Nova Sytem by KK

Important information!
For the first 2 weeks, trade on a demo account or a cent account (to choose the best trading conditions for yourself)
Install a trading advisor on a VPS

Forex/CFD trading carries a high level of risk and is not suitable for everyone.
You may lose some or all of your principal if market conditions change unfavorably.
you should only invest money that you can afford to lose, meaning that losing it will not affect your basic needs or obligations

Setting file in Comments.


Prodotti consigliati
Forest
Vadim Podoprigora
Experts
Forest is a Trend Expert Advisor based on the analysis of a unique mathematical model of trend lines, which allows you to determine the trend movement. The Expert Advisor is most suitable for the currency pair "USDCHF" on period "H1". The EA can work on any type of accounts, and with any brokers. The EA uses mathematical analysis to open trades and applies loss control to open trades. At its core, the EA does not use any risky systems with the increase in the volume or increase in the number of
Bfxenterprise RSI
Ricky Romadona Tri Saputra
Experts
Bfxenterprise RSI Inspired and optimized RSI indicator is the focus of this Expert Advisor (EA). Designed with the use of RSI to perform optimal transactions. Reading trends and price reversals is done by the RSI whose functions have been sorted. Version of Bfxenterprise The version with the name “Bfxenterprise” focuses on special and thorough sorting of transactions. So this version does not always make transactions, unlike the Expert Advisor version in general. This version relies on accuracy
Fx Trend Follower
Atif Zafar
Experts
EA works with none of the technical indicators.   It waits for the trend and trade accordingly. No standard indicators. No grid trading. No arbitrage. No curve fitting according to back-test results No Hedge   Very low Stop Loss Ratio  Tested with 99.90% data Modelling quality. Can work with even $30 USD Recommendations : Developed for M1, EURUSD ECN Broker with 5 points Settings Spread: Need to be as low as possible. Trailing Status: trailing stop usage option Trailing stop: Pips to allow trail
Magic Grid
Aliaksandr Charkes
4.52 (27)
Experts
Magic Grid is an indicator-free advisor that uses a grid strategy. The strategy is based on automatic reopening of grid pending orders, after closing their market positions (by Take-Profit, Stop-Loss or manually). Pending orders are placed with a specified step from the initial prices, which can be entered manually or generated automatically ( one time at the beginning of the trade ). The robot can trade on any time frame, on any currency pair, on several currency pairs, and on any number of di
FREE
Gyroscopes
Nadiya Mirosh
Experts
Gyroscope        professional forex expert   (for EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDJPY, AUDUSD, USDCHF, EURGBP, EURJPY, NZDUSD, USDCAD, EURCHF, AUDJPY, CADJPY pairs)   alyzing the market using the Elliot Wave Index. Elliott wave theory is the interpretation of processes in financial markets through a system of visual models (waves) on price charts. The author of the theory, Ralph Elliott, identified eight variants of alternating waves (of which five are in the trend and three are against the trend). The mov
AI Neural Nexus EA MT4
John Dickenson
Experts
Introducing the AI Neural Nexus EA A state-of-the-art Expert Advisor tailored for trading Gold (XAUUSD) and GBPUSD. This advanced system leverages the power of artificial intelligence and neural networks to identify profitable trading opportunities with a focus on safety and consistency. Unlike traditional high-risk methods, AI Neural Nexus prioritizes low-risk strategies that adapt to market fluctuations in real time, ensuring a smart trading experience. Important Information Contact us immedia
NeverScalping
Yeun Jung Hwan
Experts
NeveScalping is a Scalping Trading and Intraday Trading. NeverScalping uses predictions and predictions using artificial intelligence algorithms. In this way, the professional higher law has lost its luck. EURUSD does a practical, historically important job. Download the demo yourself. My tests were 90 days of accuracy, actual spread, extra slip and high visibility date of actual ticks. The recommendations are as follows optimized   for the   EUR / USD's D1 chart.   There are no other compone
