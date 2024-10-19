Harmonic Price Patterns
This indicator has the capability to manually display the closest harmonic pattern to you. It allows you to easily adjust its parameters and create your own custom harmonic pattern, while also displaying the price distance between each point.
Key Features of the Manual Harmonic Pattern Indicator
Harmonic Pattern Identification
Detects popular harmonic patterns such as ABCD, Gartley, Bat, Butterfly, Crab, and Shark.
Displays patterns automatically or semi-automatically on the chart.
Customizable Parameters
Adjust Fibonacci ratios for each leg (e.g., XA, AB, BC, CD).
Modify pattern sensitivity to reduce false identifications.
Define custom patterns with user-defined ratios.
Price Distance Calculation
Measures and displays price differences between key points (e.g., the distance from point A to B).
Shows potential profit targets and stop-loss levels based on the pattern structure.
Trading Alerts
Provides alerts when a pattern completes.
Generates buy/sell signals based on price reactions at harmonic levels.
Multi-Timeframe Support
Works on all timeframes (from 1-minute to monthly charts).
Compatible with all currency pairs and financial markets.
How to Use the Indicator
Load the Indicator (on platforms like MetaTrader or TradingView).
Adjust Parameters:
Select the pattern type (e.g., Bearish Gartley).
Set Fibonacci ratios (e.g., 0.618 for AB or 1.272 for BC).
-
Confirm the Pattern:
The indicator automatically marks potential patterns.
Manually fine-tune points if needed for higher accuracy.
Trade Execution:
Enter trades when the pattern aligns with standard Fibonacci levels.
Place stop-loss beyond point D and take profit based on pattern extensions.
Pros and Cons
Advantages:
Reduces human error in identifying complex patterns.
Highly flexible parameter customization.
Ideal for advanced traders using reversal strategies.
Limitations:
Requires deep knowledge of harmonic trading and Fibonacci levels.
Incorrect settings may generate false signals.
