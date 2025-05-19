Crypto Investor EA MT5

5

LIMITED TIME OFFER ->> BIG DISCOUNT: 60% OFF!!!

Buy Crypto Investor EA at only $197 (Regular Price: $497)

The offer is for limited time! Don't miss!

Whether you're just starting out or already a pro, Crypto Investor EA is your edge in navigating Bitcoin’s high-volatility moves.

Driven by cutting-edge algorithms, powered by advanced high-performance trading algorithms, and built on a lightning-fast, intuitive platform, Crypto Investor EA isn’t just a trading bot — it’s your dedicated engine for capturing Bitcoin gains and riding every major market surge: No more second-guessing! No more missed chances! No more delays!

Trade sharper. Move quicker. Achieve more — with Crypto Investor EA at your command.


Proven Performance, Total Control — The Smarter Way to Trade Bitcoin

Crypto Investor EA delivers powerful results through a fusion of high-precision trading strategies and intelligent money management — all backed by live, real-money performance. This isn’t just theory or sales talk. It’s a tested solution that has delivered good returns in a single month under real market conditions. Check Crypto Investor EA live results on my profile!

Whether you're a growth-focused investor chasing high returns, or a risk-aware trader seeking consistency and capital protection, Crypto Investor EA adapts to your personal trading goals. With Crypto Investor EA, you trade Bitcoin your way — powered by strategies trusted by professionals and proven where it counts: in the real market.


Recommendations:

  • Recommended timeframe: M15 
  • Recommended backtest method: M15 + every tick 
  • Fast backtest method: M1 + open price
  • Supported crypto currencies: BTCUSD (Bitcoin) 
  • Recommended settings: the default settings!

There is a MT4 version too! Check it on my profile!


What Is Crypto Investor EA?

Crypto Investor EA is a next-gen, fully automated trading system built to master the Bitcoin market. Powered by advanced high-performance trading algorithms, it analyzes live data and executes trades with speed and precision no human can match. Unlike generic bots, it’s fine-tuned for Bitcoin’s unique volatility, momentum, and trends — delivering high-confidence signals through trusted brokers.

With Crypto Investor EA, you’re not just automating trades — you’re deploying a smart, Bitcoin-focused engine designed for real-world results.


Standout Features of Crypto Investor EA

  • 24/7 Automated Market Monitoring
  • Real-Time Trading Opportunities
  • Smarter Trade Selection
  • Zero Emotional Trading — only logical, data-driven actions
  • Adaptive Learning Algorithms
  • Minimal Starting Deposit ($500)
  • Full Compatibility with MT4 and MT5
  • Dedicated technical Support
  • Lightning-Fast Execution
  • Precision Trading Decisions – no emotional mistakes
  • Market Adaptability – adapts to new data instantly
  • Flexible Automation – full-auto or manual control based on your preference
  • Drawdown Protection Functions
  • Randomization System


Crypto Investor EA comes with Drawdown Protection Functions

Especially suitable (and not only) for users who trade with prop firms, FTMO and funded accounts, with key functions max daily and equity protections.


Smarter Risk Management for Confident Bitcoin Trading

Crypto Investor EA isn’t just designed to generate profits — it’s built to protect your capital. Every trade is guided by sophisticated risk management systems that automatically adapt to market conditions, keeping your exposure in check even during Bitcoin’s most volatile moves. From precision-calibrated stop-losses and break-even strategies to intelligent position sizing, Crypto Investor EA actively safeguards your portfolio — so you can trade boldly without compromising control.

Whether you're targeting rapid growth or aiming for steady, long-term gains, you’ll have the same smart risk tools used by professional traders — all working behind the scenes to keep your strategy secure.

With Crypto Investor EA, you’re not just trading — you’re harnessing the same strategic power and adaptability that professional traders use to stay ahead in one of the world’s most volatile markets.


Non-Stop Opportunities – Active, Dynamic Trading

One of the biggest frustrations for Bitcoin traders is relying on bots that sit idle for days, missing opportunities and leaving profits on the table. Crypto Investor EA is different.

Built specifically for the high-volatility world of Bitcoin, Crypto Investor EA is engineered to seek out and execute profitable Bitcoin trades daily — not once a week, not once a month. It’s an active powerhouse, constantly analyzing Bitcoin market conditions and moving swiftly to capitalize on every real opportunity.

  • No waiting.
  • No missed opportunities.
  • With Crypto Investor EA, your Bitcoin portfolio stays in motion.
  • Always hunting.
  • Always acting.
  • Always growing.


Bitcoin Trading Reinvented: Inspired by the Best Strategies

Crypto Investor EA draws its strength from some of the most successful Bitcoin trading methodologies ever developed, seamlessly blending scalping precision with trend-dominating systems trusted by professional traders.

Crypto Investor EA refines its approach by adopting advanced tactics inspired by the industry's most successful Bitcoin strategies:

Innovative Grid Management
By intelligently managing trades through adaptive grid techniques, Crypto Investor EA ensures steady profitability even in highly volatile market conditions.

Versatile Market Adaptation
Whether the market is bullish or bearish, Crypto Investor EA navigates both environments to uncover consistent gains.

Automated Trading Efficiency
All trading processes are automated — from scanning markets to executing trades — saving you time and removing emotional decision-making.

Enhanced Risk Management and Accuracy
With advanced algorithms and built-in safeguards, Crypto Investor EA minimizes potential losses and maximizes the precision of trading actions.

Laser-Focused Trend Analysis
Utilizing advanced trend detection, Crypto Investor EA pinpoints intelligent entry and exit points with stunning accuracy


