Smart Math EA

The advisor is a flexible solution with a grid strategy. Easy to operate and at the same time effective. It can be used both for accelerating a deposit and for conservative trading, depending on the settings. Uses auto lot and averaging to optimize trading. It is an excellent tool in skillful hands, providing stable results.

Those who write a comment and rate honestly will get a Pro Set.

Recommendations:

  • Currency Pair: EURUSD
  • Timeframe: M15
  • Minimum Deposit: $500
  • Brokers: Exness, Alpari, RoboForex
  • Leverage: Minimum 1:500

Settings:

  • Lot: Initial lot size.
  • FixedLot: If true - uses initial lot, if false - calculated from balance (MM).
  • RiskPercent: Risk percentage for MM.
  • Step: Distance between orders in points.
  • TakeProfit: Profit for orders in points.
  • Magic: Unique number for advisor orders.
  • OneOrderInCandle: if true - advisor open only one order in each candle.
  • MaxOrders: Maximum number of orders opened simultaneously.
  • GraphInfo: Show information on graph.


Filtro:
oily74
448
oily74 2025.05.19 05:40 
 

L'utente non ha lasciato alcun commento sulla valutazione.

MichaellaJans
586
MichaellaJans 2025.02.24 20:06 
 

L'utente non ha lasciato alcun commento sulla valutazione.

Tomi Luv
649
Tomi Luv 2025.01.03 04:20 
 

L'utente non ha lasciato alcun commento sulla valutazione.

Broderick Chin Teck Fui
43
Broderick Chin Teck Fui 2024.12.10 16:19 
 

L'utente non ha lasciato alcun commento sulla valutazione.

Make Money
119
Make Money 2024.08.21 22:57 
 

L'utente non ha lasciato alcun commento sulla valutazione.

Scooter1960
107
Scooter1960 2024.08.15 11:52 
 

L'utente non ha lasciato alcun commento sulla valutazione.

Alek Muradyan
481
Alek Muradyan 2024.04.24 17:06 
 

L'utente non ha lasciato alcun commento sulla valutazione.

Rispondi alla recensione