GoldingBot
Aleksandr Makarov
Experts
GoldingBot  - is an expert advisor developed specifically for forex trading, focused on the gold pair (XAUUSD). It is designed for beginners and experienced traders, solving a common problem: the complexity and uncertainty of trading in volatile markets. GoldingBot Advisor makes this experience easier with automated, well-thought-out trading strategies. Manual and setup files: Contact me after purchase to get the manual and setup files. Price: Price increases depending on the number of licens
Solemnity
Evgeniy Zhdan
Experts
The Expert Advisor identifies the beginning of a wave movement and starts working according to the direction of the new wave. It uses tight stop loss and take profit. Built-in protection against spread widening. Control of profit is performed by the tight trailing stop feature. Lot calculation is based on stop loss. For example, if stop loss is 250 points and MaxRisk = 10%, the lot size will be calculated in such a way that triggering the stop loss would lead to a loss equal to 10% of the deposi
Desbot
Luke Joel Desmaris
Experts
Join our Newsletter to also get a copy of our Optimization Settings: https://desbot.ai/#Newsletter  Input Parameters Below are all the input options (aka: Parameters) for Desbot and how to use them. You can find the best Parameters through optimization. RiskPercentage: Enter the number that represents the percent of your account balance you want Desbot to risk per trade. For example, entering 1.5 would risk 1.5% of your Account Balance. SLTicks: Enter the number of ticks you want for your stop
SuperfarabiEA Compound
Farabi Aminy
Experts
Copyright(c) 2019 Superfarabi EA Is the Scalping Forex Expert Advisor for MT4 Working on Timeframes (M5) Best Pair Recomended is EU/UChf=0.4 Calculation is based of Envelopes indicator ===========Rakyat +62 =========== Hak Cipta (c) 2019 Superfarabi EA Merupakan Scalping Forex Expert Advisor untuk MT4 Berjalan pada Time Frame Kecil (M5) Pair Rekomendasi adalah EU / UChf = 0,4 Perhitungan didasarkan pada indikator Envelopes
Golden Cheetah
Dmitriq Evgenoeviz Ko
Experts
Golden Cheetah is not just a trading robot, but an expert in short-term trading, created to work in volatile markets with low spreads. It is based on a complex multi-component algorithm that instantly analyzes market information in real time.  Next price 1399 : The price increases depending on the number of sold licenses  the full list for your convenience is available https://www.mql5.com/ru/users/pants-dmi/seller This scalper, like a hunter, opens trades according to the Price Action strate
Stabilized dema cross robot mt4
Ekaterina Saltykova
Experts
Introducing to your attention an innovative expert advisor created specifically for the most juicy and volatility    currency     basket: GBPUSD and XAUUSD. This EA is designed using the main features of this market's movement, making it an ideal choice for dynamic trading on high-trending and medium-volatile pairs. The advisor is focused on minimizing trading risks, aiming to reduce losses to a minimum. Main features: EA is designed to open and close orders at the begginning of trading session
Magic Win
- Reni
4 (2)
Experts
EA MAGIC WIN is the advanced trading system which was tested for long on different market conditions with heavy load tests. Based on our custom indicator which is backed with mean reversion concept along with few other algorithm this products fits itself into the current market conditions and act accordingly.  Supported currency pairs: EURUSD, GBPUSD, AUDCAD, AUDNZD, NZDCAD Recommended TF: M15. Setfile can be downloaded from here : Click Here Features Easy Setup: You just need to drag the EA
Smart Trend and Range EA
Cong Wei Jia
Experts
