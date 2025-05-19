Crypto Investor EA MT5

LIMITED TIME OFFER ->> BIG DISCOUNT: 60% OFF!!! Buy Crypto Investor EA at only $197 (Regular Price: $497) The offer is for limited time! Don't miss!

Proven Performance, Total Control — The Smarter Way to Trade Bitcoin

Crypto Investor EA delivers powerful results through a fusion of high-precision trading strategies and intelligent money management — all backed by live, real-money performance.

Recommendations:





Whether you're a growth-focused investor chasing high returns, or a risk-aware trader seeking consistency and capital protection, Crypto Investor EA adapts to your personal trading goals. With Crypto Investor EA, you trade Bitcoin your way — powered by strategies trusted by professionals and proven where it counts: in the real market.





Recommendations:

Recommended timeframe: M15

Recommended backtest method: M15 + every tick

Fast backtest method: M1 + open price

Supported crypto currencies: BTCUSD (Bitcoin)

Recommended settings: the default settings!

There is a MT4 version too!

What Is Crypto Investor EA?



Crypto Investor EA is a next-gen, fully automated trading system built to master the Bitcoin market. Powered by advanced high-performance trading algorithms, it analyzes live data and executes trades with speed and precision no human can match. Unlike generic bots, it’s fine-tuned for Bitcoin’s unique volatility, momentum, and trends — delivering high-confidence signals through trusted brokers.

With Crypto Investor EA, you’re not just automating trades — you’re deploying a smart, Bitcoin-focused engine designed for real-world results.



Standout Features of Crypto Investor EA



24/7 Automated Market Monitoring

Real-Time Trading Opportunities

Smarter Trade Selection

Zero Emotional Trading — only logical, data-driven actions

Adaptive Learning Algorithms

Minimal Starting Deposit ($500)

Full Compatibility with MT4 and MT5

Dedicated technical Support

Lightning-Fast Execution

Precision Trading Decisions – no emotional mistakes

Market Adaptability – adapts to new data instantly

Flexible Automation – full-auto or manual control based on your preference

Drawdown Protection Functions

Randomization System









Crypto Investor EA comes with Drawdown Protection Functions

Especially suitable (and not only) for users who trade with prop firms, FTMO and funded accounts, with key functions max daily and equity protections.





Smarter Risk Management for Confident Bitcoin Trading

Crypto Investor EA isn’t just designed to generate profits — it’s built to protect your capital. Every trade is guided by sophisticated risk management systems that automatically adapt to market conditions, keeping your exposure in check even during Bitcoin’s most volatile moves. From precision-calibrated stop-losses and break-even strategies to intelligent position sizing, Crypto Investor EA actively safeguards your portfolio — so you can trade boldly without compromising control.





Whether you're targeting rapid growth or aiming for steady, long-term gains, you’ll have the same smart risk tools used by professional traders — all working behind the scenes to keep your strategy secure.





With Crypto Investor EA, you’re not just trading — you’re harnessing the same strategic power and adaptability that professional traders use to stay ahead in one of the world’s most volatile markets.



Non-Stop Opportunities – Active, Dynamic Trading



One of the biggest frustrations for Bitcoin traders is relying on bots that sit idle for days, missing opportunities and leaving profits on the table. Crypto Investor EA is different.





Built specifically for the high-volatility world of Bitcoin, Crypto Investor EA is engineered to seek out and execute profitable Bitcoin trades daily — not once a week, not once a month. It’s an active powerhouse, constantly analyzing Bitcoin market conditions and moving swiftly to capitalize on every real opportunity.





No waiting.

No missed opportunities.

With Crypto Investor EA, your Bitcoin portfolio stays in motion.

Always hunting.

Always acting.

Always growing.









Bitcoin Trading Reinvented: Inspired by the Best Strategies

Crypto Investor EA draws its strength from some of the most successful Bitcoin trading methodologies ever developed, seamlessly blending scalping precision with trend-dominating systems trusted by professional traders.





