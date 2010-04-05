Golden Lab AI MT4
- Experts
- Thu Huyen Trang Nguyen
- Versione: 1.0
- Attivazioni: 5
Golden Lab AI is quite a unique trading system:
- It operates 100% based on technical analysis.
- It can integrate fundamental analysis related to deposit interest rates (channel rate mode). For the channel rate mode, you need to contact me before purchasing it.
- Flexible SL - TP.
- Single orders only, with no high-risk trades like grid or martingale.
- Default SL is only 2%.
- Trades are carefully selected and combined with daily interest rates to determine the main trend, which results in fewer trades—averaging only 4-8 trades per month