Smart Trend and Range EA – Stable Non-Martingale Strategy Monitoring Account (Demo) Achieved 8.1× profit in 1.5 years , trading one position per signal , each trade with a stop loss . Smart Trend and Range EA is a fully automated trading system that intelligently switches between trend-following and range-trading logic to adapt to changing market conditions. It does not use any Martingale, Grid, or averaging methods — every trade is independent and single-entry , ensuring full control over ris
BASTET19c
Sorakrit Lueangtipayajun
Experts
This EA is based on a Bollinger Bands reversal strategy. It automatically detects price reversals at the upper or lower Bollinger Band and opens trades in the direction of the expected bounce. The system dynamically calculates optimal take-profit (TP) levels based on recent market volatility and structure, ensuring efficient profit capture without manual intervention. Live Results (6 months): +285% profit, 18% max drawdown Myfxbook proved please Copy and paste URL's: ( myfxbook.com/members/
Indicement MT4
Profalgo Limited
5 (2)
Experts
Benvenuti a Indicement! PROP FIRM PRONTO! -> scarica i file del set   qui PROMOZIONE DI LANCIO: Ne sono rimaste solo poche copie al prezzo attuale! Prezzo finale: 990$ NEW: Choose 1 EA for FREE! (limited to 2 trading account numbers) Offerta Combo Ultimate     ->     clicca qui UNISCITI AL GRUPPO PUBBLICO:   Clicca qui   VERSION 4.0 LIVE RESULTS OLD VERSION FINAL RESULTS INDICEMENT   mette a frutto i miei 15 anni di esperienza nella creazione di algoritmi di trading professionali per i mercati
EA ichimoku Cloud
Zafar Iqbal Sheraslam
Experts
The EA Ichimoku Cloud consists of several components: Tenkan-sen (Conversion Line) : This is a short-term moving average that indicates the market's short-term trend. Kijun-sen (Base Line) : This is a longer-term moving average that gives insight into the market's medium-term trend. Senkou Span A (Leading Span A) : This forms one edge of the Ichimoku cloud and is calculated by averaging the Tenkan-sen and Kijun-sen. It helps identify potential support and resistance levels. Senkou Span B (Leadin
Spiderbot GOLD
Petr Popov
Experts
The trader’s task is to find a pattern and make money on it. Classic trading uses patterns in the form of graphical analysis - candlestick patterns, levels, trend lines, graphic figures, etc. Their main difficulty is that they are not unambiguous. Each trader sees everything differently. Against the backdrop of this ambiguity, a bunch of other problems arise: psychology is the most common reason for losing a deposit, attracting transactions “by the ears” in places where there is none, the time
Evolution Scalper Grid V22 LightLot
ANTON BELOUSOV
Experts
торговая система с риском 1% чем больше денег на счете тем больше лот но риск 1% Начальный депозит 50.00 Спред 10 Чистая прибыль 6.71 Общая прибыль 51.97 Общий убыток -45.26 Прибыльность 1.15 Матожидание выигрыша 0.02 Абсолютная просадка 26.79 Максимальная просадка 29.21 (55.47%) Относительная просадка 55.47% (29.21) Всего сделок 427 Короткие позиции (% выигравших) 219 (72.60%) Длинные позиции (% выигравших) 208 (72.12%) Прибыльные сделки (% от всех) 309 (72.37%) Убыточные сделки (% от все
Fitpro 10 Scalper
Heni Muthia
Experts
Fitpro 10 Scalper Expert Advisor  is a automated forex trading robot designed to work on the most traded currency any pair. The strategy is based on using several MT4 indicators , each entry point is calculated using an advanced input filter based on the analysis of the movement of the price chart. Each order is secured by a fixed stop-loss while, no martingale, no grid, scalp or hedge.   Paramater •    Magic Order - is a special number that the EA assigns to its orders •    Take Profit - take p
IntradayEA
Stefano Bonato
Experts
EA intelligente ed efficiente, basato sull'operatività a lungo termine. Trading limitato, non fa troppe operazioni giornaliere (1 operazione giornaliera). Si basa sulla volatilità e direzionalità settimanale. No overnight, no swap. Apre e chiude intraday. Si può utilizzare anche per le prop, è presente lo stop loss. Facile e intuitivo per tutti, basta inserire la size desiderata in base al conto che si ha e l'EA farà tutto da solo.  Utilizzare l'EA su EURUSD 500 USD per i primi 10 clienti!! R