Crypto Investor EA refines its approach by adopting advanced tactics inspired by the industry's most successful Bitcoin strategies:





Innovative Grid Management

By intelligently managing trades through adaptive grid techniques, Crypto Investor EA ensures steady profitability even in highly volatile market conditions.





Versatile Market Adaptation

Whether the market is bullish or bearish, Crypto Investor EA navigates both environments to uncover consistent gains.





Automated Trading Efficiency

All trading processes are automated — from scanning markets to executing trades — saving you time and removing emotional decision-making.





Enhanced Risk Management and Accuracy

With advanced algorithms and built-in safeguards, Crypto Investor EA minimizes potential losses and maximizes the precision of trading actions.





Laser-Focused Trend Analysis

Utilizing advanced trend detection, Crypto Investor EA pinpoints intelligent entry and exit points with stunning accuracy









Crypto Investor EA Settings

WinLargeFonts – true/false: use "true" to adjust the robot information box display in case you are using the Windows Large Fonts.

– true/false: use "true" to adjust the robot information box display in case you are using the Windows Large Fonts. FixedLots - The extent of the fixed trading volume. If you use AutoMM>0, the value of the FixedLots parameter does not matter.

- The extent of the fixed trading volume. If you use AutoMM>0, the value of the FixedLots parameter does not matter. AutoMM - When set to a value greater than zero, this enables proportional automatic money management. Calculating risk on cryptocurrencies can be complex, so we’ve simplified the process. For example, with a $1,000 account balance and a 1% risk setting, Crypto Investor EA will open trades with a 0.01 lot size. However, because this EA uses a grid and martingale strategy, we strongly recommend using the default risk setting of 0.1% for more conservative and stable trading.

- When set to a value greater than zero, this enables proportional automatic money management. Calculating risk on cryptocurrencies can be complex, so we’ve simplified the process. For example, with a $1,000 account balance and a 1% risk setting, Crypto Investor EA will open trades with a 0.01 lot size. However, because this EA uses a grid and martingale strategy, we strongly recommend using the default risk setting of 0.1% for more conservative and stable trading. K_Mart - lot size multiplier for the first line additional trades.

- lot size multiplier for the first line additional trades. Magic - An unique identifier through which Crypto Investor EA recognizes and manages its own positions. If you use other expert advisors on the same account, please ensure that each of them has a distinct unique identifier.

- An unique identifier through which Crypto Investor EA recognizes and manages its own positions. If you use other expert advisors on the same account, please ensure that each of them has a distinct unique identifier. EA_Comment - You can type a comment here if you wish to mark the Crypto Investor EA trades.

- You can type a comment here if you wish to mark the Crypto Investor EA trades. MaxSpread - Maximum allowed spread.

- Maximum allowed spread. OnlyManualTrading – to trade only manually by Crypto Investor EA set this parameter to true. By default, its value is false: this means that the robot can trade automatically and can be used for manual trading.

– to trade only manually by Crypto Investor EA set this parameter to true. By default, its value is false: this means that the robot can trade automatically and can be used for manual trading. M1_Execution - true/false to enable/disable the execution of the trading logic on M1 bar open

- true/false to enable/disable the execution of the trading logic on M1 bar open ForceProfit – Defines the target average profit as a percentage of the current BTCUSD (Bitcoin) price. Since Bitcoin is highly volatile and has significantly increased in value over the years, using a fixed pip value is no longer practical. Instead, this parameter ties the profit target directly to the live Bitcoin price, ensuring the strategy adapts to market conditions. Based on our extensive testing, this approach delivers consistent and reliable results.

– Defines the target average profit as a percentage of the current BTCUSD (Bitcoin) price. Since Bitcoin is highly volatile and has significantly increased in value over the years, using a fixed pip value is no longer practical. Instead, this parameter ties the profit target directly to the live Bitcoin price, ensuring the strategy adapts to market conditions. Based on our extensive testing, this approach delivers consistent and reliable results. CloseOnReverse – true/false to activate/deactivate closing the trades on reversal bar.

