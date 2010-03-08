Magics Scanner addon

EA scans trades by magic numbers from trading robots in mt4 terminals.

Then it passes the data on trades to EA`S HOLDER which filters the entry and exit signals by applying its own filters for opening and closing orders.

Thus EA`S HOLDER conducts its trading based on the signals of running robots. Opening your own orders.

Your trading robots transmit signals to this scanner. The scanner transmits signals to the senior EA and you have a lot of opportunities. Such as:

- Maintain, create, freeze, and change internal accounts under the general trading account.

- Accounts for each active trading robot, its parameters or trading instrument.

- A dedicated balance from the general account for each created account.

- Lot calculation for each invoice. Yes, it is now possible for each EA to raise and lower the lot relative to how well it is trading. Independent of other robots.

- Modify inputs and outputs.

- Save profit by extracting from trading with increments. Accumulating capital (not yet available).

- Receive signals from subscriptions and customize them for yourself. Own lot / risk lot, selected balance, modification of inputs and outputs. + Even if your broker does not support subscribing to signals.

- Statistics for each created account. Which doesn't go anywhere. Allows you to analyze each created invoice.

In the scanner, you need to set magic numbers for filtering orders. Folder and file name for storing orders. You can create the folder and file yourself.



