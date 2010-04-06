Rocket Fx Multi Target EA

Rocket Fx Multi-Target EA Summary

This MetaTrader 4 Expert Advisor (EA) is designed to place multi-target pending orders (both buy and sell) with individual take profit levels and shared stop loss. Here's how it operates:

Key Features

  1. Multi-Target Order Placement: Creates pending orders (Stop or Limit) with up to 4 take profit targets

  2. Risk Management: Calculates position size based on account balance and user-defined risk percentage

  3. User Interface: Provides input fields for entry prices, stop losses, take profits, and lot size

  4. Order Management: Includes functions to close all orders and toggle between stop/limit orders

Operation Flow

Initialization

  • Creates a GUI with input fields for:

    • Buy/Sell entry prices

    • Stop loss levels

    • Take profit targets (4 levels)

    • Lot size

  • Sets up buttons for placing orders, closing all positions, toggling order type, and calculating lot size

  • Displays risk management information (account balance, risk percentage, max lot size)

Order Placement

  1. User enters parameters in the input fields:

    • Entry prices (buy and/or sell)

    • Stop loss levels

    • Take profit targets (up to 4)

    • Lot size (or calculates automatically)

  2. When "Place Orders" is clicked:

    • Converts pending orders into 4 separate orders (one for each TP level)

    • Each order has 1/4 of the total lot size

    • Uses either stop or limit orders based on toggle setting

    • Assigns unique magic numbers and comments to track orders

Risk Management

  • Calculates maximum lot size based on:

    • Account balance

    • User-defined risk percentage (default 5%)

    • Distance between entry and stop loss

  • Updates risk information in real-time on the chart

Additional Functionality

  • Close All: Closes all open positions and deletes pending orders

  • Order Type Toggle: Switches between stop and limit orders

  • Auto Lot Calculation: Calculates appropriate lot size based on stop loss distance

  • Trailing Stop: Moves stop loss to breakeven when first TP is hit

  • Security Checks: Validates authorized accounts and license expiration

Technical Details

  • Uses separate orders for each TP level rather than partial closes

  • Maintains visual feedback through chart labels

  • Includes error handling for order operations

  • Designed for forex markets (handles JPY pairs correctly)

This EA provides a structured way to implement multi-target trading strategies while maintaining strict risk control parameters.


