Prosperity MT4

High growth, low draw-down bot. Great for beginners AND pros.

5 COPIES LEFT - NEXT PRICE $999 Contact me after purchase for group info, manual and a personal bonus!

Prosperity live fund, real money (>$2,000) signal: CLICK HERE

ABOUT

A rare diamond in a sea of EAs - 4x improvements in most backtest stats. We read descriptions saying 'no martingale, grid, or 'AI'' - I offer alternate parameters...

Original EA

No history reading

No .set files changing constantly, all built-in as default

Not an 'experiment' for you to try (already ran live since June 2023)

Real money signal with deposit >$2000 started October 2023

Signal will not be restarted after launch, no matter what happens

Reputation and sustainability means more to me than 'quick money'



Money received from sales of EA will go into the live fund signal above so we can grow together!







Ride the waves of the EURGBP pair with Prosperity... It uses a unique indicator adaptation to get solid backtest results, outperforming most EAs on the market. Easy to set-up, trades regularly / easy to test live.

Prosperity is different because it uses a rarely traded, more future-proof pair. The Euro and the Pound are an interesting combination because they're separate major currencies, but in the same geographical location, and therefore are less subject to wild market movements like we saw with EURUSD or GBPUSD during March 2020 / Covid lockdown announcements.

Just set 'Enable Risk Factor' to 'true', enter your desired Risk Factor (1-5), attach to EURGBP (any timeframe) and let the EA work its magic.





WHY AM I SELLING MY BOT?

Watching investments grow should feel like watching paint dry. At the moment I don't have the starting capital needed to make safe but meaningful returns trading, so I open my bots up to you... but I will limit the sales via price increase, keeping the systems exclusive so they keep working as expected in future.

bots up to you... but I will limit the sales via price increase, keeping the systems exclusive so they keep working as expected in future. Sales limited to around 100 copies lower than 'completed' price which will be $2,200. If sales exceed 200 copies price will increase to $10,000.

I'll be putting sales revenue into the live Prosperity signal linked above for transparency, and to put my money where my mouth is, just like a hedge fund !

Remaining sales will go into my subscriber-ready multi-EA (including Prosperity and CAD Sniper) 'Dragon' fund, found here: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2222369





IMPORTANT!

Minimum recommended deposit is $2,000 and recommended leverage is 1:500.

For 1:30 leverage, either custom fixed lots or Risk Factor 2 is the maximum recommended setting (with 'Allow Buy and Sell at the same time?' option disabled). Please do your own backtesting with your appropriate account and deposit settings.

DON'T USE PROSPERITY ON AN ACCOUNT <$2,000





BACKTESTING





PAIR

EURGBP (any timeframe) Minimum Deposit $2,000 Recommended Leverage 1:500 (1:30+ also allowed with lower Risk Factors / Fixed Lots) Tested from Mid 2017 Account type Any (Hedging / Netting / Standard / ECN) Broker Any Modelling quality Any (except 'Open prices only')





FEATURES

Easy to use

Prop firm ready

Set and forget

Choose your Risk Factor

Relaxed, intra-day trading system

Great addition for any portfolio

Drawdown protection

Recovery system

No .set files

Works with any broker and account type

More future-proof than other EAs (esp those trading Gold)

Free updates when a new/requested feature is released

TP / SL hidden from broker



PROTECTION

Every trade is protected by virtual stop-loss determined by the Risk Factor, so it's near-impossible to 'blow' your account with this system (if deposit and leverage guidelines are followed).

Prosperity has built in drawdown protection and a Recovery Mode which further protects your account.

I'm legally obliged to say past results can't be guaranteed in future

Happy trading! :)



HOW TO CHOOSE A BOT ON MQL5.COM?

New to forex and want some help in how to avoid buying bots that don't work on mql5.com?

Click here for my profile which has a link to my article on what to look out for when browsing the often deceptive marketplace.

Don't get fooled into buying a bot that doesn't work!



