Golden Eagle FF
- Experts
- Gianluca Guarino
- Versione: 1.12
- Aggiornato: 17 maggio 2024
- Attivazioni: 5
GOLDEN EAGLE is ready to use, you don't have to change any parameters because it is already optimized in the best way.
- Currency pair: GOLD.
- Timeframe: Daily.
- Minimum account balance: 500$.
- Broker: It's preferable to use an ECN account.
- Type of System: Breakout. Every trade has StopLoss.
----------Settings---------
- Lot Sizing: Lot Sizing method (Fixed Lot or Based on Risk per Trade).
- Fixed lot : Set manually the open lot size.
- Risk per Trade Percent: Automatic balance lot sizing based on balance
- Fixed Lot: Set opening size for fixed lot sizing.
- Single Trade Risk %: Set Risk % per Trade.
- Show Panel/Show Profit: Show extra information on Chart.
FINANCIAL FREEDOM
We are professional team that has more than 12 years of experience in algorithmic trading.
CHECK PERFORMANCE
Disclaimer: This is not financial advice. Please do your own analysis and testing. Forex is a high risk activity where you can lose all your money.