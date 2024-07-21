Golden Scalping EA

Only 3 copies available for $399.00. Next price 199 USD

Golden Scalping EA is a strategy for breaking strong price levels.
The Expert Advisor does not need optimization. It is enough to install it on
the chart and start trading!

Advantages of Golden Scalping:
- best SL/TP ratio
- low SL, which makes the system as safe as possible
- each order has a fixed SL

Trading recommendations:
- use of ECN accounts or other accounts with low spreads and low stops
- currency pair XAUUSD H1
- leverage 1:100 or higher
- minimum deposit 100 currency units

Options:
- Lot Mode - lot selection mode
- Stop Loss - fixed SL
- Trail - trailing stop in points
- Magic - magic number
Attention... For gold, different brokers can provide different number of
digits in quotes. For this reason, if you do not have orders open during
testing, remove/add "0" in the parameters "Stop Loss" and "Trail".


Be sure to write if you have any questions.....
