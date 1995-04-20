TrendXplorer

TrendXplorer indicator is designed to provide valuable insights into market trends, helping you navigate the dynamic world of trading with confidence.

Key Features:

  1. Accurate Trend Analysis: TrendXplorer utilizes a special algorithm to analyze trends combined with price action. This enables easier trend detection and is less prone to change during price manipulation.

  2. Built-in Risk Calculator: Take control of your risk management with TrendXplorer's built-in risk calculator. This feature assesses the potential risk associated with each trade, enabling you to maintain a balanced and disciplined approach.

  3. Dynamic Profit Taking Targets: Boost your profitability with TrendXplorer's dynamic profit taking targets. This intelligent feature adapts to prevailing market conditions and automatically adjusts your profit targets, maximizing your potential gains.

  4. Adjustable Timeframes: Customize your analysis with TrendXplorer's adjustable timeframes. Whether you're focused on short-term trading or long-term investments, the indicator allows you to adapt and evaluate trends across different durations.

  5. Monitoring of Multiple Timeframes: Stay ahead of market trends by monitoring multiple timeframes simultaneously. TrendXplorer provides a comprehensive view of the market , helping you make well-informed trading decisions.

  6. User-Friendly Interface: TrendXplorer boasts a user-friendly interface with intuitive buttons for seamless switching between timeframes and targets. This streamlines your trading process, enabling you to make adjustments swiftly and execute trades efficiently.

Experience the power of TrendXplorer as it harnesses advanced algorithms to enhance your trading strategy. Gain a competitive edge and unlock your full trading potential. 


HOW TO USE IT 

This particular indicator is specifically designed to identify trends in the market. However, it is important to note that its optimal performance may not be achieved during ranging markets, such as the Asian session.

For the best results in intraday trading (M1-M15) , it is advisable to utilize the indicator during the London and New York sessions.

In addition to identifying trends, the TrendXplorer indicator also marks the last support and resistance lines. Depending on the direction of the trend, one of these lines will be labeled as a "breakout" (BO).

It is worth mentioning that the most favorable point to consider opening a position is at the beginning of a trend. It is generally less advantageous to enter a trade when the price has been trending for some time.

Furthermore, it is essential to exercise caution when a new signal is generated on significant(big) candlestick formations, and the price has already hit the target levels. In such cases, it is mandatory to wait for a retracement before considering opening a position.

The retracement can reach the breakout point, the middle of the range, or even deeper towards the last supply or demand zone.

To determine the appropriate lot size for your trades, it is recommended to check calculated position size displayed on the last line(RISK) . Lot size is calculated by the difference between the last support/resistance lines and your predefined risk. The default setting risk is 1%. This calculation will assist you in managing your risk effectively.

Once you have entered a position, it is advisable to close half of your position when the second target level is reached.

You can also check higher timeframes targets without leaving the current chart with (up/dn) buttons in upper left corner. You can expect that i.e. trend on 1min -5min will hit targets from M5-H1 tf, trend on m5-m30 targets of H1 to H4 so basically you can use targets from 3to5 time bigger timeframes for current trend.

The remaining portion of the position should be closed when the trend indicator changes direction.

In conclusion, to maximize the effectiveness of the TrendXplorer indicator, it is crucial to enter trades at the beginning of a trend rather than when the price has already been trending for some time.

Additionally, exercise patience and by following these guidelines, you can enhance your trading strategies and increase the probability of successful trades.