– true/false to activate/deactivate closing the trades on reversal bar. CloseReverseBarTF – Time frame for the reversal bar detection system. The default value is 15. Possible values are: 1, 5, 15, 30, 60, 240, 1440, 10080

– Time frame for the reversal bar detection system. The default value is 15. Possible values are: 1, 5, 15, 30, 60, 240, 1440, 10080 ForceLoss - Defines the maximum average loss allowed as a percentage of the current BTCUSD (Bitcoin) price. Due to Bitcoin’s high volatility and significant price growth over the years, using a fixed pip-based stop level is no longer effective. Instead, this parameter dynamically adjusts the loss threshold in relation to the live Bitcoin price, allowing the strategy to remain flexible and relevant in changing market conditions. Our testing confirms that this method provides more consistent and realistic risk control.

- Defines the maximum average loss allowed as a percentage of the current BTCUSD (Bitcoin) price. Due to Bitcoin’s high volatility and significant price growth over the years, using a fixed pip-based stop level is no longer effective. Instead, this parameter dynamically adjusts the loss threshold in relation to the live Bitcoin price, allowing the strategy to remain flexible and relevant in changing market conditions. Our testing confirms that this method provides more consistent and realistic risk control. FixedTakeProfit - Fixed take profit in pips.

- Fixed take profit in pips. FixedStopLoss - Fixed stop loss in pips.

- Fixed stop loss in pips. OscPer - the oscillator period on the M15 timeframe

- the oscillator period on the M15 timeframe OscLev - the entry overbought and oversold level on the M15 timeframe

- the entry overbought and oversold level on the M15 timeframe OscPerHiTF - the oscillator period on the H1 and H4 timeframes

- the oscillator period on the H1 and H4 timeframes OscLevHiTF - the entry overbought and oversold level on the H1 and H4 timeframes

- the entry overbought and oversold level on the H1 and H4 timeframes MaxAddTrades - maximum allowed number of the first line additional trades.

- maximum allowed number of the first line additional trades. AddOnReverse - activates a mode in which the additional trades are allowed only after a reversal bar is detected

- activates a mode in which the additional trades are allowed only after a reversal bar is detected ReverseBarTF - the timeframe of the reversal bar for the AddOnReverse feature

- the timeframe of the reversal bar for the AddOnReverse feature AddDistance_Default - the default minimal distance between any of the additional trades and the previews trade as a percentage of the current BTCUSD (Bitcoin) price.

- the default minimal distance between any of the additional trades and the previews trade as a percentage of the current BTCUSD (Bitcoin) price. AddDistance_1 - the distance between the initial trade and 1st additional trade as a percentage of the current BTCUSD (Bitcoin) price. If the value is 0 (zero) the value of AddDistance_Default will be used!

- the distance between the initial trade and 1st additional trade as a percentage of the current BTCUSD (Bitcoin) price. If the value is 0 (zero) the value of AddDistance_Default will be used! AddDistance_2 - the distance between 1st additional trade and 2nd additional trade as a percentage of the current BTCUSD (Bitcoin) price. If the value is 0 (zero) the value of AddDistance_Default will be used!

- the distance between 1st additional trade and 2nd additional trade as a percentage of the current BTCUSD (Bitcoin) price. If the value is 0 (zero) the value of AddDistance_Default will be used! AddDistance_3 - the distance between 2nd additional trade and 3rd additional trade as a percentage of the current BTCUSD (Bitcoin) price. If the value is 0 (zero) the value of AddDistance_Default will be used!

- the distance between 2nd additional trade and 3rd additional trade as a percentage of the current BTCUSD (Bitcoin) price. If the value is 0 (zero) the value of AddDistance_Default will be used! AddDistance_4 - the distance between 3rd additional trade and 4th additional trade as a percentage of the current BTCUSD (Bitcoin) price. If the value is 0 (zero) the value of AddDistance_Default will be used!

- the distance between 3rd additional trade and 4th additional trade as a percentage of the current BTCUSD (Bitcoin) price. If the value is 0 (zero) the value of AddDistance_Default will be used! AddDelay_1 - delay in minutes for opening of 1st additional trade. Value equal to 0 (zero) means that no delay will be used.

