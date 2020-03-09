Contraction Breakout

As traders, we know that identifying price contractions and consolidations is crucial for profitable trading. Fortunately, we have a powerful tool at our disposal.

The indicator to trade price consolidation is designed to identify price contraction and alerts us on formation. It does this by analyzing historical price data and identifying price action patterns.

The algorithm then uses this information to mark the zone , potential targets and liquidity lines, giving us valuable insights into market behavior.

 Traders can adjust parameters such as colors ,alerts types and how many  previously formed zones to display on chart . Furthermore, the indicator can be used on a variety of assets, including stocks, commodities, and forex pairs on all timeframes.

Benefits of Using the Indicator

Using the indicator to trade price contractions or consolidation has several benefits for traders. Firstly, it saves screen time and effort by automating the process of identifying consolidations and breakouts.

Traders no longer have to manually shift through price data to find potential trading opportunities.

 The algorithm, on the other hand, operates based on objective rules and parameters, eliminating the potential for emotional bias.

Thirdly, it provides valuable insights into market behavior

Additionally, it can help traders to identify potential exit points, minimizing losses and maximizing profits.

Using the Indicator in Practice

To use the indicator to trade price congestions or consolidation effectively, traders should first familiarize themselves with its features and capabilities. 

(e.g. you can load indicator on the chart and analyze past contractions zones and price action related to them.)

Once the trader is comfortable with the algorithm, they can incorporate it into their trading routine.

Traders can use the algorithm to identify potential entry points, set stop orders or wait for candle close outside zones, and determine exit points.

They can also use the algorithm to manage risk by adjusting entry size based on the size of the range zone displayed on the support line of each zone.

Traders can also find potential contractions on higher TFs and find entry on lower TF.

Contraction types:

1.Contraction in ranging markets : price is ranging and makes one high volatility zone followed by more low volatility zones.

This also means that price stall on higher timeframe so we can check if there is a new contraction zone formed on higher time frame. 

2.Contraction in trending market: market is in trend and price makes small contractions followed by breakouts in trend direction, if breakout is counter trend we can expect smaller moves up to T1.

3.Contractions on top and bottom::  after trend phase price make one or more contraction and price reverse 

Liquidity line (white line in the middle of zone) is very helpful in trading, we can use it in several ways:

Often after zone breakout price retrace to breakout price or to liquidity lines.

Previous zone liquidity line attract price so we can use it as a target  or new entry point

Conclusion

The indicator to trade price congestions or consolidation is a powerful tool that can help traders to identify potential trading opportunities and manage risk effectively.

By incorporating the algorithm into their trading routine and using it in conjunction with other strategies, traders can improve their trading performance and achieve greater success in the markets.


Market Sessionsync
Darko Licardo
Indicatori
Market Sessionsync** is a cutting-edge trading session indicator designed to enhance your trading experience by visually breaking down the market's daily rhythm. With a compact window overlaid on your chart, this indicator provides a split-second understanding of the current trading session through: Basic setup: Set Difference between your local time and your broker time , set DST(Daylight Saving Time) ON or OFF , set timescale sync you want to use (Local, Broker, CET) - A vertical time marker
FREE
PA Analyzer
Darko Licardo
5 (2)
Indicatori
With PA analyzer you will see a different perspective of price action , once you have unlocked the full potential of it, this tool will be essential  part of your trading system. PA Analyzer enables market price analysis and automatically marks support and resistance in all time frames. This indicator makes it easy to see whether the price is in range or trend, and generates dynamic profit take targets for the current time frame and the next higher time frame. This allows you to find target con
TrendXplorer
Darko Licardo
Indicatori
TrendXplorer indicator is designed to provide valuable insights into market trends, helping you navigate the dynamic world of trading with confidence. Key Features: Accurate Trend Analysis: TrendXplorer utilizes a special algorithm to analyze trends combined with price action. This enables easier trend detection and is less prone to change during price manipulation. Built-in Risk Calculator: Take control of your risk management with TrendXplorer's built-in risk calculator. This feature assesses
Dynamic Targets
Darko Licardo
Indicatori
Dynamic Range and Target Indicator: Your Reliable Trading Partner Introducing an innovative indicator that revolutionizes how you analyze markets and make trading decisions. Whether you're a beginner seeking clear guidance or an experienced trader looking to enhance your strategy, this tool is designed to meet your needs.   Key Features: 1. Dynamic Range Determination: The indicator continuously analyzes the market, identifying the most recent significant price ranges. 2. Clear Support an
Assembler
Darko Licardo
5 (1)
Indicatori
Introducing Assembler:  The best value for money,  Designed for advanced traders and professionals, yet accessible for ambitious beginners ready to elevate their trading game. Great for ICT, SMC, TREND and breakout traders . Combining advanced analytics, a sleek graphical interface, and highly customizable features, Assembler empowers you to trade with precision, clarity, and confidence. Key Features of Assembler 1. Dynamic Graphical User Interface (GUI): A fully draggable, customizable interf
VWAP Trend Pro
Darko Licardo
Indicatori
VWAP Trend Pro (Volume Weighted Average Price) is a versatile trading tool that can be used effectively in several ways: This is an advanced Volume Weighted Average Price indicator that revolutionizes your trading experience by dynamically changing colors across scanned timeframes, providing real-time trend insights. The intuitive right corner scanner with three simple squares represents Monthly, Weekly, and Daily trends, each bordered by the current trend color and with background color indicat
Matrix Market Scanner
Darko Licardo
Indicatori
MATRIX Market Scanner Comprehensive Analytics Without the Complexity Our innovative, cell-based dashboard gives you a panoramic view of the market—letting you monitor multiple instruments and timeframes seamlessly. Its high level of customization delivers an intuitive, dynamic display that adapts to your trading style, empowering you to see the bigger picture and make smarter, faster decisions. New Update The latest update to the Indicator Matrix Market Scanner introduces a powerful new feature
Volatrend
Darko Licardo
Indicatori
VolaTrend - Smart Volatility Trend Analyzer Transform your trading with instant market condition recognition - know whether to trend trade or range trade at a single glance! What Makes VolaTrend Different? Tired of cluttered charts with multiple indicators? VolaTrend revolutionizes market analysis by combining three powerful volatility indicators into ONE intelligent system that gives you instant market clarity through a single, customizable button. No more guessing. No more chart clutter. Ju
Contraction Breakout MT5
Darko Licardo
Indicatori
The indicator to trade price consolidation is designed to identify price contraction and alerts us on formation. It does this by analyzing historical price data and identifying price action patterns. The algorithm then uses this information to mark the zone , potential targets and liquidity lines, giving us valuable insights into market behavior.  Traders can adjust parameters such as colors ,alerts types and how many  previously formed zones to display on chart . Furthermore, the indicator can