Crypto Investor EA Settings

  • WinLargeFonts – true/false: use "true" to adjust the robot information box display in case you are using the Windows Large Fonts.
  • FixedLots - The extent of the fixed trading volume. If you use AutoMM>0, the value of the FixedLots parameter does not matter.       
  • AutoMM - When set to a value greater than zero, this enables proportional automatic money management. Calculating risk on cryptocurrencies can be complex, so we’ve simplified the process. For example, with a $1,000 account balance and a 1% risk setting, Crypto Investor EA will open trades with a 0.01 lot size. However, because this EA uses a grid and martingale strategy, we strongly recommend using the default risk setting of 0.1% for more conservative and stable trading. 
  • K_Mart -  lot size multiplier for the first line additional trades.
  • Magic - An unique identifier through which Crypto Investor EA recognizes and manages its own positions. If you use other expert advisors on the same account, please ensure that each of them has a distinct unique identifier. 
  • EA_Comment - You can type a comment here if you wish to mark the Crypto Investor EA trades. 
  • MaxSpread - Maximum allowed spread.  
  • OnlyManualTrading – to trade only manually by Crypto Investor EA set this parameter to true. By default, its value is false: this means that the robot can trade automatically and can be used for manual trading.
  • M1_Execution - true/false to enable/disable the execution of the trading logic on M1 bar open
  • ForceProfit – Defines the target average profit as a percentage of the current BTCUSD (Bitcoin) price. Since Bitcoin is highly volatile and has significantly increased in value over the years, using a fixed pip value is no longer practical. Instead, this parameter ties the profit target directly to the live Bitcoin price, ensuring the strategy adapts to market conditions. Based on our extensive testing, this approach delivers consistent and reliable results.
  • CloseOnReverse – true/false to activate/deactivate closing the trades on reversal bar. 
  • CloseReverseBarTF – Time frame for the reversal bar detection system. The default value is 15. Possible values are: 1, 5, 15, 30, 60, 240, 1440, 10080 
  • ForceLoss - Defines the maximum average loss allowed as a percentage of the current BTCUSD (Bitcoin) price. Due to Bitcoin’s high volatility and significant price growth over the years, using a fixed pip-based stop level is no longer effective. Instead, this parameter dynamically adjusts the loss threshold in relation to the live Bitcoin price, allowing the strategy to remain flexible and relevant in changing market conditions. Our testing confirms that this method provides more consistent and realistic risk control. 
  • FixedTakeProfit - Fixed take profit in pips.
  • FixedStopLoss - Fixed stop loss in pips.
  • OscPer - the oscillator period on the M15 timeframe
  • OscLev - the entry overbought and oversold level on the M15 timeframe
  • OscPerHiTF - the oscillator period on the H1 and H4 timeframes
  • OscLevHiTF - the entry overbought and oversold level on the H1 and H4 timeframes 
  • MaxAddTrades - maximum allowed number of the first line additional trades. 
  • AddOnReverse - activates a mode in which the additional trades are allowed only after a reversal bar is detected 
  • ReverseBarTF - the timeframe of the reversal bar for the AddOnReverse feature 
  • AddDistance_Default - the default minimal distance between any of the additional trades and the previews trade as a percentage of the current BTCUSD (Bitcoin) price.
  • AddDistance_1 - the distance between the initial trade and 1st additional trade as a percentage of the current BTCUSD (Bitcoin) price. If the value is 0 (zero) the value of AddDistance_Default will be used!
  • AddDistance_2 - the distance between 1st additional trade and 2nd additional trade as a percentage of the current BTCUSD (Bitcoin) price. If the value is 0 (zero) the value of AddDistance_Default will be used!
  • AddDistance_3 - the distance between 2nd additional trade and 3rd additional trade as a percentage of the current BTCUSD (Bitcoin) price. If the value is 0 (zero) the value of AddDistance_Default will be used!
  • AddDistance_4 - the distance between 3rd additional trade and 4th additional trade as a percentage of the current BTCUSD (Bitcoin) price. If the value is 0 (zero) the value of AddDistance_Default will be used!
  • AddDelay_1 - delay in minutes for opening of 1st additional trade. Value equal to 0 (zero) means that no delay will be used. 
  • AddDelay_2 - delay in minutes before opening of 2nd additional trade. Value equal to 0 (zero) means that no delay will be used.
  • AddDelay_3 - delay in minutes before opening of 3rd additional trade. Value equal to 0 (zero) means that no delay will be used.
  • AddDelay_4 - delay in minutes before opening of 4th additional trade. Value equal to 0 (zero) means that no delay will be used.
  • RecoveryProfit – Specifies the exit profit target as a percentage of the current BTCUSD (Bitcoin) price when a recovery trade is triggered.
  • RecoveryAfter – minimum distance (as a percentage of the current BTCUSD price) between the first recovery trade and the previews additional trade.
  • RecoveryTrades – maximum allowed number of recovery trades.
  • RecoveryTradesDistance – minimum distance (as a percentage of the current BTCUSD price) between the recovery trades.
  • RecoveryRiskMultiplier - lot size multiplier for the recovery trades
  • FridayExit - true/false - if you wish to close all trades on Friday, you should use FridayExit=true.
  • ExitHourFr - the robot will close all open positions at this hour on Friday.
  • LastTradeHour - the robot can trade until the end of this hour on Friday (including this hour).
  • EMAIL_Notification - true/false - enable/disable email notifications.
  • PUSH_Notification - true/false – enable/disable push notifications to mobile phones
  • Maximum open trades (account) – Limits the total number of open trades on the account where Crypto Investor EA is running. When set to a value greater than 0, the EA will monitor all active trades on the account—including those placed by other EAs or manually. If the total number of trades reaches or exceeds the specified limit, Crypto Investor EA will pause opening new positions. 
  • Max open lots – The total allowed lot size for all open trades.
  • Maximum daily loss(currency) - Set a maximum limit on the amount you can lose in a single day to protect your capital.
  • Maximum daily drawdown % - Define the maximum percentage of your balance that can be lost in one day.
  • Daily reset hour(terminal) – Daily reset hour. This is usually 00:00 but if your broker has different reset hour then you can set any hour. Have in mind that if you change the hour directly on the control panel it will be effective after the new hour is reached! 
  • Minimum Equity(currency) - Establish a minimum equity level that, when reached, triggers protective measures.
  • Maximum Equity drawdown % - Limit the maximum percentage drawdown of your total equity to prevent significant losses.
  • Maximum Equity(currency) - Set an upper limit on your equity to help manage gains and protect from volatile shifts.




Recensioni 2
eve costa
62
eve costa 2025.08.25 01:49 
 

I bought it not long ago, and it's been great. Be aware that it's volatile, so start with a position size of 0.01 and believe you'll make a good return, even with a 0.01 position. However, you have to trust and leave it to the EA to work.

Juergen Loebach
1286
Juergen Loebach 2025.07.11 14:30 
 

Questions are answered quickly and in detail.Results with a live account are not yet possible.Supplements are added after 1 to 2 months.