Avato
Nikolaos Bekos
Experts
The Avato is one of our standalone tools. (A Signal based on it will also be provided on Mt4 Market in the future). It is designed around a combined form of hedging and martingale techniques and uses sophisticated algorithms and filters to place the trades. It uses Stop loss and Take profit levels while Lot size is calculated automatically following the according multiplier settings. We consider it a toolbox for every seasoned trader. Made with Gold market in mind, it can be tested in other inst
Combo All In One MT4
Nguyen Nghiem Duy
Experts
Combo All In One is an EA combo 10 strategies , The EA is suitable for both beginners and experienced traders. Normally you will have to pay 10x fee to buy 10 EAs with different strategies. But with ALL IN ONE, you only need to pay 1 time to own an EA that includes 10 different strategies. This is a cost-effective solution and combines effective methods. Timeframe M15, Minimum deposit $1,000, Leverage 1:500. STRATEGY1: MOVING AVERAGE STRATEGY2: RSI STRATEGY3: MACD STRATEGY4: BOLLINGER BANDS STRA
H4 GBPUSD Trend Scalper
Valeriy Potapov
Experts
H4 GBPUSD Trend Scalper is a trend signal scalper The EA trades according to the trend strategy using original built-in indicator for opening and closing orders. The external inputs for limiting trading on Fridays and Mondays are available. The purpose of the strategy is to use the current trend with the most benefit. According to the results of testing and working on demo and real accounts, the best results achieved by using the Н4 timeframe on the GBP/USD pair Works on MetaTrader 4 Build 971+
InvestorPRO
Andrey Spiridonov
Experts
InvestorPRO is a stable Expert Advisor for professional traders. The EA trades in a fully automated mode. The trading algorithm of the EA is based on analysis of numerous factors that affect the dynamics of an instrument. This EA has been created to provide the trader with a comfortable environment for investment in the financial instruments of the Forex market. The EA is installed in the usual way and is suitable for trading any trading symbols. The EA is designed for trading on the D1 timefram
Scalper Gold Reborn
Zahidin Zainal Zulkornain
Experts
Scalper Gold Reborn is an Expert Advisor designed specifically for trading gold but can use at currency too. The operation is based on opening orders using the Bolinger Band and Moving Average . Monitoring Live Signal: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/1805669 Recommendations Timeframe : M1 Pairs : GOLD/Currencies Settings: Default Lot : Use 0.01 for every 10.000cents Leverage: 1:1000 or higher Contact me in private for more setfiles. Setup Open M1 timeframe charts for pair GOLD or currency. Atta
Arda
Evgeniy Zhdan
Experts
2 copy of 10 left at this price.  Next 10 copies $549. Arda is a trading Expert Advisor based on the dissonance of technical indicators  and price patterns. Support: https://www.mql5.com/en/channels/TrendHunter The Expert Advisor was tested on real historical data of EURUSD, GBPUSD and XAUUSD (Gold). You can download a demo version of any program (for example, tickstory - there is a free version) that provides quotes with 99.9% quality and check it yourself. The trading strategy does not cont
Santa Scalping
Morten Kruse
2.84 (19)
Experts
Santa Scalping is a fully automated Expert Advisor with no use of martingale. Night scalping strategy. The SMA indicator filter are used for entries. This EA can be run from very small accounts. As small as 50 EUR. General Recommendations The minimum deposit is 50 USD,  default settings reccomend for eurusd m5 gmt +2 . Please use max spread 10 if you will not have orders change it to -1. Use a broker with good execution and with a spread of 2-5 points. A very fast VPS is required, preferably w
Trend rider pro
Okezie Ojimadu
Experts
Live Result:  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/1924716 Download set file for EURUSD Trend Rider Pro V2 is a trading robot that works on all forex pair and helps you trade automatically. It is uniquely coded to manage your forex investments and optimize the best result from the complexities of the forex market. Whether you’re just getting started or are a full-time trader, Trend Rider Pro V2 is the perfect choice for optimized growth and verifiable result. This EA utilizes a sophisticated combinat
