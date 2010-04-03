Quant Generator

PLEASE READ.  THIS IS A PROACTIVE PRODUCT AND REQURES ONE TO KNOW THIER RISK.  YOU MUST OPTIMIZE AS THIS IS A GENERATOR AND USES THE GENETIC OPTIMIZER IN THE MT5 PLATFORM TO GENENRATE THE SIGNALS. THERE ARE DROP-DOWN MENUS TO CHOOSE YOUR PARAMETERS FOR THE PRICE ACTION TO AND RISK. YOU MUST OPTIMIZE BEFORE TEST AND USE!

Quant Generator EA Overview:

The Quant Generator EA for MetaTrader 5 (MT5) is a powerful tool designed to facilitate the systematic creation and optimization of trading strategies. By leveraging the capabilities of the Strategy Generator within MT5, this EA empowers traders to generate and fine-tune trading configurations based on specific parameters, enhancing adaptability to evolving market conditions.

Key Inputs:

  1. Price Type:

    • Options:
      • Bid
      • Mid
      • Ask
    • Purpose:
      • Selects the market price point for strategy development.
      • Influences the perspective of the trading approach.

  2. Operands Type:

    • Options:
      • Greater Than
      • Less Than
      • Equal
      • Plus
      • Cross Up
      • Cross Down
    • Purpose:
      • Defines nuanced conditions for entry and exit criteria.
      • Enhances strategy customization based on distinct market events.

  3. Data Type:

    • Options:
      • Open
      • High
      • Low
      • Close
    • Purpose:
      • Specifies the historical price point on which the strategy is based.
      • Allows tailoring of the approach based on the significance of specific price levels.

  1. Recovery:  Use - for pips to recover and use 0 to disable this

  1. Technical Sophistication:

  • Adaptive Strategy Design:

    • Allows traders to dynamically adjust strategies to match specific market dynamics.
    • Aligns trading parameters with individual preferences and risk tolerance.

  • Integration with Strategy Generator:

    • Seamlessly incorporates chosen inputs into a coherent and dynamic trading strategy.
    • Utilizes the advanced features of the Strategy Generator for optimized strategy creation.

Versatile Application:

  • Aggressive or Conservative Approaches:
    • Accommodates varying risk appetites by offering flexibility in strategy design.
    • Allows for the creation of bullish or bearish scenarios based on market outlook.

The Quant Generator EA, with its customizable settings and integration with the Strategy Generator, stands as a robust solution for traders seeking to optimize and automate their trading strategies within the MT5 platform.

Use at your own risk.  You acknowledge you have optimized and read ALL before purchase.