Prodotti consigliati
Infinity Trader EA MT5
Lachezar Krastev
4.52 (33)
Experts
LIMITED TIME OFFER! ->> Buy Infinity Trader EA with -60% OFF! NOTE: Promo price: $197 (Regular Price: $497) - The offer ends soon! Infinity Trader EA Live Results:  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2290275 Infinity Trader EA seamlessly integrates the strengths of Chat GPT and Gemini AI , providing unparalleled market insights and in-depth fundamental analysis. It actively adapts to ever-changing market conditions, identifying statistically significant price patterns with remarkable predictive po
SolarTrade Suite LaunchPad Market Expert
Adam Gerasimov
Experts
SolarTrade Suite Financial Robot: LaunchPad Market Expert - progettato per aprire le negoziazioni! Questo è un robot di trading che utilizza speciali algoritmi innovativi e avanzati per calcolare i suoi valori, il tuo assistente nel mondo dei mercati finanziari. Utilizza il nostro set di indicatori della serie SolarTrade Suite per scegliere meglio il momento in cui lanciare questo robot. Dai un'occhiata agli altri nostri prodotti della serie SolarTrade Suite in fondo alla descrizione. Vuoi n
Zazen EA MT5
Christian Koehler
Experts
Welcome to the revolution of trading! We are a team of trading experts with many years of experience who have channelled their expertise into the development of Zazen EA. Zazen EA can also be used with PropTrading companies (for example FTMO). The EA has many functions (e.g. drawdown limit) that are specifically required in the area of prop trading. The name "Zazen" is no coincidence. It is derived from the Buddhist meditation practice that promotes calmness, serenity and clarity. Zazen EA is no
Nova WDX Trader
Anita Monus
Experts
Nova WDX Trader is a refined implementation of the classic ADX Wilder trend strength algorithm — engineered into a disciplined, automated trading strategy that respects momentum, structure, and timing. It builds on the original logic introduced by Welles Wilder, enhancing it with modern execution and risk control. Rather than reacting to short-term volatility, Nova WDX Trader waits for confirmed directional strength based on Wilder’s ADX formula, ensuring every trade has context and conviction.
Brent Oil
Babak Alamdar
3.67 (9)
Experts
“Due consulenti esperti, un prezzo: alimentare il tuo successo!” Esperto di scalping del petrolio di Brent + Esperto di swingy del petrolio di Brent in un Expert Advisor   Live signal Questo prezzo è temporaneo per la durata della promozione e verrà aumentato a breve Prezzo finale: 5000 $ Sono rimaste solo poche copie al prezzo attuale, il prezzo successivo è -->> 1120 $ Benvenuti al Brent Oil Il consulente esperto di Brent Oil è una centrale elettrica, progettata per dominare i mercati ener
RSI Intelligent
Sabil Yudifera
Experts
RSI Intelligent is a fully automated scalping robot that uses a very efficient Relative Strength Index (RSI) breakout strategy, Probabilistic analysis with (RSI). Most effective in the price Cumulative probability of a normal distribution that occupy the bulk of the market time. Transactions happen almost every day like Scalping follow trend. A Forex robot using the Relative Strength Index (RSI) indicator combined with an artificial neural network would be an advanced automated trading system th
Daytrade Pro Algo MT5
Profalgo Limited
4.18 (11)
Experts
Promozione lancio: Numero limitato di copie disponibili al prezzo corrente Prezzo finale: 990$ Ultimate Combo Deal   ->   click here LIVE RESULTS:   https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/1949810 JOIN PUBLIC GROUP:   Click here Set Files Benvenuto in DayTrade Pro Algo!   Dopo anni di studio dei mercati e programmazione di diverse strategie, ho trovato un algoritmo che ha tutto ciò di cui ha bisogno un buon sistema di trading: È indipendente dal broker Si sviluppa indipendente Mostra backtest molto
Amo AI
Novin Ghasemi Nik
Experts
Panoramica https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2333492?source=Site +Search#!tab=account AMO AI è un Expert Advisor avanzato che utilizza un’architettura di rete neurale profonda a 7 livelli combinata con algoritmi di intelligenza artificiale per l’analisi automatizzata del trading. Il sistema elabora i dati di mercato attraverso più livelli analitici per identificare potenziali opportunità di trading basate su modelli tecnici e comportamento del mercato. Architettura Tecnica Rete Neurale: Architet
The Viper EA MT5
Profalgo Limited
3.9 (10)
Experts
Promo attuale: Solo 1 rimasto a 349$ Prezzo finale: 999$ Assicurati di dare un'occhiata al nostro "   pacchetto combinato Ultimate EA   " nel nostro   blog promozionale   !   Live a basso rischio   :    https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/1492890 Viper EA utilizza voci di "mean reversion" nitide ed efficaci durante il periodo di intervallo delle sessioni di trading (tra le 23:00 e l'1:00 GMT + 2, ora legale degli Stati Uniti).    Queste operazioni hanno già un successo molto elevato, ma se il mer
Order Blocks Scalper
Allan Munene Mutiiria
4.33 (6)
Experts
The Order Blocks Scalper EA is a next-generation, fully automated trading tool that identifies and trades key order block zones with precision and speed. Designed for traders seeking consistent entries and exits, this EA harnesses advanced market structure analysis to detect consolidation ranges, breakouts, and impulsive price movements, enabling optimal trade execution. Key Features Smart Order Block Detection : Identifies bullish and bearish order blocks based on institutional order flow. Each
FREE
CrossPulse EA
AL MOOSAWI ABDULLAH JAFFER BAQER
Experts
Welcome to the World of Precision Trading! CrossPulse EA is crafted with detailed trading logic to empower you, the trader, with a dynamic and customizable tool. Priced at just $65, this EA is designed for those who wish to refine and optimize trading strategies on their own. Please note, CrossPulse is not pre-optimized—it is built to offer a foundation for your optimization, giving you full control of the strategy. Why Choose CrossPulse? CrossPulse employs a two-pronged strategy using MACD and
BTC Scalper X
Aleksandr Makarov
Experts
BTC Scalper X   - Your best assistant in trading with Bitcoin. A fully automatic advisor that does not require additional settings, designed for trading on the Bitcoin currency pair. (BTCUSD) M5 Does not use dangerous trading methods, no grid, martingale, etc.The strategy is based on breaking through important levels. (fast scalping). Monitoring -  Soon Bonus: when you buy you get M1 Goldx X as a gift, write in a private message. Recommendations: Trading pair:   Bitcoin (BTCUSD) Timeframe:   M5
Nova MFI Scalper
Anita Monus
Experts
Nova MFI Scalper brings the Buy‑Side’s favourite oscillator straight to your MT5 chart. Built around the Money Flow Index (MFI) —a volume‑weighted RSI variant that filters out weak price moves—the EA zeroes‑in on genuine accumulation and distribution. The result? Cleaner entries, faster exits, and fewer fake‑outs. Launch offer A limited batch is available at 100$. Once those copies are gone, the price jumps to $200. Secure yours today. Why traders add Nova MFI Trader to their toolbox Feature Be
EXPERTteam
Netanel Kahan Abuluf
Experts
Expert XAU is an advanced, precision-focused trading robot designed exclusively for XAUUSD on the 1h  timeframe . This EA uses a proprietary logic to identify high-quality buy opportunities, execute trades with calculated precision, and manage risk dynamically — all while keeping strategy details private to protect its competitive edge. Key Features: – 100% automated – High probability long entries – Built-in risk management – Plug & play: attach to 1h chart and go - in 6.5months will do 11
Classic Market Surfer EA
Buti Andy Moeng
Experts
Classic Market Surfer EA - A Timeless, Proven Strategy for Gold Trading For years, this powerful trading strategy has been hidden from the public-reserved for a select few. Now, for the first time, the Classic Market Surfer EA is available to traders like you.   Built on pure, time-tested trading principles, this EA doesn't rely on trendy gimmicks like AI or machine learning. Instead, it harnesses a classic, robust strategy that has consistently delivered results over the years. This is not a "g