Gli utenti di questo prodotto hanno anche acquistato
AI Forex Robot MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
5 (4)
Experts
AI   Forex Robot - The Future of Automated Trading. AI Forex Robot is powered by a next-generation   Artificial Intelligence   system based on a hybrid LSTM Transformer neural network, specifically designed for analyzing gold (XAUUSD) price movements on the Forex market. The system analyzes complex market structures, adapts its strategy in   real time   and makes data-driven decisions with a high level of precision. AI Forex Robot is a modern, fully automated system powered by   artificial intel
Aura Black Edition
Stanislav Tomilov
4.62 (21)
Experts
Aura Black Edition è un EA completamente automatizzato progettato per negoziare solo ORO. L'esperto ha mostrato risultati stabili su XAUUSD nel periodo 2011-2020. Non sono stati utilizzati metodi pericolosi di gestione del denaro, nessuna martingala, nessuna griglia o scalping. Adatto a qualsiasi condizione di brokeraggio. EA addestrato con un perceptron multistrato La rete neurale (MLP) è una classe di rete neurale artificiale (ANN) feedforward. Il termine MLP è usato in modo ambiguo, a volte l
Vortex Gold MT4
Stanislav Tomilov
5 (6)
Experts
Vortex - il vostro investimento nel futuro L'expert advisor Vortex Gold EA è stato creato appositamente per il trading sull'oro (XAU/USD) sulla piattaforma Metatrader. Costruito utilizzando indicatori proprietari e algoritmi segreti dell'autore, questo EA impiega una strategia di trading completa progettata per catturare movimenti redditizi nel mercato dell'oro. I componenti chiave della sua strategia includono indicatori classici come il CCI e l'indicatore parabolico, che lavorano insieme per
XG Gold Robot MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
4.41 (37)
Experts
The XG Gold Robot MT4 is specially designed for Gold. We decided to include this EA in our offering after   extensive testing . XG Gold Robot and works perfectly with the   XAUUSD, GOLD, XAUEUR   pairs. XG Gold Robot has been created for all traders who like to   Trade in Gold   and includes additional a function that displays   weekly Gold levels   with the minimum and maximum displayed in the panel as well as on the chart, which will help you in manual trading. It’s a strategy based on  Price
Quantum Emperor MT4
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.85 (170)
Experts
Presentazione       Quantum Emperor EA   , l'innovativo consulente esperto MQL5 che sta trasformando il modo in cui fai trading sulla prestigiosa coppia GBPUSD! Sviluppato da un team di trader esperti con esperienza di trading di oltre 13 anni. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. ***Acquista Quantum Emperor EA e potresti ottenere Quantum StarMan  o  Quantum King   gratis!*** Chiedi in privato per maggiori
The Gold Reaper MT4
Profalgo Limited
4.58 (31)
Experts
PUNTELLO AZIENDA PRONTO!   (   scarica SETFILE   ) PROMOZIONE LANCIO: Sono rimaste solo poche copie al prezzo attuale! Prezzo finale: 990$ Ottieni 1 EA gratis (per 2 account commerciali) -> contattami dopo l'acquisto Ultimate Combo Deal   ->   click here JOIN PUBLIC GROUP:   Click here Live Signal Benvenuti al Mietitore d'Oro! Basato sul Goldtrade Pro di grande successo, questo EA è stato progettato per funzionare su più intervalli di tempo contemporaneamente e ha la possibilità di impostare
DS Gold Robot MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
4.5 (10)
Experts
Introducing the DS Gold Robot, your ultimate companion in navigating the intricate world of XAUUSD trading. Developed with precision and powered by cutting-edge algorithms, DS Gold is a forex robot meticulously crafted to optimize your trading performance with  XAUUSD pairs . With its advanced analytical capabilities,  DS Gold  Robot   constantly monitors the gold market, identifying key trends , patterns, and price movements with lightning speed. The DS Gold Robot opens positions every day from
