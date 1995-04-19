Multi Fair Value Gap

This indicator (Fair Value Gap - FVG) also **has the capability** to display **multiple timeframes** of your choice **simultaneously on a single chart**. This feature allows you to identify **stronger and more accurate signals**, as you can analyze price discrepancies (Gaps) across higher or lower timeframes, helping you make smarter trading decisions.  


For example, if you spot a bullish FVG on the **1-hour timeframe** and it is also confirmed on the **4-hour timeframe**, the likelihood of price reverting toward fair value becomes stronger. This **multi-timeframe functionality** helps filter out market noise, allowing you to focus only on high-probability trading opportunities.  


**Benefits of Displaying Multiple Timeframes on a Single Chart:**  

✅ Identifying **multi-layered confirmations** for trade entries  

✅ Reducing **false signals** by filtering out market noise  

✅ Analyzing **both short-term and long-term trends** simultaneously  

✅ Improving accuracy in spotting **potential price reversal points**  


This feature makes the FVG indicator a **powerful and flexible** tool for price action traders and technical analysts.

