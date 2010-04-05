Trend Recruiter

This development is a scalping system. It is enough to optimize Trend Recruiter once, for example, in a month. After that, it shows excellent results on the forward period (several times longer), which can be seen in the screenshots.

It is ideal to use a broker with a floating spread from 6 pips. There are such brokers on the market. In those moments when the spread is lower than the one set during optimization (for example, you set 10-14 pips), then when a signal appears at this moment, you can expect an entry. That is, in reality, the inputs will be less frequent than with the ideal performance of the tester.

All parameters need to be optimized:
  • Magic is a normal parameter, a magic number.
  • Risk — risk (the volume is calculated from the balance);
  • Lot — position volume;
  • LotDigits — lot accuracy;
  • MaxSpread — spread limit (if this field is less than the real spread, the EA will not enter the market).
  • TakeProfit - take profit;
  • StopLoss — stop loss;
  • TrailingStart - after how many pips the trailing stop will be activated.
  • Commission is an important parameter (as well as spread) for those accounts that use commission. You must set this parameter so that it is taken into account during optimization and operation. You need to pick it up by recalculating the commission for pips and set the indicator in pips as an addition to the spread.
  • Slippage — maximum slippage level.
  • VolatilityMultiplier is an important parameter that allows you to place an order only if the volatility is higher than this relative parameter (the higher the parameter, the more active price movements will be required to enter the market).
  • VolatilityPercentageLimit - the parameter is set as a percentage. it indicates that the order will be placed if the ratio of real volatility to the selected Multiplier parameter is greater than the specified percentage value.
  • OrderExpireSeconds — pending order lifetime in milliseconds;
  • MaxExecutionMinutes — maximum lifetime of a pending order in milliseconds;
  • MinStopsLevel - set the "StopsLevel" level on our own;
  • MinFreezeLevel - set the level "FreezeLevel" yourself;
You need to trade on M1-M15 timeframes. The Expert Advisor was created for trading on any instrument. It is preferable to test the Expert Advisor with a broker with five-digit quotes, or even better on the MetaQuotes-Demo server. It is recommended to work on liquid forex pairs with a low spread and use a VPS. You can start using it with 100$ and 0.01 lot.

The smaller the commission and spread, the greater the profit. The more latency your broker has in total with the Internet channel, the higher you need to set stop loss, take profit and trailing start so that the server has time to process them at the right price, since the tester executes requests without delay. When testing, the spread can be adjusted in the tester. The main task is to find a broker offering low spreads. When testing, use only all ticks.