Big Forex Players MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
4.8 (41)
Experts
We proudly present our cutting-edge robot, the  Big Forex Players EA  designed to maximize your trading potential, minimize emotional trading, and make smarter decisions powered by cutting-edge technology. The whole system in this EA took us many months to build, and then we spent a lot of time testing it. This unique EA includes three distinct strategies that can be used independently or in together. The robot receives the positions of the  biggest Banks  (positions are sent from our database t
The Infinity EA MT4
Abhimanyu Hans
3.73 (30)
Experts
Tecnologia basata sull'intelligenza artificiale con ChatGPT Turbo Infinity EA è un Expert Advisor di trading avanzato progettato per GBPUSD e XAUUSD. Si concentra su sicurezza, rendimenti costanti e redditività infinita. A differenza di molti altri EA, che si basano su strategie ad alto rischio come martingala o trading a griglia. Infinity EA impiega una strategia di scalping disciplinata e redditizia basata su reti neurali integrate su apprendimento automatico, tecnologia basata su intelligenz
Fundamental hunter
Sara Sabaghi
Experts
Fundamental Hunter – The Smart Money Tracking Expert Advisor You don't just buy an EA; you buy a unique opportunity. Early buyers get the power first... at a price they'll never get back. Next price will be: $1600 | 6/10 spot remains Next price will be: $2000  | 10/10 Final price: $2400 Live result If you are looking for an Expert Advisor that goes beyond indicators and actually understands the market through real economic data , Fundamental Hunter is the solution. This EA combines artificial
Advanced Scalper
Profalgo Limited
3.96 (114)
Experts
PIÙ DI 4 ANNI DI RISULTATI COMMERCIALI IN DIRETTA GIÀ     ->    https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/413850 NUOVA PROMO: Solo poche copie disponibili a 349$ Prossimo prezzo: 449$ Ottieni 1 EA gratis! Assicurati di dare un'occhiata al nostro "   pacchetto combo Ultimate EA   " nel nostro   blog promozionale   !!   LEGGERE LA GUIDA ALL'INSTALLAZIONE PRIMA DI ESEGUIRE L'EA!!    ->    https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/705899 Altri risultati live   :    https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/1931084 Advanc
HFT Fast M1 Gold Scalper V8 EA
Martin Alejandro Bamonte
3.67 (3)
Experts
VERSIONE ULTRA OTTIMIZZATA – MT4 HFT FAST M1 GOLD SCALPER V8.2 , nella sua versione MT4, è il rilascio più potente, stabile e raffinato fino ad oggi. HFT è uno scalper ad alta frequenza che opera esclusivamente sull’Oro (XAUUSD) nel timeframe M1, eseguendo un gran numero di operazioni ogni giorno. Supporta una leva finanziaria fino a 1:500 e funziona con size di lotto molto ragionevoli per una vera strategia di scalping. Per questo motivo, è necessario utilizzare conti dedicati al trading scalpi
Gold Trend Scalping MT4
Lo Thi Mai Loan
5 (4)
Experts
Benvenuto in Gold Trend Scalping PROMOZIONE DI LANCIO: Prossimo prezzo: $899 Prezzo finale: $1999 Gold Trend Scalping è il primo EA che ho progettato specificamente per l'oro. L'EA utilizza una strategia di trading seguendo la tendenza, basata su timeframe più grandi. Utilizza un super trend per rilevare la tendenza principale del timeframe più grande e poi apre operazioni su timeframe più piccoli. L'EA utilizza sempre uno stop loss fisso per ogni operazione, impostato a 100 pips. Incorpora an
ToTheMoon MT4
Daniel Moraes Da Silva
5 (1)
Experts
ONE OF THE FEW ROBOTS WITH A SIGNAL HISTORY OF MORE THAN 3 YEARS AND AMONG THE TOP 10.   LINK TO MY ROBOTS AND SIGNAL PRESETS: In my profile there is a link to download the PRESETS that I use in my SIGNALS, you can download and Backtest for free, there are explanations in the my WebSite. https://www.mql5.com/en/users/tec_daniel   LINK TO OTHER ROBOT VERSIONS: MT4:  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/97963 MT5:  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/97962   SOME EXAMPLES OF SIGNALS ON “mql5.