OverSeer MT5
Theo Karam
4 (2)
Experts
OverSeer:Your Thoughtful Trading Ally OverSeer isn’t just another Expert Advisor—it’s a carefully crafted companion for traders looking to navigate the complex world of index trading with a steady, conservative approach. Built through years of experimentation and learning, OverSeer helps you gain exposure to global markets while keeping your strategies grounded in realism. Why Choose OverSeer? OverSeer bridges thoughtful trading strategies and practical decision-making. Instead of trying to pr
FTMO Trading EA MT5
Samuel Kiniu Njoroge
5 (1)
Experts
Enhance your trading with ftmo trading ea , the cutting-edge price action expert advisor designed to elevate your trading experience to new heights. Harnessing the power of advanced algorithms and meticulous analysis of price movements, ftmo trading ea empowers traders with unparalleled insights into the market. Gone are the days of relying solely on indicators or lagging signals. With ftmo trading ea, you gain access to real-time data interpretation, it makes informed decisions swiftly and con
Magic EA MT5
Kyra Nickaline Watson-gordon
Experts
Magic EA is an Expert Advisor based on Scalping, Elliot Waves and with filters such as RSI, Stochastic and 3 other strategies managed and decided with the robot smartly. Large number of inputs and settings are tested and optimized and embedded in the program thus inputs are limited and very simple. Using EA doesn't need any professional information or Forex Trading Knowledge. EA can trade on all symbols and all time frames, using special and unique strategies developed by the author. The EA w
Trade bot Smartic
Dmytro Merenko
Experts
ID Trade_Bot BS - an effective tool for automated trading using RSI Trade_Bot BS is an efficient solution for automated trading based on RSI, allowing flexible parameter customization and risk management. Thanks to the ability to choose a trading mode, dynamic Stop-Loss and Take-Profit levels, and trading mode adjustment (buying, selling, or both), it is suitable for various trading strategies. Key Features: Uses the RSI indicator to determine market conditions. Automatically opens an
Argo Gridosaur MT5
Encho Enev
Experts
The Argo Gridosaur is a simple but reliable Grid trading expert, which is optimized for working mainly with currency pairs GBPUSD, EURGBP,  but can also be used with: EURUSD, USDCAD . Designed for MT5 and MT4 terminals. The main indicators – RSI and WPR, which it uses are sufficient to determine the nature of the future movement in the short term. An intelligent recovery system is used, which allows opening more than one order. The expert is suitable for both beginners and advanced traders. It d
Bitcoin Robot Grid MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.93 (43)
Experts
Bitcoin Robot Grid MT5 is an intelligent trading system designed to automate BTCUSD trading using the grid trading strategy. This method takes advantage of market fluctuations by placing a structured series of buy and sell orders at predefined price levels. The robot continuously monitors market conditions and executes trades according to its preset parameters, allowing for consistent market engagement without the need for manual intervention. Bitcoin Robot Grid is the perfect solution for trad
Kabuto Golden Balls 4
Tham Horanop
Experts
Gold EA: Proven Power for 1-Minute Gold Trading Transform your trading with our Gold EA, meticulously crafted for 1-minute charts and delivering over 2000% growth in 5 years from just $100-$1000 . No Martingale, No AI Gimmicks : Pure, time-tested strategies with robust money management, stop loss, and take profit for reliable performance across multiple charts. Flexible Trading Modes : Choose Fixed Balance for safe profits, Mark IV for bold growth, or %Balance for high rewards—combine Mark IV an
Gyroscopes mt5
Nadiya Mirosh
5 (2)
Experts
Gyroscope        professional forex expert   (for EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDJPY, AUDUSD, USDCHF, EURGBP, EURJPY, NZDUSD, USDCAD, EURCHF, AUDJPY, CADJPY pairs)   alyzing the market using the Elliot Wave Index. Elliott wave theory is the interpretation of processes in financial markets through a system of visual models (waves) on price charts. The author of the theory, Ralph Elliott, identified eight variants of alternating waves (of which five are in the trend and three are against the trend). The mov
Blue CARA MT5
Duc Anh Le
Experts
| Fully-automated Smart Money Concept (ICT) inspired trading solution with multi-strategy capabilities | Built by a grid trader >> for grid traders.  This is MT5 version, click  here  for  Blue CARA MT4  (settings and logics are same in both versions)     Real monitoring signal  -->  Cara Gold Intro Blue CARA EA   ('CARA') - short for  C omprehensive  A lgorithmic   R esponsive   A dvisor is a next-gen  multi-currency    multi-timeframe  EA base on the widely known (and perhaps the most popul
Fundamental Robot MT5
Kyra Nickaline Watson-gordon
Experts
Fundamental Robot is an Expert Advisor based on Fundamental Signals Indicator. The Fundamental Signals Indicator has a powerful calculation engine that can predict market movement over 30000 points. The indicator is named fundamental because it can predict trends with large movements, no complicated inputs and low risk.  The EA works with low margin levels and thus has low risk. Using EA : The EA is very simple and without complicated input parameters. These are main parameters must be set
RSI Master PRO EA
Luis Corso
Experts
RSI Master PRO – Professional Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5 Overview: RSI Master PRO is an Expert Advisor (EA) developed for MT5, designed to trade automatically in the financial markets using the Relative Strength Index (RSI) as its core decision-making engine. Its modular design and fully customizable parameters make it a powerful and flexible tool for traders who base their strategy on this momentum indicator. ️ Key Technical Features: • RSI-Based Logic: Uses RSI readings to generate
Starlight MT5
Profalgo Limited
5 (5)
Experts
Promo attuale: Ora solo 349$! Prezzo finale: 999$ Assicurati di dare un'occhiata al nostro "   pacchetto combinato Ultimate EA   " nel nostro   blog promozionale   !   STARLIGHT è uno scalper notturno molto avanzato ea basso rischio che utilizza un approccio unico all'algoritmo di ingresso rispetto ad altri scalper notturni.  È stato sviluppato utilizzando anni di esperienza nel trading dal vivo con la strategia mean-reverse e ha selezionato solo le migliori coppie e tecniche da includere in
Pro Experience
Yurii Yasny
Experts
Pro Experience Only 4 copies available for $99.00. Next price 199 USD ECN Pro Experience is a scalping strategy based on breaking through strong price levels. One of the oldest and most reliable strategies with the author's modernization for the current market. The strategy does not require any optimizations. We installed it on the chart according to the recommendation and enjoy trading!!! Advantages of ECN Pro Experience: - optimal SL/TP ratio - low SL, which makes the system as safe as possi
Auto Trade Copier for MT5
Vu Trung Kien
4.3 (23)
Utilità
Auto Trade Copier is designed to copy trades to multiple MT4, MT5 and cTrader accounts/terminals with 100% accuracy. The provider and receiver accounts must be on the same PC/VPS. With this tool, you can copy trades to receiver accounts on the same PC/VPS. All trading actions will be copied from provider to receiver perfectly. This version can be used on MT5 accounts only. For MT4 accounts, you must use Auto Trade Copier (for MT4). Reference: - For MT4 receiver, please download Trade Receiver Fr
Gli utenti di questo prodotto hanno anche acquistato
Quantum Queen MT5
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.97 (281)
Experts
Ciao, trader! Sono Quantum Queen, la nuova e potentissima aggiunta alla famiglia di Expert Advisor Quantum. La mia specialità? L'ORO. Sì, opero sulla coppia XAUUSD con precisione e sicurezza, offrendovi opportunità di trading senza pari sullo scintillante mercato dell'oro. Sono qui per dimostrare di essere l'Expert Advisor per il trading sull'oro più avanzato mai creato. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions
Argos Fury
Aleksandar Prutkin
5 (8)
