UTBot with EMA filter

Advanced ATR Trailing Stop with EMA Filter Indicator

Introducing the ATR Trailing Stop with EMA Filter Indicator, a powerful tool designed to enhance your trading strategy with advanced signal filtering. This indicator combines the precision of ATR (Average True Range) trailing stop calculations with the flexibility of an EMA (Exponential Moving Average) filter, ensuring you capture the best opportunities in the market.

Key Features:

  • Dual Signal Arrows: The indicator provides two types of arrows:
    • Blue Arrow: A strong buy signal when price crosses the ATR trailing stop and meets the EMA filter criteria.
    • Red Arrow: A strong sell signal when price crosses the ATR trailing stop and meets the EMA filter criteria.
  • Gray Signal Arrows: For added precision, gray arrows are displayed when the ATR trailing stop condition is met, but the EMA filter is not. This provides a secondary confirmation layer to avoid false signals.
    • Gray Buy Arrow: Price crosses ATR but does not satisfy EMA conditions for buy.
    • Gray Sell Arrow: Price crosses ATR but does not satisfy EMA conditions for sell.
  • Customizable EMA Filter: You can adjust the EMA period and type (close, open, etc.) to fine-tune the indicator based on your trading preferences.
  • Visual Clarity: A clean, easy-to-read visual display of arrows and EMA line directly on your chart ensures quick decision-making.
  • Complete Control: The option to turn on or off arrow signals allows you to customize the display according to your needs.

Why Use This Indicator?

This indicator is ideal for traders looking to refine their entry and exit points using the ATR trailing stop, but with the added benefit of signal filtering through EMA. By combining these two powerful strategies, you can avoid false signals, manage risk more effectively, and improve the accuracy of your trades.

How It Works:

  • The ATR trailing stop tracks price movements and determines potential reversal points.
  • The EMA filter confirms the strength of buy or sell signals, ensuring higher-quality trades.
  • Gray arrows signal potential trade opportunities that don’t fully meet EMA criteria, giving you added flexibility in your strategy.

Custom Inputs:

  • ATR Periods: Adjust the sensitivity of the trailing stop.
  • EMA Period: Fine-tune the EMA settings to match your strategy.
  • Arrow Colors: Customize the colors of buy/sell arrows for better visual clarity.

Upgrade your trading strategy today with the ATR Trailing Stop with EMA Filter Indicator and gain the edge you need in the markets.