Stock Indexes EA MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
5 (4)
Experts
Stock Indexes EA is a sophisticated trading robot meticulously engineered to capitalize on the dynamics of the US30. This Expert Advisor uses advanced algorithms and carefully selected technical indicators to analyze market trends, identify optimal entry and exit points, and execute trades with high precision . One of its key features is the built-in news filter, which prevents the robot from opening new positions during high-impact economic events. This significantly reduces unnecessary risk a
Aura Neuron MT4
Stanislav Tomilov
4.55 (11)
Experts
Aura Neuron è un Expert Advisor distintivo che continua la serie di sistemi di trading Aura. Sfruttando reti neurali avanzate e strategie di trading classiche all'avanguardia, Aura Neuron offre un approccio innovativo con eccellenti prestazioni potenziali. Completamente automatizzato, questo Expert Advisor è progettato per negoziare coppie di valute XAUUSD (GOLD). Ha dimostrato una stabilità costante su queste coppie dal 1999 al 2023. Il sistema evita pericolose tecniche di gestione del denaro,
Unstoppable Breakthrough
Pinjia Liu
1 (1)
Experts
Unstoppable Breakthrough   is a trading strategy designed specifically for gold trading (XAUUSD) in the financial markets. This strategy identifies potential trading opportunities based on market price behavior and the breakout of key price levels. The core of the strategy lies in accurately setting buy stop and sell stop orders, which automatically enter the market when gold prices break through these preset levels. Test Report: (Download XAUUSD 10 year Test report on fixed hands) Test Report:
Gold Trade Pro
Profalgo Limited
4.61 (23)
Experts
Promo lancio! Sono rimaste solo poche copie a 449$! Prossimo prezzo: 599$ Prezzo finale: 999$ Ottieni 1 EA gratis (per 2 account commerciali) -> contattami dopo l'acquisto Ultimate Combo Deal   ->   click here New live signal:   https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2084890 Live Signal high risk :  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2242498 Live Signal Set Prop Firm Set JOIN PUBLIC GROUP:   Click here Parameter overview Gold Trade Pro si unisce al club degli EA che commerciano oro, ma con una grand
Bitcoin Robot MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
4.63 (65)
Experts
The Bitcoin Robot  MT4 is engineered to execute Bitcoin trades with unparalleled   efficiency and precision . Developed by a team of experienced traders and developers, our   Bitcoin Robot   employs a sophisticated algorithmic approach (price action, trend as well as two personalized indicators) to analyze market and execute trades swiftly with   M5 timeframe , ensuring that you never miss out on lucrative opportunities.   No grid, no martingale, no hedging,   EA only open one position at the sa
Exorcist Projects
Ivan Simonika
3 (1)
Experts
Exorcist Bot   is a multi-currency, multi-functional advisor that works on any time frame and in any market conditions. - The robot’s operation is based on an averaging system with a non-geometric progression of constructing a trading grid. - Built-in protection systems: special filters, spread control, internal trading time limitation. - Construction of a trading network taking into account important internal levels. - Ability to customize the aggressiveness of trading. - Working with pending
Dynamic Pips MT4
Thi Thu Ha Hoang
5 (1)
Experts
️ Possiedi già il  Boring Pips EA ? Hai diritto a uno  sconto aggiuntivo del 30% ! Contattaci per scoprire: Come richiedere il tuo rebate (rimborso) Il secondo mandato di Trump ha riacceso un'ondata di politiche commerciali aggressive, a partire dal ritorno di dazi doganali su larga scala che stanno scuotendo i mercati globali. Le tensioni in Medio Oriente sono aumentate — recentemente tra Israele e Iran — influenzando potenzialmente l’aumento del prezzo del petrolio. La guerra tra R
Trillion Pips GridX EA
Sivaramakrishnan Natarajan
Experts
Trillion Pips GridX EA — Advanced Grid & Hedging Expert Advisor Trillion Pips GridX EA by Trillion Pips is a professional-grade, fully automated Expert Advisor designed for traders who want to harness the power of grid, martingale, and hedging strategies under intelligent risk control. It dynamically manages positions to capitalize on both trending and ranging markets while optimizing capital deployment and drawdown recovery. Core Features Advanced Grid Strategy – Automatically opens and ma
Waka Waka EA
Valeriia Mishchenko
4.31 (48)
Experts
