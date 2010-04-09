CM Williams Vix Fix MT5

Indicator Name: CM_Williams_Vix_Fix Finds Market Bottoms

Overview: The CM_Williams_Vix_Fix Finds Market Bottoms indicator is an advanced tool designed to identify market reversal points across various asset classes. Inspired by the original work of Larry Williams, this indicator provides similar insights to the VIX for stock indices but with the added flexibility of functioning effectively across all asset types.

Key Features:

  • Versatility Across Asset Classes: Unlike traditional indicators that are limited to specific markets, the CM_Williams_Vix_Fix can be applied to a wide range of assets, including stocks, forex, commodities, and cryptocurrencies.
  • Customizable Settings: The indicator allows for slight adjustments to its settings, enabling users to fine-tune it according to the specific characteristics of their chosen asset class. The default settings are optimized for daily charts, but the indicator also performs exceptionally well on intra-day charts.
  • Percentile-Based Highlight Bars: The indicator utilizes customized “percentile” based highlight bars, providing a visual representation of potential market bottoms. Users may need to adjust the settings slightly to match the volatility and behavior of different assets.

Designed For:

  • Daily Charts: The default configuration is optimized for daily timeframes, offering reliable signals for medium to long-term traders.
  • Intra-Day Charts: Traders who focus on shorter timeframes will find that the indicator also delivers strong performance on intra-day charts, helping to identify short-term reversal opportunities.

Usage Tips:

  • While the default settings provide a solid starting point, it’s recommended to experiment with adjustments to better suit the specific asset class and trading style you are working with.
  • This indicator is particularly useful in markets with significant volatility, where it can help in anticipating reversals and managing risk more effectively.