Experts
Per la prima volta su questa piattaforma | Un EA che comprende il mercato Per la prima volta su questa piattaforma, un Expert Advisor (EA) utilizza tutta la potenza di Deep Seek. Combinato con la strategia Dynamic Reversal Zoning, nasce un sistema che non solo rileva i movimenti di mercato — ma li comprende davvero. Segnale live __________ Configurazione Timeframe: H1 Leva: min. 1:30 Deposito: min. $200 Simbolo: XAUUSD Broker: tutti Questa combinazione tra Deep Seek e la strategia di inversi
Axonshift EA MT5
Maxim Kurochkin
5 (17)
Experts
AxonShift — Sistema di trading algoritmico con logica di esecuzione adattiva AxonShift è un algoritmo di trading autonomo, progettato e ottimizzato specificamente per operare su XAUUSD (oro) nel timeframe H1. La sua architettura modulare è basata sull’analisi del comportamento del mercato attraverso la combinazione di dinamiche a breve termine e impulsi strutturali a medio termine. Il sistema evita reazioni eccessive al rumore di mercato e non utilizza strategie ad alta frequenza, concentrandosi
Quantum Baron
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
5 (32)
Experts
Barone quantico EA C'è un motivo per cui il petrolio è chiamato oro nero: ora, con Quantum Baron EA, puoi attingervi con una precisione e una sicurezza senza pari. Progettato per dominare il mondo ad alto numero di ottani di XTIUSD (petrolio greggio) sul grafico M30, Quantum Baron è la tua arma definitiva per salire di livello e fare trading con precisione d'élite. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions.
ARIA Connector EA
Martin Alejandro Bamonte
4.93 (14)
Experts
Aria Connector EA – V4 (Macchina di Apprendimento + Modello di Apprendimento XGBoost +112 IA a Pagamento e Gratuite + Sistema di Votazione + Prompt Esterni ed Editabili) Mentre la maggior parte degli EA sul mercato afferma di utilizzare "IA" o "reti neurali" ma in realtà esegue solo script di base, Aria Connector EA V4 ridefinisce cosa significa il trading veramente alimentato dall'IA. Questa non è teoria, non è esagerazione di marketing, è una connessione diretta e verificabile tra la tua pia
Quantum Emperor MT5
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.87 (477)
Experts
Presentazione       Quantum Emperor EA   , l'innovativo consulente esperto MQL5 che sta trasformando il modo in cui fai trading sulla prestigiosa coppia GBPUSD! Sviluppato da un team di trader esperti con esperienza di trading di oltre 13 anni. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. ***Acquista Quantum Emperor EA e potresti ottenere Quantum StarMan gratis!*** Chiedi in privato per maggiori dettagli Segnale
Mad Turtle
Gennady Sergienko
5 (18)
Experts
Simbolo XAUUSD Timeframe H1-M15 (qualsiasi) Tipo Intelligenza artificiale Supporto per ordini singoli SÌ Deposito minimo 50 USD (o equivalente in un’altra valuta) Compatibile con QUALSIASI broker SÌ (supporta broker a 2 o 3 cifre. Qualsiasi valuta del conto. Qualsiasi nome del simbolo. Qualsiasi fuso orario GMT.) Esecuzione senza configurazione SÌ Se ti interessa l’intelligenza artificiale applicata al trading, iscriviti al mio canale. Studio i progressi più recenti nel machine learning, condiv
Big Forex Players MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.75 (118)
Experts
We proudly present our cutting-edge robot, the  Big Forex Players EA  designed to maximize your trading potential, minimize emotional trading, and make smarter decisions powered by cutting-edge technology. The whole system in this EA took us many months to build, and then we spent a lot of time testing it. This unique EA includes three distinct strategies that can be used independently or in together. The robot receives the positions of the  biggest Banks  (positions are sent from our database t
Golden Synapse
Abdelrahman Ahmed Mahmoud Ahmed
5 (8)
Experts
Golden Synapse EA is a precision engineered trading system that combines an advanced strategy with strict technical analysis to deliver consistent and low risk performance. Designed to trade with discipline, it avoids risky approaches and focuses entirely on quality over quantity. Every trade it takes is carefully selected and always protected by a stop loss. Golden Synapse never uses grid or martingale systems. It only opens one position at a time, keeping exposure under control and making it a
The Gold Reaper MT5
Profalgo Limited
4.43 (83)
Experts
PUNTELLO AZIENDA PRONTO!   (   scarica SETFILE   ) WARNING : Sono rimaste solo poche copie al prezzo attuale! Prezzo finale: 990$ Ottieni 1 EA gratis (per 2 account commerciali) -> contattami dopo l'acquisto Ultimate Combo Deal   ->   click here JOIN PUBLIC GROUP:   Click here Live Signal Benvenuti al Mietitore d'Oro! Basato sul Goldtrade Pro di grande successo, questo EA è stato progettato per funzionare su più intervalli di tempo contemporaneamente e ha la possibilità di impostare la frequ
Quantum Bitcoin EA
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.95 (118)
Experts
Quantum Bitcoin EA   : niente è impossibile, è solo questione di capire come farlo! Entra nel futuro del trading   di Bitcoin   con   Quantum Bitcoin EA   , l'ultimo capolavoro di uno dei migliori venditori di MQL5. Progettato per i trader che richiedono prestazioni, precisione e stabilità, Quantum Bitcoin ridefinisce ciò che è possibile nel mondo volatile delle criptovalute. IMPORTANTE!   Dopo l'acquisto, inviami un messaggio privato per ricevere il manuale di installazione e le istruzioni d
VolumeHedger
Huseyin Furkan Ozturk
5 (18)
Experts
VolumeHedger EA [ Live Signals ]   ,  [ My Channel ]   ,  [ Set Files ]   ,   [ Blog ] Conti consigliati: Standard con leva elevata, ECN, Raw; Cent; Propfirm (FTMO ecc.) Lo sviluppatore di questo EA ha dimostrato la propria professionalità con la qualità dei suoi altri robot. Con Volume Hedger EA  Grazie alla funzione di definizione della strategia di ingresso tramite Indicatore Personalizzato, non avrai più bisogno di acquistare altri EA! Questo EA è un algoritmo di trading avanzato che combi
AI Gold Sniper MT5
Ho Tuan Thang
5 (6)
Experts
Canale di trading Forex EA su MQL5: Unisciti al mio canale MQL5 per rimanere aggiornato sulle mie ultime notizie. La mia community di oltre 14.000 membri su MQL5 . SOLO 3 COPIE SU 10 RIMASTI A $399! Dopodiché, il prezzo salirà a $499. - SEGNALE REALE Rischio basso: https://www.mql5.com/it/signals/2302784 IC Markets - Rischio elevato:   https://www.mql5.com/it/signals/2310008 Le istruzioni di installazione complete per il corretto funzionamento di EA AI Gold Sniper sono aggiornate all'indiri
Scalp Unscalp
Connor Michael Woodson
3.3 (10)
Experts
Scalp Unscalp è un sistema di scalping bidirezionale a breve termine che cerca di ottenere rapidamente profitto da ingressi molto precisi. Segnale live di Scalp Unscalp in arrivo! Il prezzo attuale aumenterà. Prezzo limitato 199 USD Nessuna griglia, nessun martingala. Ogni operazione è indipendente Stop loss fisso disponibile, con sistema virtuale di trailing stop dinamico Pannello di trading interattivo e impostazioni precise della dimensione del lotto Consigliato Grafico: EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDC
SGear
Olesia Kusmenko
5 (4)
Experts
Saldi di fine estate – Offerta a tempo limitato! Si applica un modello di prezzo a livelli: ogni quinto acquisto aumenta il prezzo di 50 $. Con ogni nuovo acquirente, il prossimo livello di prezzo si avvicina, rendendo il tuo ingresso più costoso. Assicura SGear al prezzo attuale prima che venga attivato il prossimo aumento di prezzo. Questa offerta è limitata, sia nel tempo che nella quantità. Dopo di che, si applicherà il prezzo di mercato regolare. Clicca qui -> SGear Signal per monitorare i
Syna
William Brandon Autry
5 (3)
Experts
Presentazione di Syna Versione 3+ - Il Rivoluzionario Sistema di Trading IA a Doppia Funzione Sono entusiasta di presentare Syna Versione 3+, un salto rivoluzionario nella tecnologia di trading alimentata da IA. Questa versione presenta un accesso API diretto senza precedenti ai principali fornitori di IA, tra cui OpenAI, Anthropic, Gemini, X.ai (Grok), Mistral, DeepSeek e l'ampio ecosistema di modelli di OpenRouter. Ora con capacità di input Vision, gestione automatica delle chiavi API e proto
EA New Player
Vitali Vasilenka
5 (9)
Experts
