profit every year since 2003, with only five losing months in 21 years!
  • DominuTron will NOT make you a millionaire, and no other EA will. Trade responsibly, make consistent gains, and this will keep you in the game.
  • DominuTron does NOT use AI, ChatGPT, Neural Networks, Machine Learning, Quantum Computing, etc etc. It uses proven and backtested strategies for development and live execution.
  • Minimum account balance: $1000.
  • DominuTron can be used with Prop Firms, but you need to adjust risk. Also, please see our free PropFirm Consistency Analyst EA.
  • If you like our products, we will very much appreciate a positive comment and/or a review.
nunovski
283
nunovski 2024.12.24 19:40 
 

L'utente non ha lasciato alcun commento sulla valutazione.

Ashraf Elrefaey
2617
Risposta dello sviluppatore Ashraf Elrefaey 2025.01.02 12:51
First, happy new year and massive apologies for the delay.
Second, I really appreciate downloading & testing the EA - thank you. The EA does not trade very often as it waits for the right moment to get in. If you want more trades, you can play with the filters, but please run your own backtest and run on a demo account first.
Ahmed Abd
18
Ahmed Abd 2024.11.29 00:11 
 

L'utente non ha lasciato alcun commento sulla valutazione.

