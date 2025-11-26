BTC AsiaEuro Sessions

BTC AsiaEuro Sessions is a BTC trading bot for the H1 timeframe, built to capture the key moves of the Asian and European sessions. In the backtest, starting from an initial deposit of 500 USD, the system achieves a net profit of 5 011.23 USD with a maximum equity drawdown of only 6.71% and a Profit Factor of 2.06. The Recovery Factor reaches 13.82 and the Sharpe Ratio 7.20, with 284 trades and 74.65% winning trades. This translates into an expected profit of about 17.65 USD per trade, with an average compounded growth per trade of around 0.85–0.89%.

The current set is optimized for Vantage on UTC+2 servers, but the algorithm can be easily adapted to any broker using the same server time: you only need to run a basic optimization on your trusted broker’s history to fine-tune spreads, commissions and specific trading conditions, in order to obtain even more robust results. Entries are concentrated during the most liquid hours of the Asian and European sessions, and the system keeps a balanced distribution of trades across weekdays and months, with every month in the test period closing in profit. These are backtest results and do not guarantee future performance, but they show the expected behavior of BTC AsiaEuro Sessions on H1 with controlled risk management and a reference initial capital of 500 USD.


BTC Asia Europe Sessions
Angel Torres
Experts
Important note: before running the EA, you must load the .set file with the optimized configuration. The default EA parameters use a wider Stop Loss; if you do not use the .set file, you must edit the SL parameter and set it to 1.5. This is critical for proper risk management. The .set file will be available in the Discussion area or in the comments section of this MQL5 page. BTC Asia Europe Sessions is an Expert Advisor for BTCUSD on H1, designed to capture volatility between the Asian and Eur
BTC Stable
Angel Torres
5 (2)
Experts
BTC Stable – Automated Trading Strategy for BTCUSD (M30) BTC Stable is an Expert Advisor designed specifically to trade BTCUSD on the M30 timeframe, with a focus on stability and consistent performance over time. The strategy prioritizes high-probability entries and controlled exits, maintaining a smooth and steady equity curve. The system is fully optimized for Exness, where spreads and execution quality tend to be highly favorable. It can also be used on brokers with reduced spreads and relia
Index FlipX 1
Angel Torres
Experts
FlipX 1 – Initial version Asset: FlipX 1 - H1 Exclusive broker: WelTrade Strategy optimized with a focus on compound interest Key performance highlights of FlipX 1: Total net profit: 253,887.34 USD Initial deposit: 20 USD Profit factor: 2.93 Recovery factor: 15.31 Expected payoff: 1,410.49 USD Gross profit: 385,122.87 USD Gross loss: -131,235.53 USD Maximum absolute drawdown: 11,740.00 USD (9.22%) Total trades: 180 Winning trades percentage: 48.89% Sharpe ratio: 5.42 Z-Score: -0.07 (no statisti
GainX 400 Weltrade
Angel Torres
Experts
EA GainX 400 – Weltrade (Synthetic Indices | M15) Minimum Recommended Deposit: 50 USD GainX 400 is a specialized automated trading system designed exclusively for Synthetic Indices on the Weltrade broker. It operates on the M15 timeframe, targeting directional momentum expansions. The strategy follows a High Ratio structure, meaning it accepts small, controlled losses while aiming for large winning moves that more than compensate drawdown periods—producing a steady and scalable equity curve ove
Btc A I
Angel Torres
Experts
BTC A I, Version 1.7, an Expert Advisor (EA) designed for the BTCUSD pair on the H1 timeframe. This updated version retains the same core algorithm but features optimized parameters tailored to the current market conditions, ensuring synchronization with the latest changes and movements. Your feedback and communication are essential to us, as they enable us to implement these improvements and innovations promptly, and we recommend installing this update without delay. The EA delivers impressive
BTC High Ratio
Angel Torres
Experts
BTC High Ratio Version 1.6 is an optimized tool designed to trade BTCUSD on the M15 timeframe, specifically built for PRO accounts on the Exness broker, with ideal performance on VPS with delays under 30 ms. This version presents a complete overhaul of the algorithm, adapted to current market conditions and aligned with the latest volatility patterns and price behavior. This EA uses a logic based on detecting microtrends and corrections, with scheduled entries that analyze breakouts, liquidity
Savage Gold
Angel Torres
Experts
Savage Gold H1 Important: before running the backtest or trading live, load the .set file provided in the comments/discussion. Enable UseMoneyManagement = true and set mmRiskPercent = 5.0 (fixed risk per trade). This setup reproduces the test results and keeps risk management consistent for XAUUSD on H1. Description Savage Gold H1 is a fully automated system for XAUUSD on the H1 timeframe. It blends a trend filter with EMA and momentum confirmation, exits via TakeProfit/StopLoss plus a dynamic t
Gold Hold
Angel Torres
Experts
Live Signal: https://www.fxblue.com/live/settings/goldholdea Important You must load the correct .set configuration file before running the system. The platform does not allow setting a Stop Loss that is too low or too tight. If you use the default parameters, the results will be inferior to what is expected. The configuration file is available in the Discussion section, along with results and, soon, audited accounts of the system. Special Offer First 5 copies: 99 USD Next 5 copies: 199 USD Fina
Fx Vol 20 WinRate
Angel Torres
Experts
Fx Vol 20 WinRate M30 Brokers: Weltrade Important: Before running the backtest or using it in live trading, you must load the .set file provided in the comments or discussion section. MQL5 restricts compound interest, so risk parameters must be configured manually. Make sure to enable UseMoneyManagement = true and set mmRiskPercent = 10 , since this setup maintains the original system behavior with fixed risk per trade and no percentage accumulation. Description Fx Vol 20 WinRate M30 is a full
Gold Epic
Angel Torres
Experts
Gold Epic H1 Important: Before running the backtest or live trading, load the .set file provided in the comments section. Enable UseMoneyManagement = true and set mmRiskPercent = 10 , as this configuration replicates the original system’s balance between risk and growth. General description Gold Epic H1 is a fully automated Expert Advisor designed for XAUUSD (Gold) on the H1 timeframe , optimized for high-liquidity and volatile market sessions. It uses a trend-momentum strategy with EMA confirm
ETH High Ratio
Angel Torres
Experts
Important note: Before running the EA, you must load the corresponding set file available in the Comments or Discussion section on MQL5. Without this configuration file, ETH High Ratio M30 will not operate optimally and may generate losses due to parameter desynchronization. ETH High Ratio M30 – Exness PRO Account (2025 Edition) Minimum capital: 200 USD Timeframe: M30 Symbol: ETHUSD Broker: Exness (PRO Account) ETH High Ratio M30 is an Expert Advisor designed to exploit the medium-term volatilit
Step Deriv Apex
Angel Torres
Experts
Important note: Before running the EA, make sure to load the optimized .set file for the H2 timeframe on the Step Index (Deriv) . Using incorrect parameters may affect performance and risk management. Technical Overview Step Deriv Apex H2 is a fully automated breakout system with adaptive position scaling and floating control. It’s designed for Deriv Step Index and tested with 100% tick accuracy , combining momentum detection with partial exits to maintain consistent growth and controlled dr
BTC American Session
Angel Torres
Experts
BTC American Session is a bot designed to trade the American session on BTC in H1 , focusing on the most volatile windows of the day. It is optimized on Vantage (UTC+2) and can be easily re-optimized for any other broker that works on UTC+2 , by loading or fine-tuning the set file to match your broker’s server time and trading conditions. The system behaves like a high-precision model: it concentrates most entries between 14:00 and 23:00 (US session) , keeps an equity curve that grows steadily a