EA New Player — Consulente di trading di nuova generazione Un'offerta speciale è valida all'inizio delle vendite: prime 10 copie — $350, successive 20 copie — $500. EA New Player è un consulente di trading unico per MT5, costruito sulla base di 7 diverse strategie di trading classiche. Il consulente è stato creato senza l'uso di intelligenza artificiale, solo sulla base di strumenti di analisi tecnica collaudati. Le sue caratteristiche principali sono la trasparenza della logica, le impostazion
SmartChoise
Gabriel Costin Floricel
4.26 (57)
Experts
SmartChoise EA – Sistema di Trading Alimentato da Reti Neurali per XAU/USD (Oro) su Timeframe M1 Il manuale utente è disponibile tramite il link sulla mia pagina profilo — contiene spiegazioni dettagliate di tutte le impostazioni e opzioni. Sul canale Telegram puoi anche trovare diversi account che utilizzano SmartChoise con differenti saldi, livelli di rischio e configurazioni. È un ottimo modo per vedere le reali prestazioni dell’EA su più broker e condizioni. Prezzo ridotto per ora. Questo EA
VectorPrime EA MT5
Maxim Kurochkin
5 (9)
Experts
VectorPrime — Sistema algoritmico con logica vettoriale multilivello VectorPrime è un sistema di trading autonomo progettato per un’esecuzione strutturata in condizioni di mercato multi–timeframe. Il suo nucleo si basa sul concetto di analisi vettoriale , in cui la dinamica dei prezzi viene scomposta in impulsi direzionali e strutture matriciali. Il sistema interpreta il flusso del mercato non come segnali isolati, ma come vettori interconnessi che formano una mappa coerente. Moduli principali d
Burning Grid
Magma Software Solutions UG
4.54 (26)
Experts
Burning Grid EA MT5 – Multi-Pair Grid Power with Adaptive Risk Trade up to 35 forex pairs simultaneously with intelligent strategy selection, flexible risk profiles, and dynamic drawdown control. Manual: https://magma-software.solutions/burning-grid/bgmanual-en.html Latest Setfiles : https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/764010 Community : https://www.mql5.com/en/messages/0151274c579fdb01 Blog Posts:   https://www.mql5.com/en/users/mqlcharmant77/blog My Expert Advisors: https://www.mql5.com/en/us
Ultimate Breakout System
Profalgo Limited
5 (23)
Experts
IMPORTANTE   : Questo pacchetto sarà venduto al prezzo corrente solo per un numero molto limitato di copie.    Il prezzo salirà a 1499$ molto velocemente    +100 strategie incluse   e altre in arrivo! BONUS   : A partire da un prezzo di 999$ --> scegli   gratuitamente 5    dei miei altri EA!  TUTTI I FILE IMPOSTATI GUIDA COMPLETA ALLA CONFIGURAZIONE E ALL'OTTIMIZZAZIONE GUIDA VIDEO SEGNALI LIVE RECENSIONE (terza parte) Benvenuti al SISTEMA DEFINITIVO DI BREAKOUT! Sono lieto di presentare l'Ul
AlphaCore X
Arseny Potyekhin
3.69 (26)
Experts
AlphaCore X AlphaCore X EA è un sistema di trading all’avanguardia che supera la complessità dei mercati finanziari grazie a un mix unico di analisi guidate dall’IA e algoritmi basati sui dati. Integrando ChatGPT-o1 , l’ultimissimo GPT-4.5 , modelli avanzati di machine learning e un solido approccio Big Data, AlphaCore X raggiunge un nuovo livello di precisione, adattabilità ed efficienza. Questo Expert Advisor impressiona per la sua strategia innovativa, l’interazione fluida con l’IA e la sott
Stock Indexes EA MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.78 (18)
Experts
Stock Indexes EA is a sophisticated   trading robot   meticulously engineered to capitalize on the dynamics of the   US30 . This expert advisor employs advanced algorithms and technical indicators to analyze market trends, identify potential entry and exit points, and execute trades with precision. A news filter   has also been added to the robot, which prevents it from opening a position during   important economic news , minimizing the risk. In robot, you can also specify the days and hours w
Bomber Corporation EA
Ihor Otkydach
4.42 (12)
Experts
Sono lieto di presentarvi l'Expert Advisor che ho sviluppato in seguito a numerose richieste da parte degli utenti della mia strategia di trading e del mio indicatore proprietari, Divergence Bomber. Detailed installation and setup instructions –  link Live Signal: "Bomber M15 Channel" -  link Ho quindi creato l'Expert Advisor "Bomber Corporation" basato sul mio algoritmo originale per identificare e negoziare le divergenze MACD. Si tratta di un sistema di trading automatizzato che: È conforme a
ENEA mt5
Vitalii Tkachenko
5 (3)
Experts
Prezzo: 404$ -> 550$ Segnale:   ENEA Manuale d’uso:  Manual ENEA mt5 – Cambio di regime + GPT5 con Modelli di Markov Nascosti (HMM) ENEA mt5 è un algoritmo di trading all’avanguardia, completamente automatizzato, che combina la potenza dell’intelligenza artificiale sotto forma di ChatGPT-5 con l’analisi statistica precisa di un Modello di Markov Nascosto (HMM). Monitora il mercato in tempo reale, identificando anche stati di mercato complessi e difficili da rilevare (regimi) e regolando dinam
Swing Master EA
Ihor Otkydach
4.78 (67)
Experts
Ti presento un EA davvero tosto, costruito sulla base del mio sistema di trading manuale — Algo Pumping . Ho potenziato questa strategia al massimo, aggiungendo upgrade importanti, filtri e tecnologie avanzate, e adesso sono pronto a lanciare questo bot che: Opera con l'algoritmo avanzato Algo Pumping Swing Trading, Imposta sempre gli ordini di Stop Loss per proteggere il capitale, È perfetto sia per "Prop Firm Trading" che per "Personal Trading", Lavora senza martingala e senza griglie di recup
Bitcoin Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.5 (131)
Experts
The Bitcoin Robot MT5 is engineered to execute Bitcoin trades with unparalleled efficiency and precision . Developed by a team of experienced traders and developers, our Bitcoin Robot employs a sophisticated algorithmic approach (price action, trend as well as two personalized indicators) to analyze market and execute trades swiftly with M5 timeframe , ensuring that you never miss out on lucrative opportunities. No grid, no martingale, no hedging, EA only open one position at the same time. Bit
XG Gold Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.2 (86)
Experts
The XG Gold Robot MT5 is specially designed for Gold. We decided to include this EA in our offering after extensive testing . XG Gold Robot and works perfectly with the XAUUSD, GOLD, XAUEUR pairs. XG Gold Robot has been created for all traders who like to Trade in Gold and includes additional a function that displays weekly Gold levels with the minimum and maximum displayed in the panel as well as on the chart, which will help you in manual trading. It’s a strategy based on Price Action, Cycle S
Vortex Gold EA
Stanislav Tomilov
5 (23)
Experts
Vortex - il vostro investimento nel futuro L'expert advisor Vortex Gold EA è stato creato appositamente per il trading sull'oro (XAU/USD) sulla piattaforma Metatrader. Costruito utilizzando indicatori proprietari e algoritmi segreti dell'autore, questo EA impiega una strategia di trading completa progettata per catturare movimenti redditizi nel mercato dell'oro. I componenti chiave della sua strategia includono indicatori classici come il CCI e l'indicatore parabolico, che lavorano insieme per
Aura Neuron MT5
Stanislav Tomilov
4.79 (48)
Experts
Aura Neuron è un Expert Advisor distintivo che continua la serie di sistemi di trading Aura. Sfruttando reti neurali avanzate e strategie di trading classiche all'avanguardia, Aura Neuron offre un approccio innovativo con eccellenti prestazioni potenziali. Completamente automatizzato, questo Expert Advisor è progettato per negoziare coppie di valute come XAUUSD (GOLD). Ha dimostrato una stabilità costante su queste coppie dal 1999 al 2023. Il sistema evita pericolose tecniche di gestione del den
Altri dall’autore
Infinity Trader EA
Lachezar Krastev
5 (13)
Experts
LIMITED TIME OFFER! ->> Buy Infinity Trader EA with -60% OFF! NOTE: Promo price: $197 (Regular Price: $497) - The offer ends soon! Infinity Trader EA Live Results:  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2290275 Infinity Trader EA seamlessly integrates the strengths of Chat GPT and Gemini AI, providing unparalleled market insights and in-depth fundamental analysis. It actively adapts to ever-changing market conditions, identifying statistically significant price patterns with remarkable predictive pow
