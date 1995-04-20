ICT Fair value gap MTF for MT4

This indicator managge all kind of ICT FVG include: FVG, SIBI, BISI, Inverse FVG. The advantage point of this indicator is mangage FVG on all timeframe.

FVG - Fair value gap

ICT Fair value gap is found in a “three candles formation” in such a way that the middle candle is a big candlestick with most body range and the candles above & below that candle are short and don’t completely overlap the body of middle candle.

* This indicator allow filter FVG by ATR. So you can just show valid FVG which have "body" larger than ATF * atr_multiple





SIBI - Sell Side Imbalance Buy Side Inefficiency

It is basically a bearish fair value gap followed by an impulsive downward price movement driven primarily by sellers with minimum buyers to counter it.

SIBI is a three candle formation with large bodies and minimal wicks indicating strong selling pressure.





BISI - Buy Side Imbalance Sell Side Inefficiency

It is basically a bullish fair value gap followed by a strong upward price movement driven predominantly by buyers with minimum sellers to counter it.

BISI is a three candle formation with large bodies and minimal wicks indicating strong buying pressure.

The presence of three candles creates a gap between the high of the first candle and the low of the third candle.

This gap signifies the strength of buyers and the lack of efficiency among seller, hence referred to as BISI (Buy Side Imbalance Sell Side Inefficiency).





* BISI and SIBI checked by fomular:

+ Current closed candle have body > ATR*atr_multiple /2

+ Previous candle (body of fvg) have body > ATR*atr_multiple

+ Start candle have body > ATR*atr_multiple / 2

+ All 3 candle have tail > ATR





iICT Inversion Fair Value Gap

ICT inversion fair value gap also known as inverse FVG is a failed fair value gap which is not respected by price.

An inversion fair value gap forms when a fair value gap fails to hold the price and price goes beyond breaking the fair value gap.

Inversion fair value gap signals the most initial shift in momentum of price.

As price moves in a direction its respects the fair value gaps and continues its move.

Settings: + What TF should enable in default + What TF should calculated. If you never use FVG on Monthly timeframe, please set Use TF on MN1 = false. It good for indicator performance + Atr multiplier + Color of FVG + Show / hide invalid FVG + Notification settings.





