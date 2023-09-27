Global Intel Invest RSI EA Forex MT4
- Experts
- Dinesh Atmaram Agrawal
- Versione: 2.64
- Aggiornato: 9 marzo 2024
- Attivazioni: 5
Our EA works on RSI and gives you good results on below listed curreny pairs:
USDJPY USDCHF GBPUSD AUDUSD EURUSD NZDUSD EURCHF USDCAD ( These are the best pairs so far rest you can try and test )
Attach our EA on each pair manually.
Timeframe: Works with current timeframe you have set (BEST WITH M1 and M5) You can backtest as per your need.
It will buy 0.01 lot per $100 and it will increase gradually as per the balance. ( If you have $1000 balance in your account it will trade with 0.1 lots)
If you have any questions or query reach us via skype: globaladsmedia / whatsapp: https://chat.whatsapp.com/Jn0ut8ywKLc3ES9TvC9wUJ / email: da1712@live.com
Global Intel Invest RSI EA ForexGlobal Intel Invest Gold Scalping EA MT5
Global Intel Invest Gold Scalping EA MT4
L'utente non ha lasciato alcun commento sulla valutazione.