Forex GOLD Investor MT5
Lachezar Krastev
4.38 (100)
Experts
ONLY TODAY ->> Buy Forex GOLD Investor with -70% OFF! <<- Don't Miss! NOTE: Promo price: $147 (Regular Price: $497) - The offer ends today! Forex GOLD Investor is one of the best expert advisors developed to trade on GOLD(XAUUSD) in the forex market. Forex GOLD Investor consists of 2 trading systems . The first one is based on scalping trading strategy and the second system has time based dependency which opens up to 2 trades at a time. It has been tested rigorously to get the most successful r
Infinity Trader EA MT5
Lachezar Krastev
4.52 (33)
Experts
LIMITED TIME OFFER! ->> Buy Infinity Trader EA with -60% OFF! NOTE: Promo price: $197 (Regular Price: $497) - The offer ends soon! Infinity Trader EA Live Results:  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2290275 Infinity Trader EA seamlessly integrates the strengths of Chat GPT and Gemini AI , providing unparalleled market insights and in-depth fundamental analysis. It actively adapts to ever-changing market conditions, identifying statistically significant price patterns with remarkable predictive po
BF Scalper PRO
Lachezar Krastev
4.04 (55)
Experts
LIMITED TIME OFFER  ->> Buy BF Scalper PRO with -60% OFF! NOTE: Promo price: $167 (Regular Price: $397) - The offer ends soon! For Settings, Instructions and LIVE Results Click Here! BF Scalper PRO is the professional version of the very popular EA - BF Scalper EA. We have implemented a lot of new additional features and systems in this PRO version, in order to improve its overall performance . The improved exit logic reduces the drawdown and increases the efficiency of the system. In addition,
Forex GOLD Investor
Lachezar Krastev
4.45 (47)
Experts
ONLY TODAY! ->> Buy Forex GOLD Investor with -70% OFF! <<- Don't Miss! NOTE: Promo price: $147 (Regular Price: $497) - The offer ends today! Forex GOLD Investor is one of the best expert advisors developed to trade on GOLD(XAUUSD) in the forex market. Forex GOLD Investor consists of 2 trading systems . The first one is based on scalping trading strategy and the second system has time based dependency which opens up to 2 trades at a time. It has been tested rigorously to get the most successful
GOLD Scalper PRO MT5
Lachezar Krastev
4.43 (21)
Experts
LIMITED TIME OFFER ->> Buy GOLD Scalper PRO with -60% OFF! NOTE: Promo price: $167 (Regular Price: $397) - The offer ends soon! GOLD Scalper Pro  is a very effective and profitable trading strategy, professionally developed especially for trading  GOLD (XAUUSD) . I have used the most proven trading principle since the market exist – namely a position entry in the direction of a distinctive market impulse and a following correction. This principle has been proven rock solid since the markets exi
Forex Diamond EA MT5
Lachezar Krastev
Experts
LIMITED TIME OFFER ->> Buy Forex Diamond EA with -65% OFF! NOTE: Promo price: $197 (Regular Price: $547) - The offer ends soon! Forex Diamond EA – Reliable Automated Trading Powered by Smart Algorithms Forex Diamond EA is a proven expert advisor designed to deliver consistent results using a combination of trend and counter-trend strategies. Trusted by thousands of traders since its launch, Forex Diamond EA stands out with its intelligent trading logic, adaptive money management, and ability t
Forex Diamond EA
Lachezar Krastev
5 (5)
Experts
LIMITED TIME OFFER ->> Buy Forex Diamond EA with -65% OFF! NOTE: Promo price: $197 (Regular Price: $547) - The offer ends soon! Forex Diamond EA – Reliable Automated Trading Powered by Smart Algorithms Forex Diamond EA is a proven expert advisor designed to deliver consistent results using a combination of trend and counter-trend strategies. Trusted by thousands of traders since its launch, Forex Diamond EA stands out with its intelligent trading logic, adaptive money management, and ability t
Trend Matrix EA MT5
Lachezar Krastev
5 (1)
Experts
LIMITED TIME OFFER ->> Buy Trend Matrix EA with -60% OFF! NOTE: Promo price: $167 (Regular Price: $397) - The offer ends soon! Trend Matrix EA is more than just a forex robot; it's your key to mastering the art of trend-following trading. Developed to excel in the fast-paced and ever-changing forex markets, this expert advisor for MetaTrader 4 and 5 terminals is designed to spot and capitalize on trends, ensuring you stay on the right side of the market. The ultimate solution for traders seeki
Crypto Investor EA
Lachezar Krastev
2 (1)
Experts
LIMITED TIME OFFER ->> BIG DISCOUNT: 60% OFF!!! Buy Crypto Investor EA at only $197  (Regular Price: $497) The offer is for limited time! Don't miss! Whether you're just starting out or already a pro, Crypto Investor EA is your edge in navigating Bitcoin’s high-volatility moves. Driven by cutting-edge algorithms, powered by advanced high-performance trading algorithms, and built on a lightning-fast, intuitive platform, Crypto Investor EA isn’t just a trading bot — it’s your dedicated engine for
GOLD Scalper PRO
Lachezar Krastev
4.41 (22)
Experts
LIMITED TIME OFFER ->> Buy GOLD Scalper PRO with -60% OFF! NOTE: Promo price: $167 (Regular Price: $397) - The offer ends soon! GOLD Scalper PRO is a fully automated trading system which takes much of the work out of trading, leaving you free to do other things! You should not be fooled by the low price – GOLD Scalper Pro is a very effective and profitable trading strategy, professionally developed especially for trading GOLD (XAU/USD) . I have used the most proven trading principle since the m
Omega Trend Indicator MT5
Lachezar Krastev
5 (1)
Indicatori
The Omega Trend Indicator is an advanced tool that has been specifically designed to detect market trends early, and follow them efficiently. The indicator draws two lines. The main (thicker) Trend Line represents the presumed lower or upper volatility limits of the current market trend. A break in the main Trend Line indicates a potential reversal or shift in the movement of the trend. The Trend Line also indicates the best point to place a stop loss order. In Omega Trend Indicator, the Trend L
FREE
MACD Trend EA
Lachezar Krastev
4.5 (2)
Experts
MACD Trend EA is based on the popular forex indicator MACD (Moving Average Convergence Divergence). It is fully automated trading expert advisor and completely FREE!  As the name suggests, this expert advisor uses a trend-following strategy and uses the MACD indicator to detect the beginning of uptrends and downtrends. MACD Trend EA Top Features - Trend Following Strategy - Money Management - Advanced Exit System + TP and SL  - Trailing Stop System - Broker protection System - Custom Magic Re
FREE
Omega Trend EA
Lachezar Krastev
4.57 (7)
Experts
LIMITED TIME OFFER ->> Buy Omega Trend EA with -60% OFF! NOTE: Promo price: $167 (Regular Price: $397) - The offer ends soon! Signal Account:  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/1914271 For Settings, Instructions and additional LIVE Results Click Here! Omega Trend EA is a fully automated trading system which takes much of the work out of trading, leaving you free to do other things! Omega Trend EA is a professional forex robot implemented with 3 simple but powerful trading principles that any trad
Omega Trend Indicator
Lachezar Krastev
4.86 (21)
Indicatori
The Omega Trend Indicator is an advanced tool that has been specifically designed to detect market trends early, and follow them efficiently. The indicator draws two lines. The main (thicker) Trend Line represents the presumed lower or upper volatility limits of the current market trend. A break in the main Trend Line indicates a potential reversal or shift in the movement of the trend. The Trend Line also indicates the best point to place a stop loss order. In Omega Trend Indicator, the Trend L
FREE
News Scope EA PRO
Lachezar Krastev
3.9 (10)
Experts
LIMITED TIME OFFER  ->> Buy News Scope EA PRO with -60% OFF! NOTE: Promo price: $137 (Regular Price: $327) - The offer ends soon! For Settings, Instructions and LIVE Results Click Here! News Scope EA PRO is a fully automated trading system which takes much of the work out of trading, leaving you free to do other things! News Scope EA PRO is a very effective and potentially highly profitable strategy for high impact news trading. Usually, when a major news event occurs, the price spikes in one,
