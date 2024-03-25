Smart Math EA

The advisor is a flexible solution with a grid strategy. Easy to operate and at the same time effective. It can be used both for accelerating a deposit and for conservative trading, depending on the settings. Uses auto lot and averaging to optimize trading. It is an excellent tool in skillful hands, providing stable results.

Those who write a comment and rate honestly will get a Pro Set.

Recommendations:

Currency Pair: EURUSD

Timeframe: M15

Minimum Deposit: $500

Brokers: Exness, Alpari, RoboForex

Leverage: Minimum 1:500

Settings:

Lot: Initial lot size.

FixedLot: If true - uses initial lot, if false - calculated from balance (MM).

RiskPercent: Risk percentage for MM.

Step: Distance between orders in points.

TakeProfit: Profit for orders in points.

Magic: Unique number for advisor orders.

OneOrderInCandle: if true - advisor open only one order in each candle.

MaxOrders: Maximum number of orders opened simultaneously.

GraphInfo: Show information on graph.



