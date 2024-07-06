Quasimodo Trade Master

Quasimodo Trade Master EA: Unlock the Power of the Quasimodo Chart Pattern

The Quasimodo Chart Pattern is a hidden gem in the world of trading. Also known as a Change of Character (ChoCh) or QML, this pattern has earned its reputation as one of the most reliable and accurate setups you can find. If you’re an ICT or SMC trader, you’re likely already familiar with its potential.

But here’s the catch: spotting the Quasimodo pattern manually can be time-consuming and mentally draining. That’s where the Quasimodo Trade Master EA comes in. Designed to save you precious time and energy, this expert advisor does the heavy lifting for you. Whether you use it as an indicator or an automated trading system, it’s your secret weapon for staying ahead of the market.

Next price : $300

Price increase every 20 purchases.

Key Features

  1. Pattern Recognition Across All Timeframes: The Quasimodo Trade Master scans the charts tirelessly, identifying trend changes and pinpointing Quasimodo patterns on multiple timeframes. Say goodbye to missed opportunities!

  2. No Repainting: Unlike some other indicators, this EA doesn’t repaint historical signals. What you see is what you get—reliable and accurate.

  3. Pro Tip: The most potent Quasimodo reversals often occur after a long-prevailing trend. Avoid trading signals during extended sideways movements.

Recommendations

  • Higher Timeframes: The real trend is determined on higher timeframes. Use them to filter out noise and focus on the big picture.

  • Indicator Mode: Start with the indicator mode. Wait for the signal candle to close for optimal entries.

  • Additional Confluence: While the Quasimodo Trade Master is powerful on its own, consider pairing it with other trend indicators for added confluence.

Specifications

  • Risk Management: No martingale or grid system. Smart virtual take profit (TP) and stop loss (SL) levels.

  • Trail Your Profits: The EA features a smart virtual trailing stop to lock in gains as the trend develops.

  • Info-Display Panel: Keep track of multiple timeframes without clutter. Stay organized and focused.

Easy-to-Understand Inputs

All the inputs are straightforward and user-friendly. You don’t need to be a trading guru to harness the power of the Quasimodo Trade Master.

NOTE: No trades will be taken when Indicator Mode is enabled, only alerts and notifications will be.