- delay in minutes for opening of 1st additional trade. Value equal to 0 (zero) means that no delay will be used. AddDelay_2 - delay in minutes before opening of 2nd additional trade. Value equal to 0 (zero) means that no delay will be used.

- delay in minutes before opening of 2nd additional trade. Value equal to 0 (zero) means that no delay will be used. AddDelay_3 - delay in minutes before opening of 3rd additional trade. Value equal to 0 (zero) means that no delay will be used.

- delay in minutes before opening of 3rd additional trade. Value equal to 0 (zero) means that no delay will be used. AddDelay_4 - delay in minutes before opening of 4th additional trade. Value equal to 0 (zero) means that no delay will be used.

- delay in minutes before opening of 4th additional trade. Value equal to 0 (zero) means that no delay will be used. RecoveryProfit – Specifies the exit profit target as a percentage of the current BTCUSD (Bitcoin) price when a recovery trade is triggered.

– Specifies the exit profit target as a percentage of the current BTCUSD (Bitcoin) price when a recovery trade is triggered. RecoveryAfter – minimum distance (as a percentage of the current BTCUSD price) between the first recovery trade and the previews additional trade.

– minimum distance (as a percentage of the current BTCUSD price) between the first recovery trade and the previews additional trade. RecoveryTrades – maximum allowed number of recovery trades.

– maximum allowed number of recovery trades. RecoveryTradesDistance – minimum distance (as a percentage of the current BTCUSD price) between the recovery trades.

– minimum distance (as a percentage of the current BTCUSD price) between the recovery trades. RecoveryRiskMultiplier - lot size multiplier for the recovery trades

- lot size multiplier for the recovery trades FridayExit - true/false - if you wish to close all trades on Friday, you should use FridayExit=true.

- true/false - if you wish to close all trades on Friday, you should use FridayExit=true. ExitHourFr - the robot will close all open positions at this hour on Friday.

- the robot will close all open positions at this hour on Friday. LastTradeHour - the robot can trade until the end of this hour on Friday (including this hour).

- the robot can trade until the end of this hour on Friday (including this hour). EMAIL_Notification - true/false - enable/disable email notifications.

- true/false - enable/disable email notifications. PUSH_Notification - true/false – enable/disable push notifications to mobile phones

- true/false – enable/disable push notifications to mobile phones Maximum open trades (account) – Limits the total number of open trades on the account where Crypto Investor EA is running. When set to a value greater than 0, the EA will monitor all active trades on the account—including those placed by other EAs or manually. If the total number of trades reaches or exceeds the specified limit, Crypto Investor EA will pause opening new positions.

– Limits the total number of open trades on the account where Crypto Investor EA is running. When set to a value greater than 0, the EA will monitor all active trades on the account—including those placed by other EAs or manually. If the total number of trades reaches or exceeds the specified limit, Crypto Investor EA will pause opening new positions. Max open lots – The total allowed lot size for all open trades.

– The total allowed lot size for all open trades. Maximum daily loss(currency) - Set a maximum limit on the amount you can lose in a single day to protect your capital.

- Set a maximum limit on the amount you can lose in a single day to protect your capital. Maximum daily drawdown % - Define the maximum percentage of your balance that can be lost in one day.

- Define the maximum percentage of your balance that can be lost in one day. Daily reset hour(terminal) – Daily reset hour. This is usually 00:00 but if your broker has different reset hour then you can set any hour. Have in mind that if you change the hour directly on the control panel it will be effective after the new hour is reached!

– Daily reset hour. This is usually 00:00 but if your broker has different reset hour then you can set any hour. Have in mind that if you change the hour directly on the control panel it will be effective after the new hour is reached! Minimum Equity(currency) - Establish a minimum equity level that, when reached, triggers protective measures.

- Establish a minimum equity level that, when reached, triggers protective measures. Maximum Equity drawdown % - Limit the maximum percentage drawdown of your total equity to prevent significant losses.

- Limit the maximum percentage drawdown of your total equity to prevent significant losses. Maximum Equity(currency) - Set an upper limit on your equity to help manage gains and protect from volatile shifts.