News Scope EA Pro MT5
Lachezar Krastev
5 (2)
Experts
LIMITED TIME OFFER ->> Buy News Scope EA PRO with -60% OFF! NOTE: Promo price: $137 (Regular Price: $327) - The offer ends soon! For Settings, Instructions and LIVE Results Click Here! News Scope EA PRO is a fully automated trading system which takes much of the work out of trading, leaving you free to do other things! News Scope EA PRO is a very effective and potentially highly profitable strategy for high impact news trading. Usually, when a major news event occurs, the price spikes in one, o
BF News Trader EA
Lachezar Krastev
4.25 (8)
Experts
BF News Trader EA is the most advanced FREE tool for high impact news trading on the market. Usually, when a major news event occurs, the price spikes in one or both directions and this creates an opportunity for short-term scalping. If the magnitude of the price movement is big enough, the trader could gain 20, or in some rare cases even more than 100 pips in a few seconds. Of course, nothing is perfect and the liquidity issues in such high volatility moments could lead to spread increase, exe
FREE
Bollinger Bands Tunnel EA
Lachezar Krastev
4 (3)
Experts
Bollinger Bands Tunnel EA is a free expert advisor developed with the idea to be useful for traders who love to trade using the popular indicator Bollinger Bands. Bollinger Bands Tunnel EA has very simple trading logic. It trades inside of the Bollinger Bands indicator. When the price crosses the Bollinger Bands upper line and reverses, the EA opens a SELL position. When the price crosses the Bollinger Bands lower line and reverses then the EA opens a BUY position. The algorithm of closing the
FREE
Market Insider
Lachezar Krastev
3.83 (6)
Indicatori
Market Insider is an excellent indicator for scalping the trend and also trading market breakouts and reversals. It is based on a ATR measured volatility channel and the CCI indicator. The green trend line and green bars indicates an uptrend and the red trend line and red bars indicates a downtrend. An intensive price breakout of some of the trend lines indicates a market breakout and a potential new opposite trend. In choppy-range behaving market and in low liquidity conditions the breakout sig
FREE
Flex Recovery EA
Lachezar Krastev
Experts
Flex Recovery EA is meant to be almost all the time in the game – everything, but not a boring strategy. It is a countertrend strategy taking trades on the borders of a market volatility channel, combined with highly effective loss compensating algorithm. This strategy is suitable for traders with high risk profile … do not forget that “highly profitable – low risk strategy” is an oxymoron concept. If you want to beat the market at any coast, you must be all in, using aggressive money management
FREE
Trend Power Bot
Lachezar Krastev
2.67 (6)
Experts
Trend Power Bot is a unique combination between highly efficient breakout detecting algorithm and very effective drawdown compensation money management. The money management could be considered a martingale, but used with low risk, the strategy survives 20+ years trading with acceptable drawdown. The default /safe/ risk is 0.2% (0.02 lots per $10k account equity) and this is extremely safe. However, if you decide to try your luck, you can bump the risk up to 1% (0.1 lot per $10k account equity)
FREE
Smart Scalper PRO
Lachezar Krastev
3.54 (13)
Experts
LIMITED TIME OFFER ->> Buy Smart Scalper PRO with -60% OFF! NOTE: Promo price: $167 (Regular Price: $397) - The offer ends soon! Smart Scalper PRO is a fully automated trading system which takes much of the work out of trading, leaving you free to do other things. Smart Scalper PRO is the professional version of the popular scalper BF Smart Scalper EA with a lot of new features/systems and improvements. Continue reading to learn more about Smart Scalper PRO. Smart Scalper PRO is very simple, bu
Forex Trend Detector
Lachezar Krastev
5 (5)
Experts
LIMITED TIME OFFER ->> Buy Forex Trend Detector with -60% OFF! NOTE: Promo price: $197 (Regular Price: $497) - The offer ends soon! For Settings, Instructions and LIVE Results Click Here! Forex Trend Detector is an automated trading strategy which is developed to follow the money… or "follow the market impulse" resulting in reliable and consistent performance. I built Forex Trend Detector on a trading strategy that works!  I didn't use exotic or speculative techniques – instead i examined the
Pips Master PRO
Lachezar Krastev
Experts
LIMITED TIME OFFER ->> Buy Pips Master PRO with -60% OFF! NOTE: Promo price: $157 ( Regular Price: $367 ) - The offer ends soon! Empowering your forex journey with Pips Master Pro. Unleash the power of precision and profit in the dynamic world of forex trading with the revolutionary Pips Master PRO . Crafted by seasoned traders and innovative developers, this cutting-edge forex robot redefines automated trading, equipping you with a suite of advanced systems meticulously designed to amplify you
Trend Reader Indicator
Lachezar Krastev
Indicatori
LIMITED TIME OFFER ->> Buy Trend Reader Indicator with -60% OFF! NOTE: Promo price: $127 ( Regular Price: $297) - The offer ends soon! Trend Reader Indicator is a revolutionary trading indicator designed to empower forex traders with the tools they need to make informed trading decisions. This cutting-edge indicator utilizes complex mathematical calculations and the Average True Range (ATR) indicator to identify and highlight the initiation of new uptrends and downtrends in the forex market. Wi
Trend Matrix EA
Lachezar Krastev
5 (1)
Experts
LIMITED TIME OFFER ->> Buy Trend Matrix EA with -60% OFF! NOTE: Promo price: $167 (Regular Price: $397) - The offer ends soon! Trend Matrix EA is more than just a forex robot; it's your key to mastering the art of trend-following trading. Developed to excel in the fast-paced and ever-changing forex markets, this expert advisor for MetaTrader 4 and 5 terminals is designed to spot and capitalize on trends, ensuring you stay on the right side of the market. The ultimate solution for traders seeki
Smart Scalper PRO MT5
Lachezar Krastev
5 (6)
Experts
LIMITED TIME OFFER ->> Buy Smart Scalper PRO with -60% OFF! NOTE: Promo price: $167 (Regular Price: $397) - The offer ends soon! Smart Scalper PRO is the PRO version of the popular scalper BF Smart Scalper EA with a lot of new features/systems and improvements. Smart Scalper PRO is based on the most proven trading principle since the markets exist – enter the market in the direction of a strong market impulse, after a reasonable correction is detected. In the core of this trading principle is o
BF Scalper PRO MT5
Lachezar Krastev
5 (2)
Experts
LIMITED TIME OFFER  ->> Buy BF Scalper PRO with -60% OFF! NOTE: Promo price: $167 (Regular Price: $397) - The offer ends soon! For Settings, Instructions and LIVE Results Click Here! BF Scalper PRO is the professional version of the very popular EA - BF Scalper EA. We have implemented a lot of new additional features and systems in this PRO version, in order to improve its overall performance . The improved exit logic reduces the drawdown and increases the efficiency of the system. In addition,
Forex Trend Detector MT5
Lachezar Krastev
5 (12)
Experts
LIMITED TIME OFFER ->> Buy Forex Trend Detector with -60% OFF! NOTE: Promo price: $197 (Regular Price: $497) - The offer ends soon! For Settings, Instructions and LIVE Results Click Here! Forex Trend Detector is an automated trading strategy which is developed to follow the money… or "follow the market impulse" resulting in reliable and consistent performance. I built Forex Trend Detector on a trading strategy that works!  I didn't use exotic or speculative techniques – instead i examined the
Filtro:
eve costa
62
eve costa 2025.08.25 01:49 
 

I bought it not long ago, and it's been great. Be aware that it's volatile, so start with a position size of 0.01 and believe you'll make a good return, even with a 0.01 position. However, you have to trust and leave it to the EA to work.

Juergen Loebach
1286
Juergen Loebach 2025.07.11 14:30 
 

Questions are answered quickly and in detail.Results with a live account are not yet possible.Supplements are added after 1 to 2 months.

Rispondi alla recensione