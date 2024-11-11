https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/125319



The Trend Catcher 101 is a powerful and reliable Expert Advisor that can help you to catch market trend movements after confirmation . This EA is based on the real market power movement method.

it suppose to be under expert section but because some tricks causing the boot to avoid some trades when the market unstable so its unable to be validated , anyway the test showing a lot .



The Trend Catcher uses the market power to determine the optimal entry for each trade. The EA automatically calculates the risk and position size based on your account balance and risk appetite. You can't adjust parameters , such as a trailing-stop, and the take-profit target, because due the price its limited to growing small accounts up to 700% within 2 months .



With the Trend Catcher101, you can relax and watch the EA setting buy or sell stops at the given breakout levels after you decided to activate the EA with a click of a button. This EA is ideal for beginners and experienced traders who are looking for a simple and effective trading strategy. But keep in mind that this EA is not meant to set and forget unless your account more than 200 $ .

but don't worry the draw down is nothing .



Settings:

Symbols: XAUUSD

if you used it with other pairs so the take profit is not adjusted for the pairs so you have to close it manually .



if you satisfy with the performance and I'm sure that will happen you will be invited to the higher unlimited version with good price hence its not for sale now .





