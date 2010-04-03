MegatronShark

  • Megatron Shark Indicator – MT5 Harmonic Pattern Detection Tool

The Megatron Shark Indicator is a MetaTrader 5 tool for detecting and displaying Shark harmonic patterns directly on the chart. It automatically identifies bullish and bearish Shark formations, calculates entry, stop-loss, and take-profit levels, and provides real-time alerts. This allows traders to quickly integrate harmonic pattern analysis into their trading process without manual drawing.

  • Advantages

* Automatic Pattern Detection – Scans the chart for Shark harmonic patterns without manual measurement.

* Real-Time Alerts – Pop-up and push notifications when a valid pattern is identified.

* Defined Trading Levels – Entry, stop-loss, and take-profit points calculated for trade planning.

* User-Friendly Settings – Adjustable parameters to match individual trading preferences.

* Clear Visual Display – Patterns and trading levels plotted on the chart for fast analysis.

  • Features

* Detects both bullish and bearish Shark harmonic patterns.

* Works across multiple timeframes in MetaTrader 5.

* Quality scoring to filter potential trading opportunities.

* Two take-profit targets for trade management flexibility.

* Applicable to Forex pairs, commodities, indices, and other MT5 instruments.

* Saves detected pattern information to a file for review and analysis.

  • Input Parameters

* MaxBarsToScan – Number of bars to scan for patterns (default: 500).

* MinQualityScore – Minimum score for detection (default: 60.0, range 0.0–100.0).

* ShowLabels – Show or hide pattern labels on the chart (default: true).

* EnableAlerts – Enable or disable pop-up and push notifications (default: true).

* LineColorBullish – Color of bullish pattern lines (default: clrLime).

* LineColorBearish – Color of bearish pattern lines (default: clrRed).

* LineStyle – Style of pattern lines (default: STYLE\_SOLID).

* LineWidth – Thickness of pattern lines (default: 1).

This indicator is designed for traders who want an efficient way to identify and trade Shark harmonic patterns in MT5. It supports short-term, intraday, and swing trading styles. It is recommended to test the settings on a demo account before using them in live trading incase of any errors please let us know.


Joseph Okou
Utilità
CYP Trade Manager Pro MT5: The Trader's Edge in Position Management Transform How You Manage Trades - Focus on What Matters Why Most Traders Fail - And How CYP Trade Manager Pro Solves It Many traders have solid entry strategies but lack proper trade management - the key difference between professionals and amateurs. CYP Trade Manager Pro handles the critical "after entry" phase of trading that most EAs ignore, giving you the edge that institutional traders use every day. Who Is It For Manual
Account Flipper EA
Gabriel Matovu
Experts
ACCOUNT FLIPPER EA A trading bot for GBPUSD Lot size is calculated by  multiplying the lot factor by each 1000 USD on account.  Advisable to use account sizes of USD 1000 and above. Account types:   Hedge accounts, Standard accounts are preferred i.e. no commissions, Use well regulated brokers eg ICMarkets.  all this provides room for the strategy to work smoothly for stabilized results and removing the possibility of the model crashing. ADJUST The Time settings to your own time zone because the
FREE
Crypto Ripper
Dragan Drenjanin
Experts
Introducing the "Crypto Ripper" application for MT5 This application is compact and ideal for entering the crypto market. It is designed in a minimalist style with fully preconfigured settings for immediate use. The robot can operate on a single symbol or as part of a portfolio. By default, it opens market orders but also supports stop and limit orders, eliminating the need for additional preset files. The recommended timeframe is H4, and suggested cryptocurrency pairs include Bitcoin, Dogecoin,
TrendLine Pending Order Tool
Marcelo Guimaraes de Lima
Utilità
Questa utility apre gli ordini quando la candela tocca la linea di tendenza posizionata manualmente, come se fosse un ordine pendente più articolato.  Può essere utilizzato su qualsiasi asset, quando apre l'ordine elimina la linea che ha toccato e crea Freccia. In questo caso viene utilizzata per operazioni di inversione del prezzo, apre un ordine di vendita quando la candela rialzista tocca la linea bottom-up e apre un ordine di acquisto quando la candela ribassista tocca la linea top-down. 
ACB Breakout Arrows Scanner MT5
KEENBASE SOFTWARE SOLUTIONS
Indicatori
Questo è uno scanner multi-simbolo e multi-timeframe per il nostro indicatore ACB Breakout Arrows . Con le impostazioni predefinite, analizza i segnali di acquisto/vendita su 28 coppie di valute e 9 timeframe contemporaneamente .  Caratteristiche Può analizzare 252* combinazioni di simboli e timeframe da un singolo grafico. Apre il grafico del segnale con un modello predefinito con un solo clic.  Facile da spostare ovunque sul grafico tramite drag and drop. Avvisi in tempo reale tramite popup,
Disable Autoscroll
Ampa Ndyamuhaki
Utilità
If you’re constantly finding yourself annoyed by the need to manually disable auto scroll on every single chart window you open, you’re not alone. Many users share this frustration, especially when managing multiple charts during analysis or live trading. Fortunately, there’s a simple solution that can save you from this repetitive task: a handy script designed specifically to automatically disable auto-scroll across all open chart windows in your trading platform. The beauty of this script lies
MiniFullIndexTrader
Francisco Eugenio Martoni M De Andrada
Experts
FA MiniFullIndexTrader: Scalper versátil para índices mini e completos Este Expert Advisor (EA) é uma estratégia de scalping automatizada para MetaTrader 5, otimizada para contratos de índice como WIN@, WINQ25, WINFUT e WIN$. Ele utiliza rompimentos diários para entradas rápidas, com gerenciamento de risco avançado para proteger o capital. Principais vantagens: Rentável e consistente: Em backtests, gera lucro líquido de até 14.310 pontos com fator de lucro de 1,44 e Sharpe 16,77 (alto retorno p
