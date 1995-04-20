Easy Buy and Sell Signal

Hey traders, it's easy for you to find when to buy or sell signals. Can be used for all forex pairs including gold. How to use this indicator on the M30 or H1 timeframe, for a buy signal, wait until an up arrow appears and for a sell signal, wait for a down arrow, place a stop loss 5-10 points below the arrow. Better trading time on the London and New York sessions and avoid trading when there is news. Happy Trading
