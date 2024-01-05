US30 Bot

US 30 BOT

This is a simple quantitative model that trades US30 Index from NASDAQ top 30 American stocks It uses volatility contraction and expansion as a basic theory.

Place it on US30 chart ,any timeframe.

Hedged accounts are advised

NB: Standard accounts are preferred and well regulated brokers eg ICMarkets are advised to avoid unnecessary losses eg slippage ones,commissions  and  large spreads.

Minimum account balance ADVISED : USD 100

HOW TO USE: A VPS is highly recommended. AWS offers 1 year free trial

NB: These are risky strategies which give good returns over time but also pose a risk of blowing up your account. Use on your own accord.


copyright @ GABRIEL MATOVU, BSc. Quantitative Economics, MAKERERE UNIVERSITY


Filtro:
Michael Frey
58
Michael Frey 2024.02.01 09:41 
 

L'utente non ha lasciato alcun commento sulla valutazione.

Rispondi alla recensione