EA has a live track record with 4.5 years of stable trading with low drawdown: Live performance MT5 version can be found here Waka Waka is the advanced grid system which already works on real accounts for years. Instead of fitting the system to reflect historical data (like most people do) it was designed to exploit existing market inefficiencies. Therefore it is not a simple "hit and miss" system which only survives by using grid. Instead it uses real market mechanics to its advantage to make p
Three Little Birds
Ahmad Aan Isnain Shofwan
Experts
️ THREE LITTLE BIRDS EA Forgiato dalla perdita. Perfezionato dal dolore. Rilasciato con uno scopo. ️ STRUTTURA. NON SPECULAZIONE. Three Little Birds EA non è solo un altro robot di trading. È un motore forgiato in battaglia, creato attraverso anni di veri fallimenti e progettato per una missione:   proteggere, recuperare e far crescere il tuo capitale, quando il mercato diventa crudele. Combina   tre potenti strategie   in perfetta sincronia: Grid on Loss con Martingala   : asso
PinTrade MT4
Evgeniy Zhdan
Experts
The trading Expert Advisor's strategy is based on one of the most powerful technical analysis signals - the Pin Bar. When determining this figure, a trading expert studies the current market situation and, if there is a combination of certain factors, it starts working. It is recommended to start working with a small trading lot . As you become familiar with the work of an expert, the trading lot can be increased (use money management) to a psychologically acceptable size. Attention : the fo
Omega Code
Nguyen Hang Hai Ha
Experts
Introduction EA Omega Code is a core strategy that has been distilled over many years of research and optimization for the Forex and Gold markets. The strategy combines Scalper and Trailing to optimize performance and reduce risk. Trading orders have Stop Loss, Trailing for customization, and provide many other parameters to optimize the system to suit each user's trading plan. Promotion: with the purchase of Omega Code, users can access the source-code. If you are really interested in the sour
MM Flip CodePro
Allistair Kabelo Mandow
Experts
"MM 3.0 FLIP CODEPRO IS DESIGNED TO MULTIPLY YOUR CAPITAL UP TO 300 TIMES OR MORE A WEEK ON SMALL ACCOUNTS USING 1:UNLIMITED THIS POWERFUL TRADING ROBOT CAN TURN SMALL INVESTMENTS INTO MASSIVE RETURNS DEPENDING ON MARKET CONDITIONS" "WITH JUST $100 FOR FORISTANCE YOU HAVE THE POTENTIAL TO GENERATE $30 000+ IN A SINGLE WEEK....BASED ON OUR EXPERIENCE CONSTANT CONSISTENT PROFITS WITHIN 7 TRADING DAYS DAYSARE ACHIEVABLE" "OUR TEAM IS HERE TO GUIDE AND SUPPORT YOU EVERY STEP OF THE WAY WITH MM3
Greedy Golden MT4
Mihails Babuskins
4.75 (4)
Experts
Recommended:  it's better to  use in accounts with lower swap or swap-free accounts. SEE AND COMPARE WITH OTHER EA's , Real monitoring signals:  Greedy Golden +1000% Signal Contact me after payment to send you the user manual PDF file See the real monitoring signal in my profile. Use only on gold and on the  BUY direction. Trading gold is attractive to many traders due to the high volatility and depth of the market. Should we invest in gold or just scalp it? Answering this question is a big cha
Us30 and Xauusd Hedging Scalper
Harsh Tiwari
Experts
### Forex Hedging Expert Advisor: No Loss Strategy #### Overview The Forex Hedging Expert Advisor (EA) with a No Loss Strategy is an advanced automated trading system designed to mitigate risk and protect against adverse market movements. The core principle behind this EA is to implement a sophisticated hedging strategy that aims to lock in profits and minimize losses in volatile forex markets. This EA is ideal for traders who seek a robust, risk-averse trading solution that maintains capital
Tree Of Life
Oeyvind Borgsoe
Experts
Tree Of Life EA is a fully automated trading robot that executes trades using a sophisticated blend of indicators and internal algorithms. It is developed through years of testing and live trading, and recognises market patterns and trends in a highly accurate manner. The  live trading accounts  confirm this. The main indicators Tree Of Life uses are the Moving Average and Stochastic. Together with the internal calculations, our combinations have proven to be a solid recipe.    The News Filte
Altri dall’autore
Vortex Sytem by KK
Ratchanon Khongmueang
Experts
Important information! For the first 2 weeks, trade on a demo account or a cent account (to choose the best trading conditions for yourself) Install a trading advisor on a VPS Forex/CFD trading carries a high level of risk and is not suitable for everyone. You may lose some or all of your principal if market conditions change unfavorably. you should only invest money that you can afford to lose, meaning that losing it will not affect your basic needs or obligations Setting file in  Comments.
Filtro:
Nessuna recensione
Rispondi alla recensione